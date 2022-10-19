Oil Advances From Two-Week Low on Lingering Supply Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed from a two-week low on concerns that the European Union’s latest sanctions on Russian fuel could exacerbate the market tightness that the US is trying to alleviate with additional sales.

West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 1.6%, after dropping 7% in the previous three sessions on the US attempts to tamp down prices. The EU’s moves on Russian petroleum could send shockwaves through the global tanker market, and have already caused some Indian refiners to halt spot purchases before the measures take effect early next month.

US officials are planning to release 15 million barrels from the country’s emergency reserves, and may consider significantly more this winter. It’s the final tranche of oil from a program the White House began in the spring to release a total of 180 million barrels of crude. It’ll also seek to replenish its emergency stockpiles by buying when WTI is between $67 to $72 a barrel, effectively setting a floor on prices.

Crude has rebounded this quarter after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia cut production for November, although some of that was unwound last week. OPEC+ defended its cuts, saying they were justified by the growing risk of a global recession.

