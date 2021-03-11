Oil Climbs as U.S. Gasoline Stockpiles Drain Amid Rising Demand

1 / 2

Oil Climbs as U.S. Gasoline Stockpiles Drain Amid Rising Demand

Saket Sundria
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose in Asian trading after U.S. government data showed another large draw in gasoline stockpiles amid increasing demand.

Futures in New York climbed toward $65 a barrel after snapping two days of losses on Wednesday. Gasoline inventories have declined more than 25 million barrels in the last two weeks, while a measure for consumption expanded last week to the highest level since November. Further price gains may have been tempered by another big increase in crude stockpiles.

The appetite for Iranian oil has grown, meanwhile, with China boosting its purchases even as other nations wait for the easing of U.S. sanctions. Imports have surged so much this month that port’s in Shandong province are seeing increased congestion, according to traders and analysts.

Oil is up more than 30% this year as the market tightens amid output cuts from OPEC+ members and as the outlook for demand improves with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Saudi Arabia vowed to deter further attacks on its energy infrastructure after an assault on an export terminal Sunday pushed prices to the highest level since October 2018 the following day.

“Price action has consolidated over the last few sessions,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific. “The physical market is running a deficit at the moment and as long as that remains, any pullback in oil will be limited.”

See also: Oil Market Anger Sees Platts Delay Key Crude Price Overhaul

U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by almost 12 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Crude stockpiles rose by 13.8 million, taking gains over the past three weeks to almost 37 million following a cold blast that shuttered a number of refineries.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks

    Crude oil prices rose on Thursday as vaccine rollouts bolstered the economic outlook and U.S. fuel stocks fell sharply, although gains were capped by a surge in crude oil inventories after last month's Texas storm. Brent crude oil futures for May rose 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.30 a barrel by 0105 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was up 48 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.92. "Gasoline stocks fell... (which) provided the bullish offset and eventually sent oil prices higher on the strong demand for end products, hence an economic recovery," said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at Axi.

  • Oil ends higher in choppy session as traders weigh crude inventory rise versus product draw

    Oil futures finish a choppy trading session in positive territory after data shows a large rise in U.S. crude inventories accompanied by large drops in stocks of petroleum products.

  • Gold Steadies After Two-Day Gain as Stimulus, Inflation in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after advancing for two days as investors weighed the prospects of further U.S. stimulus and the latest reading on inflation.Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on a 220-to-211 vote, sending it to the president to be signed, which he plans to do on Friday. Still, the partisan divide over the bill foreshadows the difficulty Biden will have in enacting the multi-trillion dollar, longer-term economic program he wants later this year.Meanwhile, a key measure of U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in February as costs of used vehicles, clothing and transportation services declined from a month earlier, suggesting broader inflationary pressures remain tame. This likely eased some concerns over economic overheating, given the sheer size of the overall stimulus package.Bullion’s movements have recently been dictated by the dollar and bond yields, with the latter’s rise to the highest level in a year weighing on demand for the precious metal which doesn’t offer interest. Bets on rising inflation provided some support for gold as a hedge, but the overarching optimism over an economic recovery following the roll-out of vaccines has seen diminishing investor interest for the traditional haven.Spot gold was little changed at $1,726.48 an ounce by 7:51 a.m. in Singapore, after climbing over the last two days to recover from a nine-month low touched earlier this week. Silver, platinum and palladium all dropped. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after falling 0.3% on Wednesday.Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields hovered around the 1.53% level, as a lukewarm reception for the government bond auction Wednesday was taken in stride. Thursday’s $24 billion, 30-year bond auction presents the next test.Also on Thursday, the European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting followed by a briefing by President Christine Lagarde. The ECB’s forecasts are likely to justify the current stimulus program with a cautious view that envisages no sustained jump in inflation, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE’s Transformation Continues. It’s Making Big Moves Today.

    Vaccine eligibility falls to age 50 in some states, Disney+ surpasses 100 million global subscribers, T-Mobile bucks tech industry trend toward less intrusive ad targeting, and other news to start your day.

  • Verizon to Tap Debt Market to Pay $36 Billion Tab on 5G Airwaves

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. made an $8.2 billion payment to the U.S. Treasury Wednesday and expects to go to the debt market to help finance the remaining $36 billion due this month for airwaves that the phone giant needs to accelerate growth.“We expect to access the public debt market as soon as possible, assuming favorable conditions,” Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said on an webcast Wednesday with investors. Verizon raised $12 billion in a bond sale in November and has set up a $25 billion bank facility to help cover the largest splurge of airwaves ever.The largest U.S. wireless carrier, Verizon is chasing rival T-Mobile US Inc., which holds as much as a year lead in the some of the key midband frequencies crucial to the new 5G wireless services that all of the carriers are developing. Verizon committed $45 billion last month in the record federal airwaves auction.The carrier expects to its revenue growth to double to 4% by 2024, riding on a wave of new 5G services. But that will come with higher costs. Verizon plans an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures over three years as it expands its 5G network. The costs are expected to reduce profit by 10 cents a share next year and 20 cents a share in 2023.The airwaves are prized for their ability to travel far and carry lots of data. They are expected to drive years of new revenue growth when deployed for next-generation mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, health-care equipment and manufacturing facilities.The company said Wednesday it will cover 100 million people with its new 5G C-band and millimeter-wave networks by year-end and reach coast-to-coast coverage by 2024.After years of passing up large M&A deals like those engineered by AT&T Inc., Verizon has made a huge bet on its network under the assumption that consumers and businesses will adopt 5G services.“We are in a scaling mode right now,” Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg when he concluded the investor presentation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Forecast: Posted A Modest Advance, Still Not Out Of The Woods

    EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1917 US core February inflation contracted to 1.3% YoY, hitting the greenback. The ECB is having a monetary policy meeting this Thursday. EUR/USD has posted a modest advance, still not out of the woods. The EUR/USD pair peaked for the day at 1.1924 but trimmed its modest intraday gains to settle around 1.1910 for a second consecutive day. The pair advanced after the US published inflation figures, as the Consumer Price Index came in at 1.7% YoY as expected in February, better than the previous 1.4%. However, core annual inflation resulted at 1.3%, below the previous and the expected 1.4%. Demand for the greenback returned after speculative interest finished digesting the headline, but the American currency remained under pressure as Treasury yields retreated further. This Thursday, the European Central Bank will announce its latest decision on monetary policy. European policymakers are expected to maintain rates on hold, as well as the PEPP, although the event will include fresh growth and inflation forecasts. Downward revisions are anticipated amid the extended lockdowns in the Union. EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook The EUR/USD pair is marginally bullish in the near-term, still not out of the woods. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is developing above a bearish 20 SMA, which converges with a Fibonacci level at 1.1885. The Momentum indicator crossed into positive territory but turned flat, while the RSI remains around 46, all of which indicates limited buying interest. The pair would have better chances of advancing once above 1.1920 but will need to recover the 1.1970 threshold to turn bullish. Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790 Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1970 1.2015 View Live Chart for the EUR/USD See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAUD/USD Forecast: Turned Marginally Positive, Could Advance FurtherEUR/USD Forecast: Corrected Extreme Oversold Conditions, Is Still At Risk Of Falling© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Just Energy Seeks Bankruptcy After Texas Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Energy Group Inc. filed for court protection in Canada and bankruptcy in the U.S. after suffering crushing losses in the Texas blackouts that plunged millions of people into darkness and the region’s power sector into chaos.The Canadian retail energy seller, which specializes in electricity and natural gas, is at least the second company to seek court protection in the wake of the crisis. It recently emerged from a recapitalization plan and a board shakeup. Pacific Investment Management Co. is the largest shareholder with a 28.9% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The unprecedented Texas outages left four million homes and businesses without heat, light and in some cases water as a rare and powerful winter storm gripped the region, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. Dozens of people died in the cold. The impact on individual corporations is only starting to emerge. The state’s power market faces a $2.4 billion shortfall as companies face sky-high energy bills.Read More: Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion ErrorJust Energy requested court protection through the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada, which will allow the company to continue operating, and sought similar protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. FTI Consulting Inc. was appointed as the monitor in the Canadian proceedings.Read More: Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for BankruptcyThe company arranged a $125 million debtor-in-possession loan with one of its term loan lenders to meet its North American obligations including payments to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which total more than $250 million in the near term, it said in a statement. Just Energy would be unable to pay the full amounts to Ercot without the DIP financing, it said.Weather Hedges“While Just Energy hedges weather risk based on historical scenarios, the weather event in Texas was colder than anything experienced in decades,” it said in the statement. “The weather event caused the ERCOT wholesale market to incur charges of approximately $55 billion over a seven-day period, an amount equal to what it ordinarily incurs over four years.”The filing is a hit to big-name investors including Pimco and Great Pacific Capital Corp., an investment company controlled by Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison, which owns about 1.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Amid high debt levels and looming maturities, Just Energy had just emerged from a recapitalization plan which included a new equity commitment of C$100 million and converting C$420 million of preferred shares and convertible debentures into new equity. Management said at the time that the move would reduce overall debt by about C$275 million.In February, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it couldn’t finalize earnings for the calendar fourth quarter, which is its fiscal third quarter, while it reviewed the impact of the Texas crisis, during which market prices for electricity soared to $9,000 a megawatt-hour.(Updates with Chapter 15 filing throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil ticks up on global economic outlook, plummeting U.S. fuel inventories

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday on an upbeat forecast for global economic recovery and as U.S. gasoline inventories plummeted, but prices were limited due to a surge in crude oil inventories in the aftermath of last month's Texas winter storm. U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 11.9 million barrels last week and distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 5.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, sharper than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop each.

  • Gold Timers Are Finally Throwing in the Towel

    Mark Hulbert says gold traders should be encouraged by this contrarian analysis of sentiment among market timers.

  • Why Tilray Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed on Wednesday after the marijuana company announced it had received regulatory approval to sell medical cannabis products in New Zealand. As of 11 a.m. EST, Tilray's stock was up more than 3% after rising as much as 11% earlier in the day. Tilray's approval represents the first under the New Zealand Ministry of Health and the Medicinal Cannabis Agency's new system that's designed to make it easier and less expensive for patients to obtain cannabis products that satisfy its quality standards.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Continues to Grind In Megaphone Pattern

    The crude oil markets have done very little during the trading session on Wednesday as we await inventory figures in the second half of the week.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Trump, Hungry for Power, Tries to Wrestle Away GOP Fundraising

    WASHINGTON — It was a familiar play by Donald Trump: lashing out at his enemies and trying to raise money from it. The former president this week escalated a standoff over the Republican Party’s financial future, blasting party leaders and urging his backers to send donations to his new political action committee — not to the institutional groups that traditionally control the GOP’s coffers. “No more money for RINOS,” he said in a statement released Monday by his bare-bones post-presidential office, referring to Republicans In Name Only. He directed donors to his own website instead. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The aggressive move against his own party is the latest sign that Trump is trying to wrest control of the low-dollar online fundraising juggernaut he helped create, diverting it from Republican fundraising groups toward his own committee, which has virtually no restrictions on how the money can be spent. Last week, Trump sent cease-and-desist letters — which appear to have little legal standing — to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, warning them not to appeal to donors using his name and image. The jockeying comes as the party struggles to chart its path forward after losing the House, the Senate and the White House during Trump’s tenure, with moderate party leaders pushing the party to move beyond the divisive former president while much of the GOP base remains firmly behind him. Who controls a majority of donors’ cash is set to be a fiercely contested point of dispute as Republicans try to regroup and take back power in the 2022 midterm elections. What’s more, Trump’s advisers believe the future of party fundraising is in low-dollar contributions, not the class of major donors who have mostly signaled that they want distance from him after his monthslong push falsely claiming that the Nov. 3 election had been stolen, which led to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump’s maneuvering is born partly out of his anger toward Republican leaders who he feels were disloyal when they edged away from him after Jan. 6. The former president is also being encouraged by people like Dick Morris, the notorious political consultant known for flipping between the parties, who has been meeting with him in New York and encouraging him to take on the party he once led. Trump’s actions could give him a stream of money at a time when his private company is struggling under the scrutiny of investigations, with some discussions of whether properties need to be sold. His business is now politics, and political action committees have few restrictions on how they operate and use their money, according to campaign finance experts. The former president could, in theory, pay himself and his family members salaries from the money raised there. “That sort of PAC has no meaningful restrictions on how it could spend its money,” said Adav Noti, the senior director of trial litigation at the Campaign Legal Center. People close to the former president say there has been no discussion about Trump giving himself a salary. But historically, his political committees have paid to use his properties, among other things, indirectly enriching him. Republican fundraising groups have pushed back against the former president. In a letter Monday responding to the cease-and-desist request by Trump’s committee, Justin Riemer, the chief counsel for the RNC, stated, “The RNC, of course, has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of those common goals.” But in a sign of the delicate dance between Trump and a Republican Party fearful of alienating its most popular figure, Riemer also said that the RNC had not and would not make fundraising appeals using Trump’s name or likeness without his approval. And on Tuesday night, Trump released a second statement walking back his earlier attacks on the Republican committees. “I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP Committees, but I do not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds,” he said. But even as he tried to clarify that he supported his party, he gave another plug for his own group. “If you donate to our Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com, you are helping the America First movement and doing it right,” he said. For now, aides said, Trump’s plan is to stockpile money so he can remain a force in politics and help candidates challenging dissident Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who supported impeaching him this year. Trump, along with the national party, raised roughly $250 million between Election Day and President Joe Biden’s inauguration. More than $60 million of that went to a new political action committee. That committee and the former president’s campaign committee were both converted to linked political action committees. Trump’s aides said this week that they had not yet started to send fundraising solicitations since he left office, but planned to do so in the coming days. The Republican clash could resonate particularly in the House. If Trump is successful in persuading donors to give money to him instead of supporting Republican House candidates directly, he could cause problems for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, who is trying to take back the House in two years. He needs to flip five seats to do so. “If you control the money, you control the party,” said Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor. Some Republican strategists noted that less than a decade ago, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, was the biggest fundraising name in GOP politics. Now he barely recognizes his party. The strategists played down the threat Trump poses to Republican fundraising. “The donors that are unique to him who would be affected by that message are people who wouldn’t have donated in the first place,” said Josh Holmes, a political adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader. Holmes also said that as the Biden administration rolled out new policies like a nearly $2 trillion relief bill, Republicans would coalesce in opposition and develop new fundraising constituencies. “In midterms, you raise a lot of money out of opposition to an administration and policy,” Holmes said. “In presidential years, it becomes more of a face and name of each of the parties. We’re naturally entering a different era of fundraising.” So far, all Trump’s organization has done is release endorsements for loyalists in key states, like Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina, who is running for reelection. But longtime party fundraisers see that as a reminder by Trump to those lawmakers that they need to stick with him, or else he could pull his endorsement down the road. Trump aides were split over whether the RNC should have received the threatening letter at all. Ronna McDaniel, the group’s chairwoman, won her job in large part because of Trump’s support. Some of his aides told her that Trump himself had not known that she received one of the threatening letters. There have historically been tensions between some of Trump’s advisers and RNC officials. But in a phone call with McDaniel over the weekend to smooth over the relationship, Trump played down any intent to directly target the RNC or prevent it from reaching its donors. The takeaway from an overall pleasant conversation, people familiar with the call said, was that Trump was still supportive of Republican donors’ giving money to the RNC and that he did not plan to stand in the way. The RNC is planning to hold part of its spring fundraising gala at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida. That plan was in the works before the cease-and-desist letters. The Four Seasons in Palm Beach, which is hosting the rest of the gala, had social distancing and space requirements that would not allow for the 350 people who wanted to attend the Saturday night reception where Trump is scheduled to speak. The hotel also expressed concerns about hosting the former president. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

    A new Channel 4 documentary examines the events leading up to the TV presenter's death in 2020.

  • Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

    Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • Jameela Jamil says she 'almost killed' herself because of Piers Morgan's 'relentless campaign of lies' against her

    "I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there," the "Good Place" actress tweeted.

  • Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc surged nearly 20% on Tuesday, rebounding from a deep selloff with its largest daily gain in a year after data showed an increase in China sales and an analyst raised his rating on the stock. The jump, which added over $100 billion to Tesla's market capitalization, stopped a five-day streak of losses for the company in a Nasdaq slump in which investors spooked by rising interest rates have abandoned growth stocks with heady valuations. New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu raised his Tesla rating to "buy" from "neutral," and upped his target price to $900 from $578.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Panthers will get two additional NFL draft picks this year

    The Panthers gained two additional picks after multiple players signed elsewhere in free agency last offseason.