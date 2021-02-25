Oil Fluctuates Near One-Year High With Global Supply Tightening

Oil Fluctuates Near One-Year High With Global Supply Tightening

Alex Longley and Andres Guerra Luz
(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its rally to a new one-year high as the market weighed a tightening global supply outlook against indications prices may be overextended.

Futures in New York rose almost 1% to the highest intraday since January 2020 after falling earlier on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market, with Brent’s nearest contract trading at a nearly $6 a barrel premium to the contract one year out in a bullish structure known as backwardation. Still, technical indicators show crude hovering in overbought territory with the recent price surge.

“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”

Oil is witnessing a stellar start to the year after Saudi Arabia’s deeper output cuts accelerated a rally triggered by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs. While there’s been a raft of calls by banks for oil prices to further rally, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members again differing on the path forward.

See also: Barclays Lifts Oil Price Forecasts on Subdued Supply Response

OPEC+ is “getting antsy now with prices being where they are,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “They have a lot of spare capacity among themselves and the group, so it makes sense that they would want to respond.”

Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls.

