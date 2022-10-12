Oil Declines for Third Day With Slowdown Concerns to the Fore

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped for a third day on escalating concerns that a global slowdown will hurt energy demand amid a broad shift away from risk assets.

West Texas Intermediate fell below $89 a barrel after losing more than 3% over the past two sessions. The losses have come as Federal Reserve policymakers vowed to drive rates higher to quell inflation, and the International Monetary Fund warned of a worsening outlook for the global economy.

Crude hit the lowest level since January last month, only to rebound after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners agreed to cut oil production. Those gains are now unraveling as the Fed’s stance aids the dollar, and investors turn away from commodities. Persistent efforts in China to contain Covid-19 have also threatened demand in the top oil importer.

“Oil is struggling on the back of the IMF growth downgrade, China lockdowns, and US hard-landing worries,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management. “Any breakdown in risk assets may continue to hurt oil prices until some semblance of a bottom forms.”

The stronger US dollar is adding to bearish headwinds for oil, with a Bloomberg gauge of the greenback rising for a sixth day toward a record. That makes commodities priced in the currency more expensive for overseas buyers.

Investors are in line for a wave of oil market intelligence over the coming days as OPEC, the International Energy Agency, and the US Energy Information Administration all release outlooks. The reports will shed light on demand trends into 2023 and the likely impact of sanctions on Russian crude flows.

“A backdrop of recessionary concerns and oil demand downgrades usually makes it difficult for the oil market to sustain any significant price rally,” Standard Chartered Plc said in a note. “This week’s oil-balance reports are likely to turn market attention back toward a weakening demand outlook.”

Key time spreads have eased in recent days. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between the two nearest contracts -- was at $1.77 a barrel in backwardation, down from above $2 on Friday.

