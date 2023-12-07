Oil change with a side of fine dining? Sarasota dealership opens high-end restaurant

Something you don’t see every day — a high-end restaurant inside a car dealership — is coming to Sarasota.

Sarasota Ford announced this week that it is launching Le Mans Kitchen, so named for Ford’s racing history at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France.

Michelin Star recipient chef José Martinez of the Maison Blanche restaurant in Longboat Key leads the kitchen team.

The restaurant is set to open Monday, Dec. 11, at 707 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota.

The 3,367-square-foot, 38-seat private fine dining restaurant will be for Sarasota Ford buyers and their guests, as well as Sarasota Ford automotive service customers.

“Not only did we want to create something that was unlike anything anyone has ever imagined and turn the dealership experience completely upside down, but we also wanted to show appreciation to our loyal customers with a world-class experience,” Matthew Buchanan, president of Buchanan Automotive Group, said in a news release.

“Le Mans Kitchen will give customers Michelin Star level food and mocktails paired with a world-class, private club level experience, with unmatched ambiance,” he said.

Sarasota Ford opens fine dining restaurant

Le Mans Kitchen replaces the dealership’s former cafe, following a nine-month renovation. Other dealership offerings for customers include an 11-seat movie theater and a relaxation room with hydro massage chairs.

Sarasota Ford’s Le Man launch team included Mirza Velic, chief experience officer at Sarasota Ford; Tommy Klauber, restaurant consultant and chef; Blake Campbell, restaurant manager with a background at Selva Grill, The Ritz-Carlton and The Oaks Club; Jose Martinez, executive chef at Maison Blanche on Longboat Key and chef Joel Casillas.

The interior of Le Mans Kitchen, opening Dec. 11 in the Sarasota Ford dealership, is shown above.

The menu will feature American-inspired cuisine with a French accent, including LeMans’ signature pillow pancakes, crème brûlée French toast, prime burgers, mocktails, milkshakes with a gelato base and made-to-order coffee.

Meal prices start at about $14 for items on the morning and mid-day menus.

“When I first met with Matt Buchanan about this, I told him this was a crazy idea but that I am up for the challenge,” Martinez said in the news release.

“I love cooking with any ingredients and as long as it is with good technique, is well-seasoned and at the perfect temperature, you can achieve a lot of things,” Martinez said.

Hours of operation at Le Mans Kitchen are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours to follow in 2024. Customers can begin making automotive service appointments now.

For more information, visit https://lemanskitchen.com/ or follow on Instagram.

Helping launch Le Mans Kitchen within the Sarasota Ford dealership are, from left, Jose Martinez, Tommy Klauber, Mirza Velic, Matthew Buchanan, Blake Campbell and Joel Casillas.