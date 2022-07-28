Oil block auction in DRC punctures Africa's climate goals

FILE - This Dec. 11, 2016, photo shows the Virunga National Park, taken from the rim of the crater of the Nyiragongo volcano and looking over the crater of another, extinct volcano, in North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Several oil and gas fields in the DRC, including some in the park, are being put up for auction starting Thursday, July 28, 2022, prompting outrage from environmental groups. (Juergen Baetz/dpa via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
WANJOHI KABUKURU
·3 min read

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Sections of a renowned peatland tropical forest in the Congo Basin that plays a crucial role in Africa's climate system go up for oil and gas auction in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday.

The DRC government will auction 30 oil and gas blocks in the Cuvette-Centrale Peatlands in the Congo Basin forest — the world’s largest tropical peatland. Peatland soils are known as ‘carbon sinks’ because packed into them are immense stores of carbon that get released into the atmosphere when the ecosystem is disturbed.

Some of the areas, or blocs, marked for oil leasing lie within Africa’s iconic first conservation area, the Virunga National Park, created in 1925 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to the last bastion of mountain gorillas.

The Congo basin covers 530 million hectares (1.3 billion acres) in central Africa and represents 70% of the continent's forested land. It hosts over a thousand bird species and more primates than any other place in the world, including the great apes: gorillas, chimpanzees and Bonobos.

People are at risk, too. Members of the Mbuti and Baka people could be displaced or evicted.

The move by the Congo-Kinshasa Ministry of Hydrocarbons has angered environmentalists and climate activists who say that oil drilling will pose significant risks to a continent already inundated by harsh climate effects. The Centre for International Forest Research puts the massive Cuvette-Centrale carbon sink at 145,000 square kilometers (56,000 square miles) and said it stores up to 20 years' equivalent of the carbon emissions emitted by the United States.

Other blocs the DRC plans to auction include some located on Lake Kivu, Lake Tanganyika, and one in a coastal region alongside the Albertine-Grabben region, the western side of the Eastern African Rift Valley system.

"These are the last refuges of nature biodiversity," and our last carbon sinks, said Ken Mwathe, of BirdLife International in Africa. "We must not sacrifice these valuable natural assets for damaging development.”

The auction of part of the Congo Basin rainforest, which represents 5% of the global tropical forests, comes barely a week after the International Union for the Conservation of Nature hosted the inaugural Africa Protected Areas Congress in Kigali, Rwanda. There, attendees resolved to strengthen protection of Africa’s key biodiversity hotspots.

The DRC is one of 17 nations in the world classified as “megadiverse.” In September last year, at the World Conservation Congress meeting in France, 137 resolutions dubbed the “Marseille Manifesto” highlighted the significant role the Congo Basin is expected to play in the global commitment to protect 30% of the Earth by 2030.

Last year at the U.N. climate conference COP26, a dozen donors dubbed the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forests and Land Use, pledged some $1.5 billion “to working collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.”

The Democratic Republic's carbon sponge is also at risk from large-scale logging, expansion of agriculture and the planned diversion of the Congo River’s waters into the shrinking Lake Chad.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Violent Protests Against UN Leave Several Dead in Democratic Republic of Congo

    At least eight protesters and three United Nations security personnel were killed during protests in Butembo, a northeastern city in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on July 26, according to human rights observers.According to Kivu Security Tracker, a project of the Congo Research Group & Human Rights Watch, another six protesters were killed in Goma on July 25.The UN issued a statement condemning the protests and confirming that two UN police officers and one Blue Helmet were killed.Protests broke out in Goma, DRC, on Monday, July 25, as locals demanded that "the mission leave for failing to protect the population,” according to Reuters. The protests spread to other Congolese cities, including Butembo, on Tuesday, according to news reports.This footage posted on Twitter shows smoke rising from a cluster of buildings in Butembo. “Part of the base of @MONUSCO on fire,” read a caption accompanying the post.The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) has been operating since 2010 and comprised about 18,000 people, including more than 12,000 troops, as of November 2021. Credit: Elie Mbulegheti via Storyful

  • Tropical Weather Forecast - July 26, 2022

    Another named storm in the Pacific! Mostly quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a few tropical waves making some noise.

  • Post-Roe digital surveillance: Yahoo News Explains

    Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to abolish federal abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade, experts have raised concerns about the type of personal health data that’s collected. Corynne McSherry, legal director for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit defending digital privacy, told Yahoo News that there is now a digital surveillance infrastructure that didn’t exist before. McSherry explains why data privacy concerns extend beyond reproductive health apps and what a person can do to help protect themselves.

  • Rare footage shows 3 orcas killing a great white shark to eat its liver, supporting theory about why the species is fleeing South African waters

    A study last month suggested a pair of orca whales terrorizing great white sharks was causing the apex predator to flee the coast of South Africa.

  • Watch This Stunning Footage of Orca Whales Killing a Great White Shark

    Screenshot/DiscoveryIn the 34 years since Shark Week first launched, the Discovery network has shown footage of sharks jumping, sharks fighting, sharks migrating, sharks attacking, sharks being invented (remember the Megalodon?), sharks racing Michael Phelps, sharks sparring with Mike Tyson, and sharks biting a cast member from Jackass.Suffice it to say, it’s remarkable—after three decades and thousands of hours of programming—for there to be something completely new to show viewers who are rave

  • Bear 1, vehicle 0. Photos show brutal aftermath of a bear in NC getting stuck in car

    Officials issued a reminder to keep cars locked even if you are only stepping away for a few minutes.

  • Arctic shark turns up off Central America. Why was it nearly 3,500 miles from home?

    The crew had never “seen anything quite like it.”

  • Nearly a million Californians could face long-term health issues due to unsafe drinking water, audit says

    Story at a glance California’s acting state auditor issued a scathing report on the state of drinking water systems currently in place. More than 1 million people are getting their drinking water from systems that have failed federal and state maximum contaminant levels. Some water systems were found to have excessive levels of arsenic and…

  • Dog injured in fight with black bear, the latest in a string of Idaho bear conflicts

    The dog’s owner said the bear was about the same size as her 120-pound Great Pyrenees.

  • Third set of human remains found in Lake Mead

    National Park Service (NPS) rangers found a third set of human remains Monday afternoon in Lake Mead as the nation’s largest reservoir continues to dry up amid a years-long extreme drought. NPS said in a release that rangers had discovered the remains at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area after receiving a witness…

  • Is the heat wave caused by climate change? Expert explains why this year is different

    High pressure conditions and drought are nothing new for Texas, but climate scientists are noticing more frequency in their occurrence.

  • Not swarms of locusts — they’re Mormon crickets. Why experts fear their rise in Idaho

    Native to Idaho, these cannibalistic insects wreak havoc on homes, farmland, and roads. And they’re sticking around longer than we expected.

  • Biden just announced a 6-step plan to lower your electricity bill

    New measures announced by the White House Wednesday are aimed at helping more Americans get solar power and creating more jobs in clean energy.

  • Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

    In 1998, as nations around the world agreed to cut carbon emissions through the Kyoto Protocol, America's fossil fuel companies plotted their response, including an aggressive strategy to inject doubt into the public debate. “Victory,” according to the American Petroleum Institute's memo, “will be achieved when average citizens ‘understand’ (recognize) uncertainties in climate science... Unless ‘climate change’ becomes a non-issue... there may be no moment when we can declare victory." The memo, later leaked to The New York Times that year, went on to outline how fossil fuel companies could manipulate journalists and the broader public by muddying the evidence, by playing up “both sides” of the debate and by portraying those seeking to reduce emissions as “out of touch with reality."

  • Flagstaff mayor declares state of emergency; shelter-in-place order issued for flood areas

    Flagstaff mayor Paul Deasy declared a state of emergency in connection with post-wildfire flooding Wednesday.

  • Biden launches programs to help Americans deal with extreme heat and higher air-conditioning bills

    As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the extreme heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it.

  • Joe Manchin Agrees To Sweeping Legislation To Raise Taxes On Wealthy, Invest In Climate

    The proposed legislation, called the "Inflation Reduction Act,” will raise taxes on the wealthy to fund investments in climate and health care.

  • New studies bolster theory coronavirus emerged from the wild

    Two new studies provide more evidence that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan, China market where live animals were sold – further bolstering the theory that the virus emerged in the wild rather than escaping from a Chinese lab. The research, published online Tuesday by the journal Science, shows that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market was likely the early epicenter of the scourge that has now killed nearly 6.4 million people around the world. “All this evidence tells us the same thing: It points right to this particular market in the middle of Wuhan,” said Kristian Andersen a professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research and coauthor of one of the studies.

  • Tropics watch: Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves in Atlantic basin

    The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October.

  • $10.3 billion investment to upgrade Midwest, Michigan power grid for renewable energy

    Energy system operator approves 2,000 miles of new electrical transmission lines across nine states, including Michigan.