Oil bounces around as tight supply offsets China, recession fears

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices seesawed in positive and negative territory on Tuesday, holding up despite recession fears and potential new COVID-19 curbs in China that could dampen demand as the market remains tightly supplied.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 4 cents to $120.89 a barrel at 0156 GMT, while Brent crude futures dipped 6 cents to $122.21 a barrel.

"Discussion within the oil complex still revolves around Libya's decline in production, China continuing to impose measures to slow the spread of COVID, and concerns around global recession woes driving demand destruction," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Supply tightness has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya amid a political crisis that has hit output and ports, while other producers in OPEC+ struggle to meet their production quotas and Russia faces bans on its oil over the war in Ukraine.

ANZ Research analysts cited Libya's oil minister Mohamed Aoun saying production in the country has dropped to 100,000 barrels pre day from 1.2 million bpd last year.

On the demand side, the focus is on China, where a COVID outbreak at a bar in Beijing has raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns just as restrictions were being eased.

Unlike other risk assets, the oil market has shrugged off recession fears so far.

"For now the perceived tightness in oil supply is lending resilience to oil prices," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Tobin Gorey.

The market will be awaiting weekly U.S. inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for a view on how tight crude and fuel supply remain.

Six analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels in the week to June 3, while forecasting that gasoline stockpiles rose by about 800,000 barrels and distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were unchanged.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Bill Browder Knows About Vladimir Putin

    Bill Browder understands what motivates Vladimir Putin. Through his work on the Magnitsky Act and other efforts to hold Putin accountable, Browder knows he will never back down, and will do anything to remove the people who stand in his way. Learn more in Freezing Order: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Freezing-Order/Bill-Browder/9781982153281 CONNECT WITH SIMON & SCHUSTER Website: https://www.simonandschuster.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SimonBooks Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonbooks Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simonbooks/

  • Burgers are back: Russia reopens rebranded McDonald’s restaurants

    Three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow's Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name.

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • China vows to adapt better to climate change as risks soar

    China's economy and society are at increasing risk from climate change and the country needs to improve adaptation mechanisms and monitoring capabilities at every level of government, according to a new policy document. "Climate change has already brought serious adverse impacts to China's natural ecological system, and has continued to spread and penetrate into economy and society," the government said in its national climate change adaptation strategy published late on Monday.

  • Gas price average surges above $5 a gallon nationwide

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss gas prices surging above $5.00 a gallon nationwide.&nbsp;

  • As Global Funds Bet on China Stocks, Caution Runs High at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas foreign funds are increasingly betting on a China stock revival, but sentiment at home is one of caution amid stop-start Covid-19 restrictions.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It

  • Explainer-U.S. yield curve inverts again: What is it telling us?

    As the U.S. Federal Reserve attempts to bring inflation down from 40-year highs, banks have ramped up projections of interest rate hikes, and some shorter-dated bond yields surged higher than longer term ones. Here is a quick primer on what a steep, flat or inverted yield curve means and how it has predicted recession, and what it might be signaling now. The $23 trillion https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MVMTD027MNFRBDAL Treasury market includes bills that mature in one month to one year, two- to 10-year notes, and 20- and 30-year bonds.

  • Hedge Funds Spawned by Hillhouse Burned in China Tech Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, it’s been one of the best calling cards that hedge fund startups in Asia could ask for: getting support from billionaire Zhang Lei or gaining experience at his Hillhouse Capital Group.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Googl

  • Tasty name but no Big Mac: Russia opens rebranded McDonald's restaurants

    The golden arches are gone, the Filet-O-Fish is simply a fish burger. The Big Mac has left Russia. A new era for Russia's fast-food and economic scene dawned on Sunday, as McDonald's restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow under new Russian ownership and with the new name, which translates as "Tasty and that's it".

  • Stagflation vs recession: What's the difference? Which is worse?

    Stagflation and recession are buzz words, but what do those mean and what are the odds of each? What does that mean for me and how should I prepare?

  • Oil ends higher after China COVID worries send prices to lowest intraday level in nearly a week

    Oil futures end higher on Monday, with prices scoring their first gain in three sessions after a renewed rise in COVID-19 cases in China and last week's hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading pull prices to their lowest intraday level in almost a week.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Civilians trapped as Russian forces cut off last escape routes from Severodonetsk

    Macron ‘betrays Ukraine’ with soaring Russian gas imports Ukraine crowdfunds with Russian weaponry souvenirs Russia kills hundreds of civilians with cluster bombs How the West broke the grip of flash Russian hackers Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • China Surpasses US in Eyes of Young Africans, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- China has overtaken the US as the foreign power seen as having the biggest positive influence in Africa by young people, according to a survey released on Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced E

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Downturn

    When the stock market hits rough seas, you may wonder about the safety of your dividends. The S&P 500 has fallen by about 18% in 2022 due to a host of concerns such as the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and fears about an economic slowdown. It's time to look more closely at Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) to understand how they've paid dividends for a long time and likely will continue to do so.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delta (DAL) Stock Now

    Higher air-travel demand, especially in leisure, is aiding Delta (DAL).

  • Inflation Data Likely Push Fed to Consider 75 Basis-Point Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest pickups in consumer prices and inflation expectations will probably spur Federal Reserve officials to consider the biggest interest-rate increase since 1994 when they meet this week, after Chair Jerome Powell previously signaled a smaller move was the likely outcome.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blo

  • Bitcoin Slumps as Much as 10% in Deepening Crypto Sector Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended declines on Tuesday as investor sentiment took another leg down over fears that bigger Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes loom to quell inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced

  • Stocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks entered a bear market, Treasury yields spiked to levels not seen in a decade and the dollar rallied as the fallout from a hot inflation reading continued to rattle global trading already shaken by worries the Federal Reserve will plunge the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowu

  • Report shows fast food brands are keeping up with inflation, Chick-fil-A brings back peach milkshake

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss how the fast food industry has been keeping up with inflation as well as Chick-Fil-A bringing back its peach milkshake.

  • Dow Jones Falls Over 730 Points As Energy Stocks Lead Downside

    The indexes continue to deteriorate ahead of this week's Fed decision on interest rates. Energy stocks lead the downside.