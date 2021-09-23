Oil climbs on tight supply, renewed risk appetite

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending strong gains overnight with fuel demand growing and crude stocks declining as production remains hampered in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes.

The market was also supported by a broader switch back into risk assets as concerns eased over a potential default by huge property developer China Evergrande and the possible fallout on the world's second-largest economy.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.36 a barrel at 0143 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.36 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts jumped 2.5% on Wednesday after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels to 414 million barrels in the week to Sept. 17, the lowest since October 2018, in a bigger drawdown than analysts had expected. [EIA/S]

"Oil fundamentals remain constructive, particularly in the U.S.," ING commodities strategists said in a note.

In a sign of strong fuel demand as travel bans ease, East Coast refinery utilisation rates rose to 93%, the highest rate since May 2019, EIA data showed.

ANZ Research said market sentiment is also being supported by surging natural gas prices.

"Supply shortage of gas could encourage power utilities to shift from gas to oil if winter turns out to be colder this year," ANZ analysts said in a note.

The rise in oil prices came even as the U.S. dollar hit a one-month high after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes could come next year, more quickly than expected. Oil prices typically fall when the dollar rises as a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Key Issues for the Global Energy Industry

    Sep.22 -- Mele Kyari, managing director at Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, discusses what’s tops on the agenda for the company, the U.K. gas crisis and the global gas & oil price risks. He speaks exclusively on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to See Bullish Pressure

    The crude oil markets have rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see buyers on dips to pick up a bit of value as it occurs.

  • Venezuela Debt Swap Breathes Life Into All-But-Dead Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The market for Venezuela’s defaulted bonds is coming back to life as traders bet that the government’s move to swap a stake in a Caribbean refinery to settle some of its obligations could portend more deals to come.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • HSBC CEO sees market impact from Evergrande debt woes

    HSBC Holdings PLC expects the debt problems involving embattled property developer China Evergrande Group to have an impact on capital markets but does not see any direct impact on the bank, its group CEO said. "I'd be naive to think that the turmoil in the market doesn't have the potential to have second-order and third-order impact," Noel Quinn said at a Bank of America conference on Wednesday, according to a webcast on HSBC's website. HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 1.8% in early trade on Thursday, in line with gains in the broader market.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Bold predictions for Week 13 in college football

    One constant for a college football weekend is unpredictability. Our experts forecast bold predictions for Week 13, including Penn State's first win.

  • Democrats plan to move forward with infrastructure deal amid fierce infighting between moderates, progressives

    Democrats on the left have said they’ll vote against the bipartisan infrastructure deal unless a larger budget agreement is also passed.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Looks Unstoppable

    It sometimes pays to follow the portfolio decisions of prominent investors, like this one involving a burgeoning digital-payments business.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.