Oil change business being built along Route 322 in Vernon Township

Feb. 27—VERNON TOWNSHIP — Site clearing is underway for another business in Vernon Township, but it's not another car wash.

A Take 5 Oil Change, a quick service oil change center, is to be built at 18300 Conneaut Lake Road, according to site and sign plans approved by the township.

Located along the Conneaut Corridor of routes 6, 19 and 322, the business will be between Vernon Square apartments and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, and in front of Cornerstone Church of God. It previously was the site of a Sunoco service station.

The property is owned by 88 Realty LLC of Erie, which is a separate limited liability company related to Baldwin Brothers Inc. of Erie, both of whose offices are at 2540 Village Common Drive, Erie.

Site development plans were approved by Vernon Township supervisors at their meeting on Oct. 5, 2023.

A building permit for the site was issued about three weeks ago on Feb. 7, Rob Horvat, township manager, said Monday.

A three service bay building totaling 1,786 square feet is planned with an opening expected later this year.

Take 5 Oil Change is part of Driven Brands Inc. of Charlotte, North Carolina, with more than 1,000 company-owned and franchised locations.

Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America, according to its website. It provides a range of consumer and commercial automotive services including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash.

Driven Brands is the parent firm of Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Auto Glass Now and CARSTAR.

Driven Brands has approximately 5,000 locations in total in 13 countries.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.