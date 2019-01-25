Oil Advances for Third Day as Venezuela Muddles Market Dynamics

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as a deepening crisis in Venezuela that threatens to complicate OPEC’s task of balancing world oil supplies outweighed a surprise jump in U.S. crude inventories.

Futures in New York extended gains on Friday, paring most of a weekly loss. U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Venezuela’s opposition as its real government and the threat of sanctions on the Latin American nation’s oil exports have dealt a big blow to President Nicolas Maduro. U.S. crude inventories rose the most since November last week and gasoline stockpiles climbed to a record high, the Energy Information Administration said Thursday.

Venezuelan production will probably drop by 300,000 to 500,000 barrels a day this year, but sanctions could expand the outage by several hundred thousands of barrels, RBC Capital Markets strategists Helima Croft and Michael Tran wrote in a note. “The road back for Venezuela will be extremely arduous given the depths of the economic and humanitarian crisis.”

Crude has rallied 18 percent so far in January, set for its best month since April 2016, as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies started fresh output cuts. But managing the Venezuela crisis could become difficult for the group if Washington opts to impose wider sanctions, which may tip the market into deficit. Conversely, the possibility of a regime change raises hopes for an eventual production rebound in a country that has lost 50 percent of its output in the past five years.

Mixed Signals

Asian stocks rose Friday as investors assessed mixed signals on whether a trade deal between the U.S. and China is likely ahead of Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s scheduled visit to Washington next week. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the world’s two biggest economies are still “miles and miles” from resolving their differences, while White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said President Trump remains “rather optimistic” a deal can be reached.

“Risk appetite improved with gains in stock prices” and concerns over Venezuela are also contributing to oil’s increase, said Tomomichi Akuta, a senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co. in Tokyo. Still, uncertainty over the trade war and Brexit are capping the advance, he said.

West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery rose 53 cents to $53.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 4:48 p.m. in Tokyo. It rose as much as 81 cents earlier on Friday and is down 14 cents for the week.

Brent for March settlement added 53 cents to $61.62 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract dropped $1.08 for the week. The global benchmark crude was at an $7.93 premium to WTI.

U.S. crude inventories rose 7.97 million barrels last week against expectations for a decline of 750,000 barrels, according to the EIA. Gasoline stockpiles climbed for a eighth week to the highest in data going back to 1990.

“While crude inventories tend to rise in winter, U.S. stockpiles increasing at a faster pace than expected may be an indication that the trade war has started impacting U.S. domestic manufacturing,” said Makiko Tsugata, a senior analyst at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo.

