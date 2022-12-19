Oil Advances on China’s Growth Pledge and US Move to Refill SPR

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the week’s open following a pledge from China to revive consumption as Covid Zero is abandoned and a plan from the Biden administration to begin refilling the nation’s strategic crude reserves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $76 a barrel after losing almost 4% in the final two sessions of last week. President Xi Jinping said restoring and expanding consumption should “take the precedence” as leaders concluded a meeting to set priorities for 2023. That pledge may help buttress energy demand even as Covid cases surge and the reopening process turns bumpy.

In the US, authorities are moving to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, starting with a 3-million barrel, fixed-price purchase, the Department of Energy said on Friday. The announcement caps a year that saw President Joe Biden order an unprecedented release from the SPR to help curb soaring domestic energy costs, which spiked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil is still headed for a second monthly loss as concerns about recessions in the US and Europe mounted, with central bankers continuing to tighten policy. In addition, Russian flows have so far proved to be resilient as a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven and European Union hasn’t led to major disruptions. Among major buyers, India said it doesn’t expect problems.

Time spreads continue to hold in contango, signaling ample near-term supply. Brent’s prompt spread — the gap between the two nearest contracts — was 42 cents a barrel in contango. The figure was 35 cents a barrel last week.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Water supply restored in Kyiv, but a third of city still without electricity

    As of the morning of 17 December, the water supply has been restored to the houses of all Kyiv residents after the massive attack by Russia, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko. Source: Klitschko on Telegram Quote: "Water supply has been brought back to all residents of the capital.

  • Kyler Murray has timeline for surgery, recovery from knee injury

    Murray had a clean tear of his ACL and meniscus damage. His surgery is in a couple of weeks and is looking at a nine-month recovery.

  • China Hints at Pro-Business Push, Smaller Fiscal Boost in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leaders said they will focus on boosting the economy next year, hinting at business-friendly policies, further support for the property market while likely scaling back fiscal stimulus.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel

  • 5 Hottest Stocks of 2022

    An oft-quoted Wall Street axiom claims that picking winning sectors is at least as important, if not more, than selecting individual stocks. This has never rung more true than in 2022, when all five...

  • Big Oil Investors Call for More Aggressive Climate Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors with combined assets of €1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion) have asked the world’s biggest oil companies for swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataThe

  • L3Harris Agrees to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. has agreed to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at about $4.7 billion.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataL3Harris will pay $58 per

  • 4 in 5 Economists Expect a Recession in 2023 or 2024. Do These Things to Get Ready

    Unemployment levels are low and job growth was strong in November, and initial holiday spending reports indicate that consumers didn't cut back on purchases due to inflation or other financial concerns. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. Now, if consumer spending shrinks modestly, it could do the trick of slowing inflation to a nice degree without harming the economy.

  • How close to playoffs Dansby Swanson free agency contract puts Cubs

    The Cubs on Saturday reached agreement with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year, $177 million contract.

  • Kiwi Rally Set to Fade as Tests Mount for Aggressive RBNZ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in New Zealand’s dollar may fade if a surge in migration and growing concerns over a global recession force the nation’s central bank to rethink its aggressive rate-hike plan.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation

  • Marketmind: Santa rally? Ho ho ho

    There's a reason investors are warned not to fight the Fed, but sometimes they still need to learn the hard way. When the second most powerful central bank in the world is standing shoulder to shoulder with the Fed too, markets are bound to get a bloody nose. This is essentially what happened last week - a sea of red across Wall Street and world stocks after the Fed and European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points and gave the clearest signals to date that they are far from done.

  • Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets

    A group of investors has tabled resolutions urging four of the world's top oil and gas companies to set broad climate targets for 2030, reviving pressure on the sector after a year that saw governments shift their focus to energy security. Activist group Follow This said it had co-filed the resolutions with six major institutional investors managing $1.3 trillion in assets ahead of the annual general meetings of BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell next year. In the resolutions, the investors call on the companies to set targets to reduce by 2030 greenhouse gas emissions including those from fuel sold to customers, known as Scope 3 emissions, which account for the vast majority of the sector's pollution.

  • Russia transfers 50 more Ural armoured vehicles to Belarus

    Russia continues to transfer military equipment to the territory of Belarus. Just during the last few days, 50 Ural armoured vehicles arrived in Belarus. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Details: Reportedly, another convoy of Russian military equipment arrived.

  • Eagles' Darius Slay calls Bears' Justin Fields a 'highlight reel'

    It's not just Chicago that appreciates Justin Fields' growth, toughness and talent. All-Pro corner Darius Slay mentioned his respect for Fields after the game.

  • Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead

    Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...

  • Italy waters down plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism

    Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Sunday. In its draft 2023 budget the government had proposed changing the current system in which sellers risk fines if they refuse to accept card payments, by saying no penalties would be imposed for transactions below 60 euros ($63.49). The move drew criticism from the European Commission, which said it was not consistent with previous EU recommendations to Italy to boost tax compliance, and Giorgetti told parliament late on Sunday that the government had backtracked.

  • Asian Stocks Decline With Rates Path in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Monday as the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising rates and a wave of Covid in Beijing damped sentiment for riskier assets. Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering

  • Buying These Unstoppable Stocks Before 2023 Could Be a Genius Move

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the global leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments. Vertex's latest CF drug, Trikafta, still has plenty of revenue growth ahead. Instead, it has to do with Vertex's candidate for blood disorders, exa-cel -- a one-time curative treatment for two blood disorders with limited treatment options today.

  • Germany Pushes Back on Putin’s ‘Blackmail’ With Gas Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataGermany opened its first state-chartered liquefied natural gas vessel as Europe’s largest economy races to replace Russian gas amid an energy crunch and freezing t

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]

  • Foxconn to Sell Stake in China Chip Giant Amid Taiwan Review

    (Bloomberg) -- A subsidiary of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry will dispose of its indirect minority stake in China’s semiconductor giant Tsinghua Unigroup, the latest sign that Beijing’s chip industry is becoming increasingly isolated from the rest of the world.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself