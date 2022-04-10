Oil companies, Putin share blame for high gas prices: survey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olafimihan Oshin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

A majority of Americans believe that oil companies, in addition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, should be blamed for the recent spike in oil and gas prices, according to an ABC News poll.

The poll found that 71 percent of those surveyed blame Putin for the spike in gas prices amid his country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine while 68 percent said they blame oil and gas companies for the recent high gas prices.

The poll also found that 52 percent of those surveyed place a “good amount” or “great deal” of blame for high gas prices on Democratic policies, with 51 percent blaming President Biden. Thirty-three percent blamed the issue on the GOP and 24 percent blamed it on former President Trump.

Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed said they disapprove of Biden’s handling gas prices with 93 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Democrats saying the same.

Two in three Americans said they would be enthusiastic to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

On Ukraine, 79 percent supported economic sanctions on Russia and 63 percent supported Ukrainian refugees being relocated to the U.S.

The ABC News poll was conducted from April 8 through 9 using responses from 530 adults. The poll had a margin of sampling error of 4.9 points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

    More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

  • Trudeau: Putin is ‘systematically targeting civilians’ and ‘deliberately committing’ war crimes

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “systemically targeting civilians” and “deliberately committing” war crimes, as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine progresses through its sixth week. Asked during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he believes Russia is committing a genocide in Ukraine, Trudeau told co-anchor Jake…

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Russia warns of 'military confrontation' with the United States. Steelers quarterback dies. Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • U.S. Raises Pressure as Russia Appoints New General in Ukraine

    The U.S. is “determined to do all that we can to support the Ukrainians as they resist him and they resist the forces that he commands,” U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said of Russia's new general overseeing the Ukraine war.

  • Bill Browder on Putin, the Magnitsky Act, and unmasking Russian money laundering

    The American-born financier, who describes how Putin's government operates like an organized crime operation, has been on a mission since his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, was tortured and died in prison for having uncovered Russian government officials' tax fraud.

  • Queen chats with COVID-19 patients, nurses at UK hospital

    Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with COVID-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic. The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit that marked the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic. The unit has treated about 800 coronavirus patients from across northeast London, with staff recruited from throughout the region, including retired doctors and nurses and even soldiers drafted in to help.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to defend democracy at home after he backed Ukraine in Poland

    Cheney said the House Minority Leader "failed to put his oath to the Constitution ahead of his own personal political gains."

  • Brie Larson Joins the Star-Studded "Fast & Furious 10" Cast

    Dom's family is expanding again. On Saturday, April 9, Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Brie Larson is joining "Fast & Furious 10."

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Ukraine preparing for "massive attack in the east," ambassador says

    "There are so many of them and they still have so much equipment. And it looks like they're going to use all of it," Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova said.

  • ‘There’s no faking it’: Masters players react to Saturday’s brutal conditions at Augusta National

    “You could play really well and shoot below 100 if you make a couple of putts, I reckon,” said Cam Davis.

  • How to Make the Most Incredible Waffles

    How-to’s and recipe tweaks for perfect, golden results every time. Plus, the best waffle makers from Consumer Reports' tests.By Perry SantanachoteCrisp, airy waffles can be an easy, mess-free aff...

  • Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days

    The Biden administration will come out with its long-awaited ghost gun rule — aimed at reining in privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes — as soon as Monday, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S. The White House has also been weighing naming Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney from Ohio, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, the people said.

  • Putin will be prosecuted for war crimes, Ukrainian ambassador says

    Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be prosecuted for war crimes. Oksana Markarova told moderator Margaret Brennan during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that all Russians who played a role in war crimes committed during the invasion of Ukraine will be prosecuted. Her comment came…

  • America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

    Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin. Finocchio is one face of America’s graying homeless population, a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older suddenly without a permanent home after a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. “We’re seeing a huge boom in senior homelessness,” said Kendra Hendry, a caseworker at Arizona's largest shelter, where older people make up about 30% of those staying there.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ Duo Talk About Taylor Sheridan’s Secrets, Improvising Dialogue And, Uh, Breeding Horses – Contenders TV

    Uber writer-producer Taylor Sheridan is excellent at keeping secrets, namely how Casey Dutton’s vision quest at the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone changes the character as he moves forward. But star Luke Grimes wouldn’t have it any other way. “I should know a lot more when I read some of season five scripts,” Grimes […]

  • Trumpworld Goes Into Meltdown After Trump Endorses Dr. Oz

    Hannah Beier/ReutersLate Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump officially endorsed his old TV pal Dr. Mehmet Oz in the ruckus Republican U.S. Senate primary race in Pennsylvania. In doing so, Trump, while speaking at a rally in North Carolina, ignited fury and ridicule among some of the loudest voices in Trumpworld. At issue among Trump’s most fervent supporters is the belief that Oz, a Turkish-American TV physician who has hobnobbed with Hollywood’s elite and has flip-flopped on the i

  • Putin's War in Ukraine Shatters an Illusion in Russia

    The last time I was in Russia, the summer of 2015, I came face to face with a contradiction. What if a place was unfree, but also happy? How long could it stay that way? Moscow had blossomed into a beautiful, European city, full of meticulously planted parks, bike lanes and parking spaces. Income for the average Russian had risen significantly over the course of the previous decade. At the same time, its political system was drifting ever closer to authoritarianism. Fifteen years earlier, Boris

  • A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'

    "It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.

  • First NATO country sends Ukraine powerful surface-to-air missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft and cruise missiles

    Slovakia confirmed it had sent Ukraine a Soviet-era S-300, a long-range surface-to-air missile system that President Zelenskyy had desperately wanted.