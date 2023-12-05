Oil delivery to home without oil tank creates hazardous situation in Hackensack

A home in Hackensack, which no longer has an oil tank, had heating oil pumped into its basement on Monday, officials said.

"A regrettable incident occurred when an oil tank was removed from a residential property, but the fill pipe was inadvertently left intact," Captain Peter Rocco, PIO of the Hackensack Fire Department, wrote in an email.

The home was enrolled in an automatic oil deliver program so the oil ended up being pumped into the home's basement on Maple Hill Drive.

Rocco stated that the exact amount of oil is unknown and the Bergen County Hazardous Materials Response Unit and a professional cleanup contractor are at the house assessing the extent of the spill and working to clean up the oil.

"Every effort is being made to prevent any further spread of the oil and to minimize its impact on the environment," Rocco stated.

