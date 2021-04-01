Oil companies defeat New York City appeal over global warming

FILE PHOTO: Ice lines the shoreline of the Hudson River as the New York City skyline is seen from Jersey City, New Jersey
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected New York City's effort to hold five major oil companies liable to help pay the costs of addressing harm caused by global warming.

Ruling in favor of BP Plc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions should be addressed under federal law and international treaties.

It rejected the city's efforts to sue under state law for trespass and creating a nuisance.

"Global warming presents a uniquely international problem of national concern," Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan wrote for a three-judge panel. "It is therefore not well-suited to the application of state law."

New York City's lawsuit was one of the earliest efforts by U.S. states and municipalities to turn to the judiciary and invoke state law in seeking help to address climate change.

Nick Paolucci, a spokesman for the city's law department, said the city is disappointed it could not hold the oil companies "accountable for the environmental damage they knew their products would cause."

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Sebastien Malo in New YorkEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi minister urges caution on oil production levels

    Saudi Arabia's energy minister took a cautious view of any increase in oil production as members of the OPEC cartel met Thursday with allied non-member countries to decide production levels. Speaking ahead of the meeting, Abulaziz bin Salman said the approach taken at the alliance's gathering last month to leave production levels largely unchanged had been correct, given the ongoing uncertainty about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh led to 12 deaths

    The Indian PM's visit to Bangladesh turned deadly last week as violent protests erupted on his arrival.

  • Biden announces actions to address violence against Asian Americans

    Biden calls for a task force against anti-Asian hate, Justice Department action and money for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

  • Biden pledges to buy 24/7 carbon-free electricity pushed by Clean Air Task Force, Google and others

    Google, Adobe and Hewlett Packard joined the Clean Air Task Force and the Environmental Defense Fund to urge the Biden administration to push the federal government to buy 100% clean electricity, available 24/7 and locally sourced. The president included the pledge in Wednesday's infrastructure announcement.

  • Exclusive: White House asks EPA to study whether EVs can generate renewable fuel credits

    The White House has directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study whether using renewable fuels to power electric vehicle charging should generate tradeable credits under the nation's biofuels program, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The proposal could give the fledgling U.S. electric vehicle industry a big boost because it could grant it fresh incentives and a new revenue stream. But the idea would introduce new actors like Tesla Inc into a program that has already bitterly divided the oil and corn industries.

  • On tap in California: Another drought four years after last

    California’s hopes for a wet “March miracle” did not materialize and a dousing of April showers may as well be a mirage at this point. The state appears in the midst of another drought only a few years after a punishing 5-year dry spell dried up rural wells, killed endangered salmon, idled farm fields and helped fuel the most deadly and destructive wildfires in modern state history. In California, the heaviest rain and snow comes in the winter months, but not this year — about 90% of the state already is experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

  • Oil edges higher as traders await OPEC+ decision on crude output

    Oil futures edge higher Thursday, finding support following back-to-back session declines as traders await a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on how to adjust output curbs beginning next month.

  • China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar

    At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar, health officials said Wednesday. Five are Chinese citizens are four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a report posted online. The city of Ruili, with a population of about 210,000 people, said all residents would be tested for COVID-19 and would have to home quarantine for one week.

  • Brother of Honduran president sentenced to life in drug case

    The brother of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he was convicted at a trial that a prosecutor said exposed him as a central figure in one of the world's largest and most violent drug conspiracies. Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, a former Honduran congressman, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who also ordered him to forfeit $138 million. Hernández was convicted in October 2019 of charges that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

  • Reforms to Texas' energy grid begin moving after blackout

    Texas’ power grid that buckled during February’s deadly winter storm would operate under new oversight and require power plants to prepare for more extreme weather under overhauls that moved closer to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk Tuesday. Six weeks after more than 100 people died in subfreezing weather in Texas, including many of hypothermia, both the GOP-controlled House and Senate have now passed sweeping reforms that lawmakers say would prevent a repeat of the widespread blackouts that spiraled into one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

  • Suspect arrested, charged with hate crime assault in horrific NYC attack on Asian American woman

    A 65-year-old Asian American woman was brutally attacked in New York on Monday. Police said a suspect was arrested and is facing hate crime charges.

  • Iowa Dem Rita Hart Gives Up Contested House Race

    Democrat Rita Hart on Wednesday announced she would no longer contest the results of her race against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, calling off a House investigation into the election that she had requested. Hart said in a statement Wednesday that she had asked the House Administration Committee to discontinue its investigation after discussions with people regarding the future of the probe. “Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced,” she wrote. “I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign.” Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021 A recount in November named Miller-Meeks the winner, by six votes out of 400,000 votes cast. Though Miller-Meeks is serving as the district’s representative, Hart had requested that the House overturn the result, alleging that 22 legally cast ballots were not counted during the initial November canvass and subsequent recount.

  • Boeing urges U.S. to separate China trade and human rights

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co urged the United States on Wednesday to keep human rights and other disputes separate from trade relations with Beijing, and warned European rival Airbus would gain if the U.S. planemaker were locked out of China. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told an online business forum he believed a major aircraft subsidy dispute with Europe could be resolved after 16 years of wrangling at the World Trade Organization, but contrasted this with the outlook on China.

  • As Tesla takes the plunge, wary insurers watch crypto craze from the sidelines

    If Elon Musk's Tesla wanted to insure all of its recent $1.5 billion bitcoin investment against the myriad of pitfalls it could encounter, like hacks, theft and fraud, it would be out of luck. Insurers have yet to catch up with the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an investment and in commerce: Musk said last month Tesla's customers can now use bitcoin as payment. Scant regulation and volatile prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make many insurers reluctant to underwrite the risks, despite booming demand for protection of digital assets and for personal liabilities of directors and executives of companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.

  • Report: 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses ruined in lab mix-up; most Americans 65 and older fully vaccinated - live COVID updates

    About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine have been lost after a mix-up at a Baltimore manufacturing plant. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Suspect in Hate Crime Attack on 65-Year-Old Asian Woman Was on Parole for Killing His Mom

    The suspect in a hate crime assault on a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City was out on parole for killing his mother. Police arrested Brandon Elliot early Wednesday for allegedly punching and kicking the woman in midtown Manhattan two days earlier while making anti-Asian statements towards her, according to multiple reports. The assault was caught on video. Elliot, an African American man, served 17 years in state prison for fatally stabbing his mother and was released on lifetime parole in November 2019. The NYPD has recommended charges of two counts of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime and other charges in connection with Monday’s attack. The assault happened in front of an apartment complex at 360 West 43rd St., police said. Video appears to show a building worker pulling the lobby door shut and walking away while the woman lay on the ground after being attacked. The Brodsky Organization, which owns the building, released a statement Wednesday saying the two lobby staffers who witnessed the attack had been suspended while an investigation into their response is conducted. The company said it’s “committed to strengthening internal training and working with our community to ensure the safety of our residents and neighbors.” “We are extremely distraught by the horrific attack that occurred outside our building, and our hearts go out to the victim,” it said. “Our company stands with the AAPI community in condemning racism and violence against Asian-Americans.” Mayor Bill de Blasio called on New Yorkers to look out for each other following the incident. “I don’t care who you are, what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” he said. “Do whatever you can. Make noise, call out what’s happening … call 911. I mean, this is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can’t just stand back and watch a heinous act happening.” The attack comes as elected officials warn of a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes driven by hostility about the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

  • Apple 'Betrayed' My Trust, Says iPhone User Who Lost $1M To Scam Bitcoin App

    An Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) smartphone user, Phillipe Christodoulou, lost over $1 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) after he downloaded an application from the iPhone’s App Store, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. What Happened: Christodoulou is angry at the Tim Cook-led company after losing 17.1 BTC to the fraudulent app, according to the Post. The iPhone user suffered a loss of nearly $1.01 million as per BTC's trading price of $59,194.26 at press time. The bitcoins were reportedly lost after Christodoulou downloaded an app from the App store to check his bitcoin balance last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Christodoulou searched for “Trezor” in the App Store, which brought up a result that included a logo that bore resemblance to the one used by the namesake cryptocurrency hardware wallet maker, as per the Post. After downloading the app from the App Store, which was rated five stars, he lost his life savings in less than a second. Christodoulou expressed anger at the Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker. He said, “They betrayed the trust that I had in them.” “Apple doesn’t deserve to get away with this.” Why It Matters: An Apple spokesperson said that App Store is the “most secure app marketplace in the world,” reported the Post. “In the limited instances when criminals defraud our users, we take swift action against these actors as well as to prevent similar violations in the future,” said the spokesperson. See Also: Best Cryptocurrency Wallets Apple reportedly acknowledged other cryptocurrency scams on App Store but didn't reveal a number. United Kingdom-based Coinfirm, a company that specializes in cryptocurrency regulations, said that fake apps on Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google’s app stores are common. According to Coinfirm, five people have reported cryptocurrency stolen by the fake Trezor app on iOS worth a total of $1.6 million. On Android, the losses totaled $600,000 in cryptocurrency. Trezor itself does not have a mobile application. A company spokesperson said it had been informing Apple and Google for years about fake apps posing as its product, reported the Post. This month, a cryptocurrency user was defrauded of 10 BTC, now worth nearly 1,000 after he fell victim to a scammer pretending to be Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.23% lower at $119.90 on Tuesday. Read Next: 'Tiger King' NFT Drops Tomorrow — Despite Opposition From The Tiger King Himself See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSkeletons In The Closet Haunt Volkswagen As PR Stunt To Highlight EV Foray Backfires'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Migrants freed without court notice — sometimes no paperwork

    Overwhelmed and underprepared, U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families on the Mexican border without notices to appear in immigration court or sometimes without any paperwork at all — time-saving moves that have left some migrants confused. The rapid releases ease pressure on the Border Patrol and its badly overcrowded holding facilities but shifts work to Immigration and Customs and Enforcement, the agency that enforces immigration laws within the United States. The Border Patrol began the unusual practice last week in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, which has seen the biggest increase in the number of migrant families and unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

  • 2 Payments Stocks Getting In On The Crypto Craze: Visa, PayPal Chart Analysis

    Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) are two payments stocks looking to get into cryptocurrency payments. Visa launched a program this week to allow transactions to be settled via cryptocurrencies on its payments network. PayPal has moved to allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay millions of online merchants around the globe. Below is an analysis of each stock’s chart. Visa was down 0.9% at $212.49 at last check Tuesday, and PayPal was up 0.33% at $236.44. Visa Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows that Visa stock is trading in a channel. The stock has been unable to cross above the $220 level and retest the area as support. This indicates this area may be a resistance level in the future. The stock has been unable to cross below the $190 level and retest this area as resistance. This indicates the stock may find support near this area again in the future. See also: Best Cryptocurrency Wallets The stock trades above the 200-day moving average (blue), hinting the sentiment of the stock is still bullish. This is also a potential area of support. Recent higher lows (red) show the stock may be forming an “ascending triangle” pattern. This bullish continuation pattern would need the price to cross above $220 and retest this area as support before potentially moving higher. PayPal Daily Chart Analysis: PayPal stock has been in a steady uptrend throughout the last year. A “head and shoulders” pattern is potentially looming. Connecting the lows on the chart shows the stock has been in a steady uptrend; this is an area that may hold as support in the future. The stock may be forming what technical traders would call a head-and-shoulders pattern. This bearish reversal pattern could indicate a strong downward move if the stock price falls through the $220 level. The stock is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment is bullish. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHumanigen Rallies 54%: A Technical AnalysisPenn National Gaming Stock Looks For Support: Technical Levels To Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Conservatives fret over Supreme Court's delay in accepting Mississippi abortion case

    An appeal challenging Roe vs. Wade would be the most significant abortion case in decades. A decision on hearing the case has been pending for months.