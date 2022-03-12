Oil companies control how much they produce

Letter to the Editor
State Rep. TC Clements, R-Temperance, is embarrassed and he truly should be. In his recent editorial he expressed his belief that President Joe Biden controls America’s oil production. Huh?

Capitalism rules in America and individual oil companies control how much they drill and produce, not Biden, not former President Donald Trump. In fact, America exported more oil than it imported last year, exporting about 3 million barrels a day. There are 9,000 unused oil and gas leases on federal lands that the companies have not touched. The oil companies seem to be buying up all the leases and letting them lay fallow. That’s one reason we’re getting gouged.

That’s something Congress can do something about, but the first thing Clements should do is to stop selling “fairy tales” to his constituents. Russian President Putin’s aggression in Ukraine has helped double the price of oil and gasoline prices. Previous oil shocks have caused worldwide recessions. Saudi Arabia could avoid this outcome and quickly raise output during this crisis but has refused to do so.

Recently, Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned the import of Russian “blood oil,” ending our financing of Putin’s war. I’m proud most Americans support this moral imperative, even though it will cost us higher gas and inflation costs. Sometimes you just have to do the right thing for righteousness’s sake.

Often mentioned as a cure for our oil shortage is the XL pipeline. It isn’t. First, it would only move bitumen (tar) diluted with explosive volatiles throughout our Heartland to send Canadian energy to China, not for the U.S. We get the pollution and spills in order to aid our competitor and potential adversary. That’s really a bad deal we shouldn’t take.

Unfortunately, CO2 is long-lived. Much of the heat-trapping CO2 that you put into the air today will still be there 100 years from now and it will contribute to the global temperature increases. That is a legacy we should not leave our kids; we need to change. Surprisingly, CO2 levels continued their increase throughout the COVID induced, worldwide recession.

There is one silver lining in these soaring oil prices: We will use less of it and as result we’ll leave a less degraded environment for our offspring. Lastly, we are the leader of the Western world and I’m proud we’re standing up for freedom and democracy.

Robert Liskiewicz

Brooklyn

