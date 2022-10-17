Oil bounces higher as U.S. dollar's strength eases

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland
8
Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in thin trade in early Asian hours on Monday as the U.S. dollar's strength eased while investors awaited data from China to gauge demand at the world's top crude oil importer.

Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 0.9%, to $92.48 a barrel by 0019 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.34 a barrel, up 73 cents, or 0.9%, after a 7.6% decline last week.

Oil found support from a combination of factors, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's comments at the Party Congress that reassured accommodative policies for the economy, a positive sign for demand outlook, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

"U.S. dollar index futures were lower today, which also provided a rebounding opportunity for the oil markets," she added. A weaker dollar makes oil more affordable for holders of other currencies.

China is expected to release trade and economic data this week. Although its third-quarter GDP growth could rebound from the previous quarter, Xi's stringent COVID-19 policy has the world's No. 2 economy facing what will most likely be its worst performing year in almost half a century.

Looking ahead, oil prices are expected to remain volatile as production cuts by OPEC+ will tighten supplies ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil, while a strong U.S. dollar and further interest rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve limit price gains.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday inflation had become "pernicious" and difficult to arrest, and warranted continued "frontloading" through larger increases of three-quarters of a percentage point.

Member states of the Organization of the Production Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, lined up on Sunday to endorse the steep production cut agreed to this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Saudi Arabia, accused Riyadh of coercing other nations into supporting the move.

OPEC+ pledged on Oct. 5 to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which will lead to an actual drop of about 1 million bpd as some members are already producing below their targets.

Despite this, top exporter Saudi Arabia will keep exports to key Asia markets steady in November.

(Reporting by Florence Tan. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Jinping Calls for Increasing Chinese Military Capability as Tensions Rise with Taiwan

    Chinese President Xi Jinping called for his country to increase its military capability on Sunday as it tightens its grip on Hong Kong and tensions continue to rise with Taiwan.

  • Imran Khan Wins Majority of Seats in Pakistan’s By-Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan won the majority of seats in by-elections on Sunday, building momentum in his campaign to pressure the six-month-old government into calling an early national vote.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowKhan contested seven of the eight seats and has won six, according

  • Asian Stocks Drop, Dollar Slips Amid Wary Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell while major currencies made gains against the dollar in a cautious open to the week following further weakness on Wall Street and a defiant message to the world from China’s Communist Party congress.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowStocks dropped in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, where

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pu

  • GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election

    In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. The man who was booed last year at a conservative conference is now an in-demand draw for Republican candidates, including some who spent their primaries obsessively courting Trump’s endorsement, in part by parroting his election lies. Pence has traveled the country, holding events and raising millions for candidates and Republican groups, including signing fundraising solicitations for party committees.

  • Russia fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine in 'retaliation' of Kerch Bridge explosion: officials

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's military to fire more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine in retaliation of the Kerch Bridge explosion.

  • Ongoing US support to Ukraine could prompt Russian cyber escalation in midterms, experts warn

    With Russia continuing to face setbacks in its war against Ukraine, experts warn Russian President Vladimir Putin may escalate his cyber operations in the November midterms as retaliation for U.S. involvement in the conflict. Recent cyberattacks against U.S. state government and airport websites that Moscow-backed hackers have claimed responsibility for may have been testing grounds for such Russian efforts to…

  • China cbank fully rolls over medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged

    China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month on Monday, matching market expectations. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 500 billion yuan ($69.55 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.75% from the previous operation.

  • Biden admin’s border moves to tackle Venezuelan migrant surge draws criticism from left and right

    The Biden administration's announcement on cooperation with Mexico to tackle migration from Venezuela have sparked criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

  • Xi Gives Little Reassurance China’s Economic Risks to Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled no change in direction for two main risk factors dragging down China’s economy -- strict Covid rules and housing market policies -- providing little lift to a worsening growth outlook.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowXi praised Covid Zero, his no-tolerance approach to c

  • Kakao Sinks to Lowest Since May 2020 After Fire Disrupts Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. tumbled to the lowest since May 2020 after a fire at a data center disrupted services for the South Korean internet giant over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowThe company’s stock dropped as much as 9.5%, with it and shares of its affiliates among the biggest drags on the benchmark K

  • Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says

    "Looking back in the past, it's not until inflation and rates peaked that equities have tended to trough in a bear market," Peter Oppenheimer said.

  • China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve

    China's COVID-19 measures are the best, most cost-effective and will continue to improve, a spokesman for the ruling Communist Party said on Saturday. "We firmly believe that the light is ahead and perseverance is victory," Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing ahead of the party's 20th congress. Sun was responding to a question about whether China risks being isolated from the rest of the world if it continues with its zero-COVID policy.

  • Video shows Russian pilot taken to military recruitment office right from plane

    A Russian commercial airline co-pilot subject to mobilization was taken straight from the cockpit of his plane to the military enlistment office in the Russian city of Ufa, delaying a flight to Turkey by nine hours, Russian publication Mkset.ru reported on Oct. 14.

  • Musk: will keep funding Starlink for Ukraine, cites need for 'good deeds'

    Musk tweeted: "the hell with it … even though starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding ukraine govt for free". Musk said on Friday that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine.

  • Wagner mercenary, FSB officer seeking asylum in France, ready to testify on Russian war crimes — the Insider

    A Russian Wagner mercenary company soldier and a Russian FSB security service officer have requested political asylum in France, independent Russian outlet the Insider reported on Oct. 14.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • OPEC+ members line up to endorse output cut after U.S. coercion claim

    CAIRO (Reuters) -OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse the steep production cut agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Saudi Arabia, accused Riyadh of coercing some other nations into supporting the move. The United States noted on Thursday that the cut would boost Russia's foreign earnings and suggested it had been engineered for political reasons by Saudi Arabia, which on Sunday denied it was supporting Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said the kingdom was working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets, including by establishing and maintaining the agreement of the OPEC+ alliance.

  • Garoppolo blames offense for Niners' sluggish defeat

    Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining. Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track in the second half, and San Francisco left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

  • Elaine Harris Spearman Commentary: Water pollution settlement is welcome news

    As we looked into the aftermath of the lawsuit, we found that it had in fact been filed by the Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board. This fact was convoluted by those who make community issues their p…