Oil Edges Lower as Traders Weigh Mideast Supply After Biden Trip

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped as investors weighed the odds of more supply from the Middle East after a landmark trip to the region by US President Joe Biden.

West Texas Intermediate eased toward $97 a barrel after last week dropping almost 7% as investors fretted that a global slowdown may hurt demand and the dollar hit a record. US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said he is confident Persian Gulf producers will raise output after Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

Investors also focused on the return of crude from Libya. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said that the country’s exports are on track for a full resumption after months of outages as he justified his replacement of the leadership at state-run oil company National Oil Corp.

Crude has slumped since mid-June as concerns about a potential recession ripped through commodity markets, eroding the gains that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the drop has been a boost for the US administration, Biden remains eager to get the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to add supplies to bring prices down further and help quell inflation.

Following Biden’s visit, Saudi ministers insisted oil-policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, a grouping that includes Russia. The next decision-making meeting is due on Aug. 3.

In India, meanwhile, gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains cut demand in the third-biggest energy consumer. The drop was the first monthly decline in three months.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies. The dollar has surged as the US Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy aggressively to tame roaring inflation.

While futures have fallen in recent weeks, the market remains in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the gap between its two nearest contracts -- was almost $4 a barrel, up from $2.73 about a month ago.

