Oil climbs amid slow supply return after Hurricane Ida

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing
·1 min read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses, with producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.62 a barrel at 0204 GMT, after sliding 1.4% on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.

Brent crude futures inched up 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.83 a barrel, after falling 0.7% on Tuesday.

"The market is ... weighing up the impact of ongoing delays to the resumption of operations in the Gulf of Mexico," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

About 79% of U.S. Gulf production remained offline on Tuesday, with 79 production platforms still unoccupied more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall. About 17.5 million barrels of oil has been lost to the market so far.

The Gulf's offshore wells make up about 17% of U.S. output.

Traders will be closely watching inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group due on Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday for a clearer picture of the storm's impact on crude production and refinery output. [API/S] [EIA/S]

Analysts polled by Reuters expect, on average, that crude stocks dropped by 3.8 million barrels in the week to Sept. 3, and see gasoline stocks down by 3.6 million barrels and distillates down by 3 million barrels.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday in a widespread commodity sell-off as the U.S. dollar jumped on worries about rising COVID-19 cases in the United States and Asia potentially slowing growth.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Over 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida

    More than 80% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in after Hurricane Ida, a U.S. regulator said on Monday, more than a week after the storm made landfall and hit critical infrastructure in the region. Energy companies have been struggling to resume production after Ida damaged platforms and caused onshore power outages. About 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production, or 84%, remains shut, while another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 81%, was offline, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

  • China's long-term economic policy unchanged amid regulatory wave - People's Daily

    China is imposing fresh regulations on its industries to promote their healthy development and the country's long-term economic policy remains unchanged, Chinese state media outlet the People's Daily said in an op-ed on Wednesday. The reform measures are aimed at supporting the development of the private economy and the purpose of clarifying regulations, drawing bottom lines, and setting up "traffic lights" is to guide companies to obey the leadership of the ruling Communist Party, it said. Starting late last year, various authorities in China have launched regulations and penalties across a number of sectors, in some cases altering long-term prospects of entire industries, at a pace that has roiled markets and stoked investor uncertainty.

  • Oil Steadies After Two-Day Decline as Investors Assess Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day decline as investors assessed a demand outlook clouded by the comeback of Covid-19 in many regions.Futures traded above $68 a barrel in New York after falling more than 2% over the past two sessions. While there are pockets of robust demand emerging in some regions including Europe, the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has resulted in renewed lockdowns in other areas. A stronger dollar has also made commodities priced in the currency more expe

  • SoftBank Surges for Second Day as Hopes for Buybacks Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged for a second day in Tokyo as investors’ hopes grew for another share repurchase program, following the announcement of a complex deal with Deutsche Telekom AG. Shares rose as much as 11% in Tokyo trading, the most since Dec. 10. That took its two-day gain to almost 22%, amid a recent broader rally in Tokyo markets. SoftBank was the biggest contributer to gains on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average, adding nearly half of the gauge’s 0.8% advance. “We think a b

  • Ida’s Initial Hit to U.S. Oil Output Has Surpassed Katrina’s

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida may not have been the deadliest or most damaging weather system ever to smash into the U.S., but its initial impact on Gulf of Mexico oil supply has been greater than any other storm in history.Ida has been responsible for the loss of 16.8 million barrels of output in the ten days since the first production platforms were evacuated. That’s 32% more crude than was lost to Katrina, and 42% more than to Gustav/Ike in comparable periods. The prolonged disruption caused b

  • Salvation Army distributes water to Hurricane Ida victims

    Salvation Army distributes water to Hurricane Ida victims

  • Japan’s Economy Grew at Faster Clip Before Record Virus Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy had more momentum than initially thought ahead of a record surge in virus cases that contributed to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s downfall.Gross domestic product expanded at an annualized pace of 1.9% in the three months to June, faster than an earlier estimate of 1.3%, according to a revised report by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday. The figures showed extra government spending, business investment and private consumption buoyed growth. While the stronger reboun

  • See how the GOP is openly trying to thwart the Jan. 6 probe

    As the January 6th select committee intensifies its probe into&nbsp;the MAGA riot, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening data companies if they&nbsp;comply with the law and send over phone and internet records. GOP lawmakers&nbsp;accidentally sent a letter to the wrong CEO in an attempt to stop data from&nbsp;being turned over, urging the CEO to decline the panel’s request to preserve&nbsp;phone records. At the same time, DC is bracing for another far-right rally at&nbsp;the Capitol later this month.

  • BlackRock's China unit raises $1 billion in maiden mutual fund

    BlackRock's mutual fund subsidiary in China established its first fund in the country after raising 6.68 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) in a shortened subscription period, signalling a warm reception by Chinese investors. BlackRock, the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly-owned business in China's $3.6 trillion mutual fund industry, said on Wednesday its newly-launched China equity fund had raised 6.68 billion yuan from over 111,000 investors. The BlackRock China New Horizon Mixed Securities Investment Fund, launched on Aug. 30, stopped taking new subscriptions on Sept. 3, a week earlier than planned.

  • American Airlines pilots' union to strike over fatigue, overscheduling

    The Allied Pilots Association will picket at Miami International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and other locations, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots' and passengers' needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue," the union said. American did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Big Tech lifts Nasdaq to record

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday while the Nasdaq edged up to a record high, as investors balanced worries about the slowing pace of economic recovery with expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative monetary policy. Amgen Inc fell 2.1% and Merck & Co lost 1.6% after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stocks to "equal-weight" from "overweight."

  • These 2 Stocks Made Monster Moves Tuesday

    Investors in the stock market seemed to get a slow start to the holiday-shortened week, with most major market benchmarks giving up ground on Tuesday. As has often been the case lately, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was the exception, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up some ground on fears about the sustainability of the economic recovery. Helping to make the Nasdaq buck the trend were a couple of big-name stocks that trade on that exchange.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • The Italians Don’t Want To Kill Gas Engines

    This could be where the European Union solidarity starts crumbling…

  • How AI Can Boost Sales for Your eCommerce Businesses

    From handling orders to keeping track of your finances, AI technology can help you get more sales and grow your e-commerce business even in a pandemic.

  • 9 ways following Warren Buffett’s frugal habits can save you money

    The uber-wealthy investor buys breakfast at McDonald’s.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.