Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW DALY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ExxonMobil’s chief executive said Thursday that his company “does not spread disinformation regarding climate change″ as he and other oil company chiefs countered congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of it.

In prepared testimony at a landmark House hearing, CEO Darren Woods said ExxonMobil “has long acknowledged the reality and risks of climate change, and it has devoted significant resources to addressing those risks.″

The oil giant’s public statements on climate “are and have always been truthful, fact-based ... and consistent” with mainstream climate science, Woods said.

Woods was among top officials at four major oil companies set to testify as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.

The much-anticipated hearing before the House Oversight Committee comes after months of public efforts by Democrats to obtain documents and other information on the oil industry’s role in stopping climate action over multiple decades. The appearance of the four oil executives — from ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP America and Shell — has drawn comparisons to a high-profile hearing in the 1990s with tobacco executives who famously testified that they didn’t believe nicotine was addictive.

"The fossil fuel industry has had scientific evidence about the dangers of climate change since at least 1977. Yet for decades, the industry spread denial and doubt about the harm of its products — undermining the science and preventing meaningful action on climate change even as the global climate crisis became increasingly dire,'' said Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

“For far too long, Big Oil has escaped accountability for its central role in bringing our planet to the brink of a climate catastrophe. That ends today,” said Maloney, who chairs the Oversight panel.

“This hearing is just the start of our investigation," added Khanna, who leads a subcommittee on the environment. “These companies must be held accountable.”

The committee released a memo Thursday charging that the oil industry’s public support for climate reforms has not been matched by meaningful actions, and that the industry has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to block reforms. Oil companies frequently boast about their efforts to produce clean energy in advertisements and social media posts accompanied by sleek videos or pictures of wind turbines.

“Today’s staff memo shows Big Oil’s campaign to ‘greenwash’ their role in the climate crisis in action,” Maloney said. “These oil companies pay lip service to climate reforms, but behind the scenes they spend far more time lobbying to preserve their lucrative tax breaks.''

Maloney and other Democrats have focused particular ire on Exxon, after a senior lobbyist for the company was caught in a secret video bragging that Exxon had fought climate science through “shadow groups” and had targeted influential senators in an effort to weaken President Joe Biden’s climate agenda, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate and social policy bill currently moving through Congress.

Keith McCoy, a former Washington-based lobbyist for Exxon, dismissed the company's public expressions of support for a proposed carbon tax on fossil fuel emissions as a “talking point.”

McCoy’s comments were made public in June by the environmental group Greenpeace UK, which secretly recorded him and another lobbyist in Zoom interviews. McCoy no longer works for the company, an Exxon spokesperson said last month.

Woods, Exxon’s chairman and chief executive, has condemned McCoy’s statements and said the company stands by its commitment to work on finding solutions to climate change.

Woods is among the chief executives set to testify Thursday, along with BP America CEO David Lawler, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth and Shell president Gretchen Watkins.

Casey Norton, an ExxonMobil spokesperson, said the company has cooperated with the Oversight panel and turned over thousands of documents.

Maloney and Khanna compared tactics used by the oil industry to those long deployed by the tobacco industry to resist regulation “while selling products that kill hundreds of thousands of Americans.″

The oil industry’s “strategies of obfuscation and distraction span decades and still continue today,″ Khanna and Maloney said in calling the hearing last month. The five largest publicly traded oil and gas companies reportedly spent at least $1 billion from 2015 to 2018 “to promote climate disinformation through ‘branding' and lobbying,” the lawmakers said.

Bethany Aronhalt, a spokeswoman for API, said the group's president, Mike Sommers, welcomes the opportunity to testify and "advance our priorities of pricing carbon, regulating methane and reliably producing American energy.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India Walton beat Buffalo's mayor once. Can she do it again?

    When India Walton beat Buffalo’s four-term mayor in a Democratic primary last June, New York’s second largest city looked like it was about to get a leader like no other in its history. Walton, who led a small housing trust before launching her campaign, promises a new, more progressive way of doing business, saying Buffalo's comeback has left many people behind.

  • Debate over abortion, communion in the spotlight for Biden's meeting with Pope Francis

    President Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis comes amid push by conservative bishops to deny communion to politicians who support abortion rights.

  • EU chief calls for leadership at climate 'moment of truth'

    The European Union’s chief executive called Thursday for a show of climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming, warning that world leaders face “a moment of truth.” “What we need is, first of all, leadership,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said before she heads to a weekend summit in Rome of the Group of 20 most developed nations.

  • Top Dem says Big Oil put Earth on "brink" of catastrophe

    Don't expect a sedate House hearing Thursday on allegations that Big Oil has intentionally sown doubt about climate change.What they're saying: "For far too long, Big Oil has escaped accountability for its central role in bringing our planet to the brink of a climate catastrophe. That ends today," Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, intends to say in her opening remarks shared with Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Climate change: Major US oil companies to be quizzed in Congress

    A US congressional hearing will examine whether oil companies misled the public about climate change.

  • Skypod firm in UAE tied to investment company flagged abroad

    The small, four-seat pod glides above the sands of a test track in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, a futuristic transit solution promoted by a Belarusian firm that hopes to secure contracts here in the near future. Inviting journalists to see their test track Thursday, firm uSky showed off what they described as an energy-efficient, smart solution to fly above traffic across the Emirates, a country home to skyscraper-studded Dubai that long has embraced anything futuristic.

  • Biden pushes new $1.75 trillion spending plan in last-minute Congress visit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden made a last-minute trip to Congress on Thursday to push a new $1.75 trillion framework for economic and climate change spending, after weeks of squabbling between progressives and moderates in his party. Biden, who is delaying a trip to Europe to secure an agreement on his domestic policy priorities, is confident he will win backing from both wings of the Democratic Party for the spending proposal. "After months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, we have a framework that I believe can pass," Biden said on Twitter.

  • Oil executives face ‘turning point’ US congressional hearing on climate crisis

    The heads of top US oil companies will answer accusations that their firms have spent years lying about the climate crisis For the first time, the executives from the US’s largest oil company, ExxonMobil, as well as Shell, Chevron and BP will be questioned under oath. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images The heads of major oil companies will make a historic appearance before Congress on Thursday to answer accusations that their firms have spent years lying about the climate crisis. For the

  • Life Storage Stock Just Passed A Buy Point In An Early-Stage Base With Earnings On Tap

    Life Storage stock has some pretty high ratings. For example, it carries a 95 IBD Composite Rating of a best-possible 99.

  • Tucker Carlson Takes Jan. 6 Denial To Chilling Level With ‘Patriot Purge’ Trailer

    Critics likened the Fox News personality's latest project to Alex Jones’ conspiracy theory-spewing InfoWars.

  • Oil and gas CEO congressional hearing has echoes of Big Tobacco in 1994

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell will face a reckoning on Capitol Hill Thursday, as they're grilled on evidence that their companies knew for years that their products were driving climate change but chose to downplay or deny it. Why it matters: The hearing before the House Oversight Committee will be the first time these executives have been brought together to provide sworn testimony regarding what they knew about the ties between their company's products and climate chang

  • McAuliffe buys 'fake news' ads in effort to sway voters, Fox News investigation finds

    Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has spent nearly $100,000 advertising “fake news” websites on Facebook during the Virginia gubernatorial campaign

  • Iran says nuclear talks with six powers to resume by end November

    Iran's talks with six world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal will resume by the end of November, its top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday, as Western concerns over the Islamic Republic's nuclear advances grow. In April, Tehran and six powers started to discuss ways to salvage the 2015 nuclear pact, which three years ago then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned. Trump then reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran that have devastated its economy by squeezing its oil exports.

  • Women show the way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed

    Draped in a colourful saree and shirt, Lakshmi Murgesan dives into the azure waters off India's southern coast to collect seaweed, which is being hailed by scientists as a miracle crop that absorbs more carbon dioxide than trees.

  • The dirty dozen: meet America’s top climate villains

    Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp

  • L.A. mystery: the mourning doves stopped singing. What happened to them?

    Hearing the mourning dove again was a revelation, but with it came a realization: the wistful coo hadn't been in the air for years.

  • Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope

    The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.

  • Elk’s unique antlers removed after getting stuck in baby swing, Colorado officials say

    Animals like elk can get caught in yard items easily, officials warn

  • Ohio Zoo Names Their Adorable New Snow Leopard Cubs and Introduces the Animals to the World

    The rare cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo back in June but just received their names after a public vote

  • Turkey's Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming

    For centuries, Lake Tuz in central Turkey has hosted huge colonies of flamingos that migrate and breed there when the weather is warm, feeding on algae in the lake’s shallow waters. This summer, however, a heart-wrenching scene replaced the usual splendid sunset images of the birds captured by wildlife photographer Fahri Tunc. The 1,665 square kilometer (643 square mile) lake — Turkey’s second-largest lake and home to several bird species — has entirely receded this year.