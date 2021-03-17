Oil bears and bulls grapple as market puzzles over pandemic exit

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County
Noah Browning
·3 min read

By Noah Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - Trading in oil futures is now as heavy as it was in the first months of the COVID-19 crisis, according to market data and analysts, with oil bulls and bears rushing to hedge against jolts in the steady rise of prices.

Oil futures have already recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with Brent crude futures spiking $55 in less than a year to $70 a barrel this week while actual fuel demand remains weak.

But speculation over when and if people will begin to travel and commute as they once did is driving dueling bets in the market and historic volumes of trade.

"What makes the current situation so pronounced is ... the duration of uncertainty around how the resolution will pan out," said Marc Rowell, senior energy broker at Britannia Global Markets.

Total monthly contracts for U.S. WTI crude held by producers and merchants increased to more than 1 million in February for the first time since May, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Meanwhile, market open interest in ICE's Brent futures contract reached an all-time high of 2.8 million contracts on Feb. 19, topping its last record in April last year.

Open interest refers to a trader's position in the market, long or short, and reflects their sentiment over future value.

Oil market participants engage in futures trading to mitigate risks by price changes to their business - producers generally use short positions to protect themselves from price plunges while consumers use longs to hedge against increases.

The recent surge in oil prices encouraged both producers and consumers to wade into the market with their competing bets, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

"The current prices provide an incentive for crude oil producers to secure a contract rate based on present highs," the EIA wrote this week.

"The potential for continued crude oil price increases is an incentive for physical market buyers to secure a contract rate at present levels in case prices continue to rise."

WAITING FOR DEMAND

Underscoring the instability is a disconnect between the four-month surge in the futures price and slow physical crude sales - with global demand expected to match supply only later in 2021.

"A key contributor to the ongoing volatility is speculative non-physical trading in the futures market," Rowell added.

"Until there is a change in momentum and price stability in line with the physical market, volatility is here to stay."

A solid return for global demand may be the only exit from the market's bumpiest-ever periods. Price volatility from the close of one trading day to the next last March hit highs last seen in the Gulf War, and the current highs are the highest since November.

"This time, what is different is the dramatic decrease in consumer and commercial demand", said Gianna Bern, finance professor at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

"Price volatility remains so long as the impact of the pandemic is being felt."

Open interest in WTI futures contracts https://tmsnrt.rs/30vi8Y7

Brent crude oil futures https://tmsnrt.rs/38NwAiL

(Reporting by Noah Browning in London; Editing by Simon Webb and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Climbs Ahead of Data on Global Demand and U.S. Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose ahead of reports that will provide a snapshot on global demand and the health of the U.S. economy, rebounding after a sustained slide that dragged prices below $65 a barrel.Futures in New York added 0.7% after losing 1.9% over the past three sessions. A monthly report from the International Energy Agency and a Federal Reserve policy statement are due Wednesday and will follow industry data that showed a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. If confirmed by government figures, it would be the first inventory draw since mid-February.The market will also be looking for clues on the state of the U.S.-China relationship after high level talks in Alaska later this week.Despite the recent retreat, oil is still up almost 34% this year as output cuts from OPEC+ members tighten supply and as the demand outlook improves with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Consumption is roaring back in some regions including the U.S., although parts of Europe are struggling to rebound.“After the run oil has had so far this year, it’s unsurprising to see profit taking on upticks,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. “Still, the much improving economic outlook amid OPEC’s determination to have inventories draw is far from over.”See also: Traders Snap Up Europe’s Gasoline After U.S. Stockpiles CollapseThe prompt timespread for WTI flipped into contango last week and was 7 cents a barrel in the bearish market structure on Wednesday -- where near-dated prices are cheaper than later-dated ones. U.S. producers have bounced back after the cold blast last month, although some refiners are yet to fully resume normal operations, leading to excess crude supplies.The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 1.05 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories dropped by 926,000 barrels, according to people familiar with the figures. Supplies at the storage hub of Cushing declined.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One Year Into The Pandemic: Here’s How We’re Feeling

    It’s been over a year since COVID swept across the world, and here we are. Yes, this is hard, but we keep plowing through. Because, we can do hard things.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Oil climbs as surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks outweighs European vaccine woes

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as investors weighed a recovery in U.S. refinery activity as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week against concerns of rocky demand in Europe. Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.74 a barrel by 0641 GMT, after initially falling as much as 27 cents. U.S. crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels in the week to March 12, according to trading sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

  • Apple Inc spending from 'green bonds' hits $2.8 billion

    It said the projects will avoid an average of 921,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year, which it said is equal to removing nearly 200,000 cars from the road. Green bonds are a category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits, such as renewable energy or low-carbon transport. Apple, one of the largest private-sector issuers of such bonds, is using the capital as part of its effort to become carbon neutral across its sprawling manufacturing supply chain by 2030.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have removed the Sussex Royal monogram from their stationery

    The couple faced criticism last year for continuing to use a crown in their monogram despite stepping back as senior royals.

  • Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as NOV's stock tumble and crude oil decline weigh

    The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff, and was the leading loser of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, weighed down by a revenue warning from NOV Inc. and a drop in crude oil prices. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF shed 2.3% in midday trading, with all 23 equity components losing ground, while the S&P 500 ticked up less than 0.1%. NOV's stock tumbled 9.3% to pace the declines, after the provider of equipment to the oil and gas industry said it now expects first-quarter revenue of between $1.20 billion and $1.25 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.32 billion, as severe weather in Texas and Oklahoma, and continued negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led to softer-than-anticipated customer orders. Among other more-active energy ETF components, shares of Exxon Mobile Corp. shed 1.8%, Marathon Oil Corp. lost 3.9%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. dropped 2.4%, Chevron Corp. declined 2.0% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 1.9%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 1.2%, amid expectations that U.S. crude supplies rose for a fourth straight week.

  • Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup

    Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Moderna begins testing Covid-19 vaccine on babies and young children

    Infants as young as six months are taking part in the Covid-19 jab study.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • UK police officer to go on trial in October over woman's murder

    A serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3, with her body later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England. Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, appeared by videolink from prison at the British capital's Old Bailey central criminal court on Tuesday.

  • We will not back down under sanctions, China warns EU

    China warned the European Union on Tuesday against planned EU sanctions for human rights violations, saying Beijing would not yield if Brussels interfered in its internal affairs. EU ambassadors are expected on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for sanctions in response to alleged human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority. Zhang rejected accusations of persecution and forced labour of Uighurs in China's far west region of Xinjiang, saying "China haters" were spreading lies for political gain.

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • World's top vaccine maker India criticised at home for exports as infections rise

    India's main opposition Congress party on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of coronavirus vaccine doses than immunisations conducted at home, despite a surge in infections. India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has gifted or sold https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm 59 million locally produced doses compared with 33 million doses given to its own people since its inoculation campaign began in mid-January. While some rich countries such as the United States are being accused of vaccine nationalism, India is being lauded globally for sending shots to 71 countries, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as some of Bharat Biotech's homegrown product.

  • Fact check: Mars Perseverance rover landing happened, Ingenuity helicopter can fly on Mars

    A recent meme posted to Facebook claims the Mars Perseverance mission did not happen because of the planet's atmospheric conditions. This is false.

  • Rafael Nadal withdraws from Miami Open with back injury

    The Miami Open lost another big name Tuesday, as Rafael Nadal withdrew due to a back injury.

  • A person named 'Ricky' signed for a federal lawsuit against Trump that was delivered to his home - but his team has no idea who that is

    An "unknown individual" named "Ricky" signed for a lawsuit against Trump filed in February over the Capitol siege, the Daily Beast first reported.