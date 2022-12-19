Oil climbs on optimism over China's demand recovery

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County
5
Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8%.

China, the world's top crude oil importer and No. 2 oil consumer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions.

"Despite a surge in COVID cases, the reopening optimism and accommodative policy improve oil's demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

On Friday, news outlet Caixin reported that China's plans to increase flights with a goal to restore the country's average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan. 6.

China's diesel and gasoline exports continued to surge in November to their highest level in over a year as refiners dashed to use up their 2022 export quotas and sell down rising inventory.

Brent and WTI rose more than 3% last week as a Canada to U.S. pipeline remained shut with its operator TC Energy Corp focused on cleaning up an oil spill. The shutdown of the pipeline, with a capacity to send 622,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude to U.S. refiners, has supported prices for U.S. heavy crude grades.

An announcement by the U.S. Energy Department on Friday that it will begin repurchasing crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve also supported outlook for stronger prices.

This will be the United States' first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Big Oil Investors Call for More Aggressive Climate Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors with combined assets of €1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion) have asked the world’s biggest oil companies for swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTheir call comes in

  • Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets

    LONDON (Reuters) -A group of investors has tabled resolutions urging four of the world's top oil and gas companies to set broad climate targets for 2030, reviving pressure on the sector after a year that saw governments shift their focus to energy security. Activist group Follow This said it had co-filed the resolutions with six major institutional investors managing $1.3 trillion in assets ahead of the annual general meetings of BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell next year. In the resolutions, the investors call on the companies to set targets to reduce by 2030 greenhouse gas emissions including those from fuel sold to customers, known as Scope 3 emissions, which account for the vast majority of the sector's pollution.

  • Toyota Chief Says ‘Silent Majority’ Has Doubts About Pursuing Only EVs

    “Because the right answer is still unclear, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option,” said Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corp. president.

  • Asian Equities Start the Week Mixed; Yen Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Monday as the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising rates reduced the appetite for riskier assets while China’s pledge to boost growth allayed some concern in the region.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s

  • China to face three Covid waves this winter, says chief epidemiologist

    As modelling by US researchers suggests China could face more than 1 million deaths next year

  • Tony Radakin: 'I would like our communications with Russia to be stronger'

    For someone who has just been blacklisted by Iran, apparently in response to British sanctions over Tehran’s protest crackdown, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of Britain’s Armed Forces, appears very relaxed when we meet.

  • Ministers in Peru resign amid deadly protests

    STORY: Peru’s fledgling government wobbled amid its ongoing political crisis.At least two government ministers resigned from their posts on Friday, citing “disproportionate” state violence from security forces.More than a dozen people have been killed so far in the unrest.Supporters of ousted leader Pedro Castillo, who is under investigation for rebellion, tried to storm an airport runway in the city of Ayacucho.Police and army officers stopped them with tear gas and guns.Multiple injuries were reported, and a young man died.Nearby, protesters set fire to the local prosecutor’s office and looted the building.Pro-Castillo protesters also blocked a border crossing between Peru and Bolivia, near the town of Desaguadero – leaving hundreds of lorries stranded.This man repeated their demands – they want an immediate closure of the Congress, for new President Dina Boluarte to resign, and early elections to be held. But some locals were displeased with the unrest disrupting their lives.Residents stranded across the border, who simply wanted to return home, argued with the protesters.Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, condemned vandalism.She also said security forces have clear instructions to respect protesters’ integrity and human rights.Boluarte’s government earlier this week announced a state of emergency – curtailing people’s freedoms and granting police special powers.And on Thursday, Peru’s Supreme Court ruled Castillo must be held behind bars for an extended 18 months.The left-wing leader had tried to dissolve Congress on December 7 – in what the current president described as an “attempted coup”.

  • What to expect for the Valley's housing market in 2023

    A dozen metro Phoenix real estate experts were asked to predict what's in store for the Valley's housing market in 2023. Here's what they had to say.

  • Crypto’s Onetime Fans Are Calling It Quits After FTX Collapse

    CRYPTO Buying crypto was so much fun when it was going up. Now, many onetime fans are getting out. This year has brought crisis after crisis, raising questions about the industry’s long-term prospects.

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to lay off hundreds days before Christmas: report

    Global self-driving technology company TuSimple Holdings Inc. will reportedly lay off half of its workforce next week, just before Christmas.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soon - source

    Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is likely to be fined soon by Taiwan's government for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday. Taiwan, which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory, has turned a wary eye on China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology.

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • Brussels Plans New Carbon Border Tax Just as Coal Use Hits Record Levels

    A lump of coal will soon cost too much to put in anyone's Christmas stocking, let alone the misbehaving kid for whom it's intended. As the year...

  • Congress was once so closely divided that Republicans lost power after the election when too many congressmen died

    By the time the term began for the 72nd Congress, 14 representatives-elect had died, and Democrats won enough special elections to flip control.

  • China Equities Gain as Authorities Signal Pro-Growth Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks listed in Hong Kong advanced after the authorities signaled a shift to a pro-growth stance, as they hinted at business-friendly policies and further support for the property market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s S

  • Two Valuable Investing Lessons From Two Legendary Billionaires

    Billionaires Paul Tudor Jones and Charlie Munger offer insight into the mindset that produces tremendous wealth in the stock market.

  • Home Prices Could Fall 20%. Here's Why That Doesn't Necessarily Make Them Affordable

    It's been a wild couple of years for the housing market, from price increases due to a lack of housing supply and skyrocketing demand, to this year's mortgage rate spike. Recent data from Redfin showed that potential buyers need an income of $107,281 to afford a mortgage payment of $2,682 (the monthly payment for a typical American home these days). This is due to the combination of prices and mortgage rates being up.

  • Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says

    The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.

  • Yen rises on report of Japan govt move for more flexible inflation target

    The yen climbed on Monday on news that the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the latter's inflation target, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aiming to make the BOJ's 2% inflation target a more flexible goal by revising its decade-old joint statement with the central bank, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday. The current statement commits the BOJ to achieving its inflation target "at the earliest date possible", and the BOJ has steadfastly stuck to its dovish monetary policy.