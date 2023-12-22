Oil City police charge mother's boyfriend with homicide after 2-year-old boy found dead

OIL CITY — A woman inquired about the whereabouts of her 2-year-old son when she returned home from work on Monday.

The woman's boyfriend told her the child was given to the boyfriend's cousin who lives in Erie, but he wouldn't provide the name of the cousin or contact information, according to Oil City police.

Two days later, a search of the Oil City residence where the child was last seen would lead police to discover the child's lifeless body, inside a canvas bag under a makeshift table, investigators reported.

Police on Thursday charged the boyfriend, 24-year-old Trevaughn L. Stribling-Jackson, with criminal homicide in the death of the child.

The name and age of the child were redacted in the criminal complaint filed by Oil City police. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said Friday the child was 2 years old.

An autopsy on the child was scheduled for Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Erie County, Rugh said.

Stribling-Jackson also faces felony aggravated assault, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse in the 2-year-old's death, which authorities said happened sometime between Monday and Wednesday at a residence in the 600 block of North Street in Oil City, according to information in Stribling-Jackson's criminal complaint.

Oil City District Judge Andrew Fish arraigned Stribling-Jackson on Thursday morning and placed him in the Venango County Prison without bond. Stribling-Jackson's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 3.

A lawyer for Stribling-Jackson was not listed on online court documents.

Missing child and house search

The investigation that led to the discovery of the deceased child was launched on Wednesday, when the child was reported missing to the Oil City police. The child's mother reported last seeing the boy on Monday afternoon, before she left for work, police wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Stribling-Jackson's criminal complaint.

The mother said the child was left in the care of Stribling-Jackson, her boyfriend, and when she returned home from work late Monday night the child was missing. She said when she questioned Stribling-Jackson, he said the boy was given to a cousin in the Erie area but would not identify the cousin or provide contact information, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

The woman told police things seemed suspicious after she returned from work, as Stribling-Jackson was doing laundry, an air mattress bag was missing, and she saw what appeared to be blood on a box spring under an air mattress, according to information in the affidavit. She also told police that Stribling-Jackson had struck the child multiple times in the past, and that she recently saw bruising on the boy's ribs. She said when she asked Stribling-Jackson about the bruising, she was told the boy fell down the stairs, investigators wrote.

Oil City police obtained a search warrant for the North Street residence and served it on Wednesday. During a search of the basement area of the residence where the mother, Stribling-Jackson and two children lived, police found the 2-year-old in a canvas bag under a makeshift table, according to information in the affidavit.

Police observed injuries to the boy's head and face and a suspected burn to the child's inner groin area, police wrote in the affidavit.

When investigators interviewed Stribling-Jackson, he denied knowing the whereabouts of the child or having any information relating to the boy's death. He also denied sending the boy to Erie or telling anyone he did so, according to the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Oil City man facing homicide in death of 2-year-old hidden in house