Oil companies to pay state $15 million to settle water pollution allegations

PROVIDENCE — A trio of fossil fuel companies are set to pay the state $15 million to settle a federal lawsuit brought by Attorney General Peter Neronha over allegations that they polluted groundwater supplies in Rhode Island with a gasoline additive that has been linked to cancer.

Methyl tertiary-butyl ether was mixed with gasoline to boost engine performance, but the chemical was known to leak from underground fuel storage tanks at gas stations and contaminate water aquifers and soils. The most notable instance in Rhode Island occurred in Burrillville in 2001, which resulted in the closure of the only well that supplied the village of Pascoag. The chemical was banned by the state in 2007, but cases of contamination still arise because MTBE persists in the environment.

Under the settlement with Neronha’s office announced on Monday, Shell, Sunoco and CITGO agreed to pay $15 million that will be used for MTBE remediation and emergency response efforts conducted by the state Department of Environmental Management.

In 2019 Crews install a water line on Whipple Avenue in the Oakland section of Burrillville, where wells had been contaminated by toxic chemicals.

“MBTE contamination of public water supplies poses a significant public health and safety risk, one which oil and gas companies knew about well before the public did,” Neronha said in a statement.

The new settlement follows separate agreements with Hess, Marathon, Conoco and Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc. (TPRI). Those four companies agreed to pay a combined $2.1 million, bringing the total amount of money won through the case to about $17 million so far.

But the lawsuit filed in 2016 in U.S. District Court is not over. Litigation is still continuing against the remaining defendants in the case: British Petroleum, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Valero and Irving.

Low levels of MTBE, which was in use from 1979, can make water undrinkable because of the turpentine-like odor and taste of the chemical compound. At high doses, it is considered a potential human carcinogen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

In previous legal actions against the oil industry for MTBE contamination in other parts of the country, documents obtained from gasoline manufacturers revealed that they knew the compound would leak from storage tanks and taint water supplies, according to the lawsuit, which was brought by Neronha’s predecessor in office, Peter Kilmartin.

The case before Judge William E. Smith alleges that even though the State of Rhode Island is continuing to clean up contaminated sites, the oil companies have failed to voluntarily offer reimbursement.

“The work to remediate contaminated water supplies continues, and the funds recovered to date, including today, will be exclusively dedicated to doing that work,” Neronha said. “In the meantime, this Office remains strongly committed to ensuring that the remaining oil and gas defendants are held responsible for the damage they have caused to the people of Rhode Island and the environment.”

Under the new settlement, the defendants do not admit to liability or to the allegations made by Neronha’s office.

When the contamination in Pascoag was discovered, levels of MTBE measured in a bedrock aquifer reached concentrations up to 1,000 times higher than approved drinking water limits. After its well was taken off-line, the village was connected to the water system in nearby Harrisville.

The DEM drilled 91 wells across the Pascoag aquifer to map the extent of contamination. The agency also pumped and treated 12.5 million gallons of groundwater using activated carbon filters. It estimates that between 2001 and 2014 the remediation process removed 3,100 gallons of gasoline from the aquifer.

In 2012, Exxon Mobil agreed to pay $12 million to settle litigation connected to the Pascoag case.

"DEM has been actively involved in remediating many MTBE sites and will continue to prioritize them, as we always have, to ensure public health is a top consideration," DEM spokesman Michael Healey said in an email. "It’s a complicated cleanup that has already spanned decades, requiring a situational approach to each site."

