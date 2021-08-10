Oil Climbs From Three-Week Low as Traders Assess Demand Outlook

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher from a three-week low as investors assessed the demand outlook amid the latest Covid-19 resurgence sweeping the globe.

Futures in New York climbed toward $67 a barrel after tumbling almost 4% over the past two sessions. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has led to rising infections and renewed restrictions in some regions, including in China where domestic air travel has slumped. Despite the flare-up, expectations are that demand will accelerate and tighten the market through year-end.

Delta has raised concerns about the short-term demand outlook and interrupted a rally in oil that saw prices advance more than 50% over the first half of the year. The resurgence is crimping fuel consumption just as the OPEC+ alliance returns more supply to the market that it halted during the pandemic.

The oil market structure has weakened as Covid-19 cases climb. The prompt timespread for Brent was 44 cents a barrel in backwardation -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 92 cents at the end of July.

See also: China’s New Oil Giants Flourish in Xi’s Clean Energy Wave

The number of seats being offered by China’s airlines dropped the most since early in the pandemic as the nation implemented fresh restrictions to contain the latest wave, based on data from aviation specialist OAG. Meanwhile in the U.S., virus cases surged to the highest weekly level since early February.

