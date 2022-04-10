Oil companies, Putin share blame for high gas prices: survey

A majority of Americans believe that oil companies, in addition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, should be blamed for the recent spike in oil and gas prices, according to an ABC News poll.

The poll found that 71 percent of those surveyed blame Putin for the spike in gas prices amid his country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine while 68 percent said they blame oil and gas companies for the recent high gas prices.

The poll also found that 52 percent of those surveyed place a “good amount” or “great deal” of blame for high gas prices on Democratic policies, with 51 percent blaming President Biden. Thirty-three percent blamed the issue on the GOP and 24 percent blamed it on former President Trump.

Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed said they disapprove of Biden’s handling gas prices with 93 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Democrats saying the same.

Two in three Americans said they would be enthusiastic to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

On Ukraine, 79 percent supported economic sanctions on Russia and 63 percent supported Ukrainian refugees being relocated to the U.S.

The ABC News poll was conducted from April 8 through 9 using responses from 530 adults. The poll had a margin of sampling error of 4.9 points.

