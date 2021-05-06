Oil Trades Near $69 Amid Uneven Recovery in Worldwide Demand

1 / 2

Oil Trades Near $69 Amid Uneven Recovery in Worldwide Demand

Saket Sundria
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil erased early losses to trade near $69 a barrel as traders assessed an uneven recovery in global demand, with U.S. stockpiles dropping but concern about the outlook for energy consumption in virus-hit India

Global benchmark Brent, which just failed to top $70 on Wednesday, was little changed after losing almost 1% in early trade. Major crude importer India is battling a record coronavirus wave that’s sapped economic activity, and Saudi Arabia has lowered prices for June shipments to Asian customers. Still, in the U.S., stockpiles declined last week to the lowest level since late February.

Oil has rallied in 2021 as key economies including the U.S. and China rebound from the impact of the pandemic, fanning energy demand. The strength in crude forms part of a broad advance in raw materials, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index surging to the highest level in almost a decade.

Still, the outbreak has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April, and the country is now reporting more than 350,000 cases every day. Saudi Arabia’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced June pricing to Asia by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel. The key Arab Light grade for the region was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark, from $1.80 for May.

“The failure of Brent to break above $70 per barrel highlights that there is still plenty of concern over the demand outlook,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Group. “India is a worry for the market, particularly if we eventually see a national lockdown.”

Oil prices are at risk of a correction, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Henik Fung, who cited the threat posed by India’s crisis as well as higher OPEC+ supply. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are raising output by about 2 million barrels a day through to July.

In the U.S., government data showed crude stockpiles contracted by nearly 8 million barrels last week and exports surged, but gasoline inventories rose for the fifth straight week. Separately, pent-up travel demand in the country is seen spurring a 30% jump in jet fuel use this summer.

Brent’s prompt timespread was steady at 41 cents a barrel in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 31 cents a month ago. That’s a bullish pattern, with near-term prices trading above those further out.

“While we continue to hold a constructive view on the market over the second half of this year, we do believe that in the near term that the market is getting a bit ahead of itself given the current risks,” said ING’s Patterson.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Gain After Holidays; Treasuries Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks rose Thursday and U.S. futures ticked higher as investors mulled an ongoing debate about inflationary pressures. Bonds pared overnight gains.Stocks outperformed in Japan as trading resumed after a holiday and also rose in Hong Kong and South Korea. Chinese equities fluctuated after their break. On Wednesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended in the red, while the S&P 500 notched a small gain. The dollar was little changed.Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren suggested that the U.S. mortgage market no longer needs as much support, advancing the debate on when the central bank might start tapering its monthly bond purchases. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury’s auction schedule suggested the government’s financing needs may have peaked. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged higher. Oil gave up earlier gains as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, investors are increasingly focused on when the central bank might start throttling back its emergency support. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Fed will announce a reduction in the pace of bond purchases in the fourth quarter. While Chair Jerome Powell hasn’t yet shifted from his message that it’s too soon to discuss such a move, policy makers have begun to address the issue more directly.With Covid-19 cases starting to roll over, “reopening prospects should improve again, and the reflation trade should gather steam again over the coming months,” Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, said in a note. “The medium-term supports for equities remain unchanged.”Meanwhile, the surge in commodity prices continues to fuel debate over whether price pressures could get out of hand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index returned to its highest level since 2011 as growth bets boost demand, while poor weather and transportation bottlenecks threaten supply. U.S. lumber futures notched fresh record highs as sawmills try to keep up with rebounding demand. Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:39 a.m. in Tokyo. The index was little changedNasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% after the gauge fell 0.3%Japan’s Topix Index rose 2.1%South Korea’s Kospi added 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe Japanese yen was at 109.33 per dollar, down 0.1%The offshore yuan was at 6.4788 per dollar, up 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2006BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.58%Australia’s 10-year yield slipped three basis points to 1.71%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $65.48 a barrelGold was at $1,786.44 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chicago hotels, restaurants in desperate need of workers

    Now that Chicago ramping up to full reopening, the hospitality industry is desperately seeking people who want to work.

  • U.S. oil prices finish lower as traders reconsider demand prospects

    Oil futures end mixed Wednesday, with Brent prices up slightly and U.S. prices shaking off early gains to finish lower. Traders reconsider the outlook for demand, despite U.S. data showing the biggest weekly drop in domestic crude supplies since January.

  • Oil prices fall as U.S. gasoline stocks rise for a fifth week

    Oil prices fell on Thursday as gasoline inventories in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, rose for a fifth consecutive week although a draw in crude stockpiles helped to underpin prices. Brent crude oil futures fell by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.80 barrel by 0123 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.43 a barrel. Both Brent and U.S. crude futures hit their highest since mid-March on Wednesday before retreating.

  • Biden’s first climate regulation is supported by industry groups and Republicans

    Joe Biden is acting on a bipartisan mandate from Congress to regulate HFCs.

  • Constituency profile: A three-horse race between the Tories, SNP and Labour in Eastwood

    As has been the case countless times in Scottish politics over recent years, the 2016 Holyrood election result saw a major upset in one constituency: veteran Labour MSP Ken Macintosh, who held the Eastwood seat for 17 years, was beaten by Conservative Jackson Carlaw. Although Mr Macintosh was still returned to Holyrood via the West Scotland regional list and now serves as the parliament’s Presiding Officer, a surge in support for the SNP narrowly pushed Labour into a devastating third place. The constituency is now one of Holyrood’s closest three-way marginals, with the Tories, SNP and Labour all polling over 30 per cent in 2016, and who ultimately wins the seat after Thursday’s poll is all to play for. Since the 2016 result Mr Carlaw went on to be elected as leader of the Scottish Tories, but only lasted in the position for six months before resigning in July 2020, stating he was not the person best placed to lead the party into the upcoming election. With a majority of 1,611, whether or not Mr Carlaw can retain his seat will inevitably be a major talking point; with Labour vying to replace the Tories as the main opposition in Holyrood and the SNP hoping for a majority, this result could make all the difference. The equivalent Westminster constituency of East Renfrewshire also tends to be a three-horse race, having bounced from Labour in 2010 to the SNP in 2015, to the Tories in 2017 and back to the SNP again in 2019.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Crude Output

    ConocoPhillips (COP) expects full-year 2021 production to be 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

  • Cheney accepts fate of ouster in name of Trump-free GOP

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is all but rolling out the red carpet for her own ouster as House GOP conference chair next week and her expected replacement with Trump defender Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).Why it matters: Cheney’s political falling out with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the ultimate proxy war between Republicans who remain beholden to a former president who falsely claims the election was stolen from him, or breaking free from Donald Trump to refocus on traditional conservative values.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: “We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process,” Cheney wrote Wednesday in a Washington Post op-ed.“I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be."“I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law.”Between the lines: In the short term, McCarthy wants to get rid of Cheney so he can refocus on gaining the House majority — and the title of speaker — in 2022.He sees embracing Trump as his ticket to getting there and is willing to steamroll anything getting in his way.In the long term, Cheney thinks her principled stand may not only save the Republican Party but distinguish her as a truth-teller worthy of potentially being president herself one day.By any measure, the Republican Party should be unified right now.The past is dim: It lost the White House and Senate in November and narrowed the gap but remained in the minority in the House.The future is bright: The party will largely control this year's redistricting battles in the states; the Democrats are seeing their already-narrow House margin threatened by retirements, and history shows the party in power loses seats in midterm elections.Yet none of those factors has convinced McCarthy and his leadership team to disband the circular firing squad.If plans unfold as expected, the House Republican conference will hold a snap leadership election next week and oust Cheney.Stefanik, who gained national attention for her defense of Trump during his first impeachment trial, will replace her. Stefanik already has the backing of House leadership and Trump, despite being far less conservative than Cheney.Cheney will emerge a political martyr, held up by some Democrats in the short term as a partisan sacrifice despite, at one time, having loathed her, her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and even her mother, Lynne.She'll also have a unique brand compared to the likes of election-deniers such as Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).Cheney has been baiting this outcome.She's doubled- and tripled-down on her condemnation of the former president — despite his stranglehold on her peers, and his enduring grip on GOP voters across the country.She's also made no secret of her political aspirations. Cheney was raised in a family with an eagle-eyed view of how to advance in Republican politics.Last week, she told the New York Post she isn't ruling out a future presidential run, admitting that she thinks standing her ground after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is a quality that voters will end up preferring in a 2024 candidate.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Commodity Prices Hit Levels Last Seen During Supercycle

    May.04 -- The powerful rally in commodities that’s been a standout feature of global markets as the world emerges from the pandemic doesn’t seem to be slowing. Bloomberg’s David Stringer reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Carbon Hits Record 50 Euros on Tighter Pollution Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of pollution in Europe has surged more than 50% this year, signaling that the region’s tougher climate policies are starting to make a difference.Futures in the region’s carbon market, the world’s biggest, exceeded 50 euros ($60) per metric ton for the first time on Tuesday. Rising prices make it more expensive to release carbon dioxide into the air and force industry to look for cleaner ways to stoke their furnaces and keep the lights on.And the rally has further to go, according to Ulf Ek, chief investment officer at London hedge fund Northlander Commodity Advisors LLP. He expects futures to trade as high as 75 euros by the end of the year.“The 50 euro-mark has some significance since it has been a target price for some investors for a number of years by now,” Ek said by email. “Fundamentally, we believe prices can go higher than that, but also expect some tough political discussions on our way to 100+ prices which may turn sentiment at some point.”The permits rose as much as 1.3% on Tuesday to trade as high as 50.05 euros on ICE Futures Europe, before trading little changed from Monday.Options traders are anticipating even higher prices. Calls to buy European Union emission permits at 60 euros per ton, or about 20% above the prevailing market rate, now have the highest open interest on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.Last spring, carbon futures slumped with the rest of the global economy as the pandemic struck, trading below 15 euros in late March 2020 as the lockdowns crimped industrial activity.But as leaders in Brussels moved to make the economic recovery a green one, it became clear that any disruption in the carbon market would be temporary. In July, futures surged above 30 euros for the first time in more than a decade, just days before the EU passed its 500 billion-euro Green Deal.Arbitrage OpportunityAt the same time, financial players have continued to buy the permits, seeing an arbitrage opportunity between the current price and higher levels needed to achieve the climate plans.The rally in prices and concerns by the industry over its competitiveness are poised to add further tensions to the political discussions about implementing the Green Deal, aimed at reaching climate neutrality by 2050 and toughening the 2030 emissions-reduction goal.Some technologies to cut emissions, like hydrogen made without emissions, are still too expensive for steel and chemicals producers to use today. But further price gains could change that.“If industry can’t decarbonize, it could just mean higher compliance bills for a while” said Emily Jackson, analyst at BloombergNEF. “They will likely start being more strategic about their purchasing and could start hedging in the way that the power sector do now.”But the multibillion-euro price tag that the EU plans to pay for its climate goals will also be eased by the soaring carbon price. Governments auction permits and earmark at least 50% of the proceeds for climate initiatives. As the cost soars, it means EU countries are brining in more money from those auctions.Record Carbon Price in Europe Will Bolster Government BudgetsEU leaders are due to debate enacting the stricter pollution target for the next decade at an extraordinary summit in Brussels on May 23. National governments are divided over issues ranging from the pace at which the EU ETS should be tightened in the coming years to applying carbon trading to new sectors, such as housing and road transport.The European Commission is set to propose on July 14 a package of regulations to enact the new 2030 target of cutting greenhouse gases by at least 55% from 1990 levels. The rules will need consent from national governments and the European Parliament to become binding.(Updates with options in 6th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 compelling reasons for Biden to dump Jerome Powell

    The Federal Reserve chairman is out of step with the administration's vision, and what this country needs

  • Foreigners needed to fill Singapore tech jobs crunch, says central banker

    A boom in technology jobs across all sectors in Singapore and a shortage of tech workers means the country will have to rely on foreigners to fill the gap, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday. Singapore is emerging as a regional tech hub but headhunters say it faces a severe talent crunch as more firms move in. This is partly because of government policies to tighten foreign hiring to offset falling Singaporean employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • U.S. private payrolls post biggest gain in seven months as labor market recovery gains steam

    Strengthening labor market conditions were reinforced by other data on Wednesday showing a measure of services industry employment increased last month by the most in more than 2-1/2 years. "The job market is picking up steam in the spring as consumers are more comfortable going out given vaccinations and stimulus checks," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Private payrolls rose by 742,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since last September, the ADP National Employment Report showed.

  • Investors see risk of ‘significant overshoot’ of Fed’s inflation target for first time in years, says BofA

    Investors are pricing in risks of a “significant overshoot” of the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target for the first time in several years, according to economists at Bank of America Corp.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Consolidate

    The British pound continues to consolidate in general, as we are sitting right around the 1.39 handle.

  • Boston Fed President: Inflation Will Be Temporary Like Pandemic Toilet-Paper Shortage

    At a university lecture appearance, Boston Federal Reserve president Eric Rosengren commented that the rise in inflation will be temporary, similar to the toilet-paper shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “My view is that this acceleration in the rate of price increases is likely to prove temporary,” Rosengren said at a Boston College webinar. “Toilet paper and Clorox were in short supply at the outset of the pandemic, but manufacturers eventually increased supply, and those items are no longer scarce,” he said. “Many of the factors raising prices this spring are also likely to be similarly short-lived.” Rosengren noted that the Fed struggled to achieve its 2 percent inflation target after the 2008 financial crisis and accompanying recession. The Fed strives to maintain a consistent annual inflation-rate increase to allow consumers and business to form stable expectations around higher prices and incorporate that into their market activity. The Fed official said he anticipated the inflation rate would hit close to the 2 percent trend and likely go “a little bit higher over the course of this year.” During the lecture, Rosengren showed diagrams indicating private-sector inflation forecasts for 2021 averaging at 2.3 percent and forecasts for 2022 averaging at 2.0 percent. He noted that the private sector is preparing for inflation to surge this year and then subside in the following years. Referring to the “ebbs and flows” price changes attributed to supply and demand disequilibriums among oil, shipping costs, consumer goods, etc. during the pandemic, Rosengren said, “I do think a lot of these are temporary shocks that will smooth out over time.” While Rosengren is confident the inflation rate will fall again, some financial leaders believe it will take off due to runaway government spending. “We are seeing very substantial inflation,” Warren Buffett, billionaire investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, remarked at his company’s annual shareholder meeting Saturday, according to CNBC. “It’s very interesting. We are raising prices.” “We’re going to see massive inflation,” Peter Schiff, the chief economist and global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital, reported to the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF). “The 100% cause of inflation is the government,” Schiff told the DCNF. “It’s when the government spends money that it doesn’t collect in taxes and then the Federal Reserve monetizes the resulting deficits by printing money.”

  • Top Business Tycoon, Warren Buffett Betting on 5G

    Covid-19 has normalized work-from-home, highlighting the need for improved connectivity, online security, and data sharing solutions. This alone could point to the secure future of 5G for its contribution to the technological landscape. Yet the potential within the 5G rollout, and the implications of its super-fast speeds, low latency, and greater functionality, extend far beyond remote work solutions. As Warren Buffett’s recently revealed 5G stock choices indicate, 5G underlies a digital transformation that is set to sweep the world. The hyperconnectivity that it supports could pave the way for smart cities, autonomous driving, and remote healthcare. 5G holds the potential to connect millions of devices, and process masses of data on everything from air or soil quality to traffic flow to a person’s body temperature. When coupled with Edge processing, and machine learning to maximize the power behind the data, 5G could bring unprecedented digitization of all walks of life. Investor and business tycoon, Warren Buffett, who has been considered one of the most successful investors in the world, recently demonstrated his confidence in the future of 5G by opening or enlarging investment positions in two companies central to the 5G rollout. His considerable capital lets him bet directly and extensively on these two power players in the 5G space, while next-generation retail investors can gain exposure by going for a 5G ETF (FIVG) that potentially mitigates the risk of a single company while offering diversified exposure to the 5G future. Buffett bought 147 million Verizon shares for $8.62 billion. Verizon (NYSE: VZ), which was formed in 2000, was the first to offer customers access to 5G, when it launched networks in Chicago and Minneapolis in April 2019. It resisted expanding into the realm of media and maintained a strong focus on 5G, focusing its R&D resources on challenges like improving spectrum range and penetration into buildings. By now Verizon has launched 5G networks across thousands of US cities and manufactures a range of commercially available 5G-enabled cell phones. It has also initiated 5G-industry partnerships, for example, supporting global pharma track-and-trace solutions, which improve inventory management, demand and use evaluation, patient safety, and cost control. Verizon recently announced the continued rollout of its Ultra Wideband service, which uses a millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum and is even faster than its nationwide service, which uses a lower spectrum. The pandemic does not seem to have harmed Verizon’s core value estimation. The company’s total debt fell by $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020 as Covid reduced advertising costs and lower subscriber-acquisition costs actually boosted company margins. Morgan Stanley even noticed that lower smartphone sales are actually linked to stronger stock value for Verizon, indicating the long-term potential investors see in Verizon as a 5G provider. Buffett also upped his stake in T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), from 2.4 million shares valued at $276 million that he bought in the third quarter of 2020, to 5.2 million shares of T-Mobile valued at $706 million. T-Mobile runs the largest US 5G network, covering 1.6m square miles, and it has been strategically pursuing this goal, merging with Sprint last year to add invaluable mid-band spectrum. It had a strong 2020, with 1.7m total net additions in the fourth quarter, the best in the industry. This aligned with 5.6m over the whole year, which also beat all the competitors and was the highest level achieved in the last four years. In the fourth quarter of 2020 it saw the lowest ever customer churn for the T-mobile brand, and again outperformed all other companies in the sector. T-Mobile ended the year with 102 million subscribers, a little behind Verizon’s 120 million. While T-Mobile launched its 5G network over a year ago, it has moved ahead aggressively and in January 2021 announced that independent research found it to provide the fastest download speeds, fasted 5G upload speeds, and most widely available signal. Buffett’s commitment to these two sector leaders is a clear acknowledgment of the wide use-case potential inherent in the ultra-low latency and high speeds of 5G. Indeed former CISCO (NASDAQ: CSCO) CEO, John Chambers recently highlighted 5G technology as a likely source of ongoing economic expansion. He analogized it to the 1990s when technology and the internet stimulated a decade of growth – a 34% rise in GDP, a 24% rise in average household income – due to the underlying infrastructure build-out. Chambers emphasized that 5G, as an enabler of the Internet of Things and the Edge, could be a similar source of development. He noted that countries ranging from France to India are all pursuing digitization as a necessity rather than an option. Warren Buffett is known for advocating the strategy of value investing, whereby companies are valued for their strong earning power and long-term growth potential. His decision to increase his exposure to two of the leaders in the US 5G rollout points to his confidence in the value and potential of 5G technology. The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company which can be obtained by visiting www.defianceetfs.com/fivg or calling 833.333.9383. Please read it carefully before investing. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected underperformance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country may be subject to a higher degree of risk. The value of stocks of information technology companies are particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation, and competition. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including the risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. This risk is magnified in emerging markets. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies. The Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF is the first ETF to emphasize securities whose products and services are predominantly tied to the development of 5G networking and communication technologies. The fund does this by tracking The BlueStar 5G Communications Index. The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. “The BlueStar 5G Communications Index™”, “BFIVG™ Index” (collectively “5G Communications Index"), is the exclusive property and a trademark of BlueStar Global Investors LLC d/b/a BlueStar Indexes® and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the 5G Communications Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC or BlueStar Indexes®, and BlueStar Global Investors, LLC and BlueStar Indexes® makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against a loss in a declining market. Fund holdings and sectors are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. FIVG is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. var axel = Math.random() + ""; var a = axel * 10000000000000; document.write(''); See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe 'Perfect Storm' That Led Dogecoin To 60 CentsExclusive: Trxade Group CEO Talks 'Under The Radar' Company On 'Power Hour'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 surprising stocks Goldman Sachs thinks could triumph over inflation

    Goldman Sachs is bullish on several under-the-radar retailers. Here's why.

  • U.S. to Back Waiver of Vaccine IP Protections at WTO, Tai Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and access to the life-saving shots as the gap between rich and poor nations widens.“We are for the waiver at the WTO, we are for what the proponents of the waiver are trying to accomplish, which is better access, more manufacturing capability, more shots in arms,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview on Wednesday. She spoke with Bloomberg shortly before USTR’s public announcement.The Biden administration will now actively take part in negotiations for the text of the waiver at the World Trade Organization and encourage other countries to back it, Tai said. She briefed Biden on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.She acknowledged the talks will take time and “will not be easy,” given the complexity of the issue and the fact that the Geneva-based WTO is a member-driven organization that can only make decisions based on consensus.“In terms of how soon the WTO can deliver -- that literally depends on the WTO members, collectively, being able to deliver, and so I am the first one to admit that what we are leaning into is a process that is not going to be easy,” Tai said. She added that she sees energy from WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala “to take this opportunity and see what is the WTO capable of.”Shares of Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Novavax Inc. fell on the news. Moderna declined 6.2% after earlier dropping the most intraday in two months. Pfizer fell as much as 2.6% before closing little changed. American depositary receipts of Germany’s BioNTech retreated as much as 8.9%. Novavax, which is also developing a Covid-19 vaccine, declined as much as 11%.The waiver has been opposed by drugmakers, who say the plan is ineffective. They argue that few countries have the capacity to produce more vaccines even if they knew the formulas. Also, there’s limited global supply of the materials needed, and building new factories with the necessary technology to produce the vaccines could take years, they say.“This change in longstanding American policy will not save lives,” said Stephen Ubl, the president and CEO of PhRMA, the biopharma industry’s lobbying group. “This decision does nothing to address the real challenges to getting more shots in arms, including last-mile distribution and limited availability of raw materials. These are the real challenges we face that this empty promise ignores.”India and South Africa, two nations struggling to contain fresh outbreaks of Covid-19, have been urging WTO members to temporarily suspend rules on IP rights, arguing that it would be the most efficient and equitable way to address vaccine shortages in poor countries.”We will be exercising our convening power at the WTO to bring members together to work towards resolving the different viewpoints to bridge the gap so that the WTO can be relevant, the WTO can be a force for good,” Tai said.Other HoldoutsThe U.S. isn’t the only country that until now has withheld support for the waiver. The European Union, U.K., Japan, Switzerland, Brazil and Norway also have resisted the push. However, supporters of the waiver argue that U.S. leadership on the issue could help sway other holdouts. The timing for approval of the waiver depends on how soon member states can find agreement.“Given what is at stake, this is the best chance for the WTO to be able to come together to deliver something that is going to help people and make a difference,” Tai said.As the U.S. inoculations advanced and outbreaks diminished in recent weeks, the White House came under pressure from progressive Democrats and public-health advocates to take a stance while India in particular suffers from surging deaths and infections.As inter-agency discussions were ongoing, Tai also met with top executives of vaccine-producing companies and held calls with members of Congress and other stakeholders in civil society and public health.At a WTO meeting on Wednesday, India and South Africa agreed to revise their proposal, first introduced in October, to present to members for a meeting tentatively scheduled for the second half of May.Okonjo-Iweala’s RoleA spokesman for the WTO told reporters that Okonjo-Iweala is heartened by the willingness of India and South Africa to address other countries’ concerns in their redrafted proposal.In coming up with a U.S. position, Tai and the Biden team had to balance competing stakeholder views to ensure any outcome on the issue would save lives while not stifling innovation.While progressive lawmakers, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have pushed the White House to support the waiver, the pharmaceutical industry has argued that handing over vaccine technology to China and Russia would hurt their ability to compete.“I applaud the Biden administration for taking this bold step to speed up the production and availability of coronavirus vaccines,” Sanders said on Twitter. “I also recognize the dedicated work done by activists around the world to put this issue on the global agenda. We are all in this together.”In April, Tai called on the pharmaceutical industry to make sacrifices.“The desperate needs that our people face in the current pandemic provide these companies with an opportunity to be the heroes they claim to be -- and can be,” she said at a virtual conference at the WTO. “As governments and leaders of international institutions, the highest standards of courage and sacrifice are demanded of us in times of crisis. The same needs to be demanded of industry.”(Updates with USTR statement in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly rise but Nasdaq falls; dollar backs off 2-week high

    Stock indexes mostly rose globally on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq ended lower for the second day, while the U.S. dollar eased off its highest in more than two weeks. The Dow hit a record high and the S&P 500 ended up slightly, supported by gains in energy and other economically sensitive sectors including materials and financials. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said it was possible Treasuries could move if the data varies much from forecasts.