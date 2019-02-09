This Oil Company Is Quietly Building Hidden Value in the Permian Basin

Oil and gas companies have been growing production so fast that third-party midstream providers haven't been able to keep up. So many drillers have started investing in building out their own midstream networks to avoid these speed bumps. These investments have proven to be valuable assets for producers, who can not only save money but also eventually sell these systems for a sizable profit.

One company quietly building out what could prove to be a valuable midstream business is Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG). The Permian Basin-focused driller has been doing so through its Rattler Midstream subsidiary, which it recently bolstered through two notable transactions.

Building out a meaningful business

Diamondback Energy has been steadily building out its Rattler Midstream unit to support its growth in the Permian. The company has constructed pipelines and other assets that gather oil, natural gas, and water produced from wells it has drilled in the region. The oil- and gas-gathering lines enable the company to funnel these hydrocarbons to longer-haul pipelines that move them out of the area, where Diamondback can sell them for a higher value, while the water assets enable it to reduce costs. Diamondback invested about $205 million in infrastructure last year, with about 60% of that in building midstream assets, and it anticipates spending another $350 million to $400 million on infrastructure projects this year.

In addition to those organic investments, Diamondback Energy recently made a couple of deals that further boosted its midstream business. Last year, the company spent $9.2 billion to acquire Permian peer Energen. That acquisition not only boosted Diamondback's inventory of future drilling locations in the region, but it came with an extensive set of midstream assets that Energen developed to support its growth, which is now part of Rattler.

Meanwhile, as part of Diamondback's strategy to lock up pipeline capacity to move its oil out of the Permian and toward higher-valued markets along the Gulf Coast, it secured an option to acquire a 10% interest in the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline that is under development. The company recently exercised that option, which will give it a stake in the pipeline that should start flowing oil early next year.