Oil climbs on switch from gas and doubts over U.S. releasing reserves

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, tracking towards a 4.2% gain for the week on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed by 84 cents, or 1.1%, to $79.14 a barrel at 0122 GMT.

Brent crude futures jumped 80 cents, or 1%, to $82.75 a barrel.

Both contracts rose about 1.1% on Thursday as the market resumed its climb, and were on track to jump 4% this week.

"Oil prices lifted after the U.S Energy Department said it has no plan 'at this time' to tap into U.S. strategic oil reserves to cool the rally in oil prices," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

However a U.S. Department of Energy source told Reuters that a social media post by a Bloomberg reporter which said the department was not considering tapping into the SPR "at this time" was not accurate.

Overall, the week's run-up has been spurred by soaring gas prices encouraging a switch to oil for power generation and by some industries, along with a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, to stick to plans to add only 400,000 barrels per day of supply in November.

Analysts said the surge in gas prices and the extent of fuel switching from gas to oil will be the key factor to watch now.

"An acceleration in gas-to-oil switching could boost crude oil demand used to generate power this coming northern hemisphere winter," ANZ commodities analyst said in a note, adding that U.S. distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, are at their lowest heading into winter since 2000.

JP Morgan analysts noted that they have yet to hear of significant gas-to-oil switching in the European power sector.

"This means that our estimate of 750,000 barrels per day of gas-to-oil switching demand under normal winter conditions could be significantly overstated," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CORRECTED-European stocks rally as energy prices cool

    (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

  • Oil Rallies After U.S. Signals No Plans to Tap Crude Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after the U.S. Energy Department said it has no plans “at this time” to tap into the nation’s oil reserves to help quell rising fuel prices.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Climate Scientists Created a SWAT Team

  • Samsung says Q3 profit likely highest in 3 years on rising chip prices

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its third-quarter operating profit likely rose 28% to the highest in three years, driven by rising memory chip prices and display sales for smartphone makers' new flagship launches. The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its July-September profit at 15.8 trillion won ($13.3 billion), slightly below a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 16.1 trillion won. "We will have to see marketing costs and what the mix of products Samsung sold was like."

  • Oil Heading for Seventh Weekly Gain on Global Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a seventh weekly gain, the longest run since December, as a global energy crunch roiled markets from Europe to Asia.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Climate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersFu

  • The Spike in Energy Prices Doesn’t Just Threaten the Economy. Why It Could Hurt Energy Companies, Too.

    The surge in prices of nearly all energy sources in the past week is raising concerns about the impact on the economy. It could pose a problem for energy companies, too.

  • Oil Sinks by Most in Two Weeks With Supply Concerns Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined by the most in two weeks in the wake of growing U.S. inventories and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a global energy crisis. Futures in New York slid 1.9% on Wednesday and extended declines late in the session after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. is raising the prospect of releasing emergency oil reserves. Prices were weaker with U.S. government data showing growing crude stockpiles and amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s indications tha

  • Asian shares rise as Chinese markets return from break

    Asian shares rose on Friday as Chinese shares returned from a one week holiday upbeat, tracking a global rally, while investors also eyed key U.S. jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.84%, helped by mining stocks amid surging commodities prices. Over the past three months, Chinese shares have been battered by regulatory changes, turmoil in the property sector, and more recently a power crunch, but some investors are now starting to see a buying opportunity.

  • Pipeline Operator Enbridge Is Delivering Bullish Signals

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Al Monaco, president and CEO of Enbridge , the pipeline operator. Monaco explained that a lot has changed at Enbridge over the past four years. Enbridge is providing predictable cash flows that it's putting to work in the ground and also returning to shareholders.

  • Daily Gold News: Thursday, Oct. 7 – Gold’s Week-Long Consolidation

    Today gold is virtually flat, as it is trading above $1,750. What about the other precious metals?

  • Opendoor raises billions to buy thousands of homes

    “There’s a land grab going on, not just among iBuyers, but between anyone wanting to buy a house," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist.

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • How China's Continued Fintech Crackdown Affect Alibaba And Others?

    China will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behavior among internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security, Bloomberg reports as per central bank Governor Yi Gang at the Bank for International Settlements' conference on Regulating Big Tech. The People's Bank of China will continue to strengthen the regulation of the payment

  • REITs vs. Stocks: Investment Guide

    There are many different investments that can make up a strong, diversified portfolio. Buying shares of publicly traded securities – such as stocks or real estate investment trusts (REITs) – can be a good way to build growth over time … Continue reading → The post REITs vs. Stocks: Investment Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

    At Thursday's shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Tesla stock dipped late.

  • Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are all trading notably higher in Hong Kong on Thursday. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 3.9% higher at HKD 142.70 in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are up almost 3.6% to HKD 283.00 and technology company Baidu’s shares are up 3.2% to HKD 147.90. See

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Record Share of Small Businesses in U.S. Report Job Vacancies

    (Bloomberg) -- A record share of U.S. small-business owners said they had open positions they could not fill in September, while an unprecedented number boosted wages to attract workers, the National Federation of Independent Business said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against th

  • Rate Hikes and Rising Yields, ADP Jobs and EIA Data - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Slide on Russia Comments

    Inventories are expected to rise by 107 Bcf

  • People are stocking up on frozen turkeys, with one discount chain selling 1,500 a day, a report says

    UK shoppers are snapping up frozen turkeys - and in the US, a supply crisis means consumers could struggle to secure their turkeys for Thanksgiving.