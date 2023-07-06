An oil change cost some Florida customers $1,400. Parrish employee accused of fraud.

If you paid for an oil change during the first two weeks of June at Oil Masters Quik Lube on Old Tampa Road in Parrish, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is urging you to check your bank statements.

A former employee at the business charged at least four customers for an oil change before making larger transactions to his PayPal account under the name “Clearview Services.”

In some cases, he fraudulently charged customers as much as $1,400, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

While four customers have been confirmed as victims of fraud, detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking the public to check their recent transaction history and come forward if they believe they have been a victim of credit card fraud.

The employee is not being publicly identified at this time.

If you suspect you are a victim of this scam, contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.