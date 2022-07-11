Oil Fluctuates as Investors Weigh Slowdown, Tightening Market

Ben Sharples
1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed lingering concerns about an economic slowdown against signs of a tightening market.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $105 a barrel after posting a loss last week in volatile trading. Concerns that the US may tip into a recession are hanging over the market as the central bank raises rates to combat inflation. China is also facing the prospect of restrictions as Covid-19 outbreaks grow.

Oil dipped below $100 a barrel last week before rebounding as the market was whipsawed by competing supply and demand outlooks. US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia this week during a tour of the Middle East as he seeks to tame rising energy prices that are weighing on the economy.

There are some signs of relief for Biden. Gasoline prices have fallen for 26 days -- including the single biggest daily drop in more than a decade. It’s the longest streak of declines since April 2020. Motor fuel prices are a major contributor to inflation and a central issue in US elections.

The market is still grappling with tight supply, in part due to upended trade flows from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Time-spreads have firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, which indicate scarce supply.

Shanghai reported its first case of the BA.5 sub-variant on Sunday, warning of “very high” risks as the city’s rising Covid outbreak sparks fears of a return to its earlier lockdown. The case was discovered Friday, Zhao Dandan, vice head of Shanghai’s health commission, said at a press conference.

