Fresh Challenge to Asian Oil Demand as Omicron Cuts Traffic

Elizabeth Low
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Road traffic has thinned across Asia at the start of the year as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps through the region, flashing a bearish signal for oil demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Less vehicles have transited through most capital cities so far this month than in December, according to mobility data from Apple Inc., as authorities renew restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Omicron recently breached China’s tough Covid defenses, prompting Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to reduce its 2022 growth forecast for the nation. Flight cancellations are also mounting in Asia.

While the outlook looks bleak, omicron so far hasn’t had a big impact on the oil market. Headline crude prices have maintained an upward trend, and while profit margins from making gasoline in Asia have softened since mid-December, they’re still more than double compared with a year earlier.

Omicron’s emergence in China -- the world’s biggest crude importer -- is the biggest concern for the market. The variant recently spread to the major port city of Dalian following the lockdown of Anyang, a city of 5 million people. The nation is also battling an outbreak of the delta variant in Xi’an.

While Apple doesn’t provide data on China, local provider Baidu Inc. showed that road congestion in Xi’an was 39% lower on Jan. 11 compared with a year earlier. In Beijing, congestion was up 16% over the same period.

In India, restrictions have been reinstated in the capital as infections surge, although the federal government has avoided instituting nationwide curbs. Average driving activity over the first ten days of January was 61 percentage points lower than in December, according to Apple, which counts the number of requests made to Apple Maps for directions to calculate mobility.

Less cars are traversing roads in other regional capitals such as Tokyo, Manila and Kuala Lumpur, according to Apple data. The only outlier was Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh, which has so far recorded an uptick in traffic.

Omicron has turbocharged the infection rate, leading to curbs on air travel globally. China has blocked some flights from the U.S., while the Philippines and Hong Kong canceled fixtures to stem the spread. Worldwide commercial flights over the seven days ended Jan. 9 were about 17% and 21% below the same periods of 2019 and 2020, respectively, according to FlightRadar24.

The cancellations have led to a reduction in jet fuel demand estimates for Asia from BloombergNEF over the first six months of 2022. While air travel is expected to be weak over the first quarter, emerging data pointing to omicron being less severe presents a strong case for the easing of restrictions and renewed travel in the coming quarters, according to Fitch Solutions.

(Updates with omicron spread to Dalian in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Life insurers adapt pandemic risk models after claims jump

    A coronavirus pandemic which lasts five years, another pandemic in a decade, and ever more transmissible variants are among the scenarios life insurers are predicting after COVID-19 claims jumped more than expected in 2021. The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to COVID-19 of $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3.5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden in a report on Jan 4, while the industry had expected lower payouts due to the rollout of vaccines. "We definitely paid out more than I had anticipated at the beginning of last year," said Hannover Re board member Klaus Miller.

  • Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing reports 5.6% rise in Q1 profit, beats estimates

    Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit rose 5.6% from a year earlier, boosted by sales in South Asia, North America and Europe. Profit rose to 119.4 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in the three months ended Nov. 30. The market's consensus forecast was for 102.6 billion yen, an average of analysts' forecasts from Refinitiv showed.

  • Tips for Newbie Growth Stock Investors

    Should you buy more, hold, or sell your once high-flying growth stock?

  • China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

    Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. With the success of the Games and China’s national dignity at stake, Beijing is doubling down on its “zero-tolerance" COVID-19 policy. Across China, more than 20 million people are in some form of lockdown, with many prevented from leaving their homes.

  • TSMC to boost chip spending in 2022, as full orderbook drives record profit

    Taiwan chip firm TSMC posted on Thursday a 16.4% rise in fourth-quarter profit to a record, thanks to huge global demand for semiconductors, and said it expected to spend at least a third more than last year to make advanced chips. Soaring demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an acute chip crunch, forcing automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production but has kept order books full at TSMC and other chipmakers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier that also has customers such as Qualcomm Inc, said it expects to lift capital spending to between $40 billion and $44 billion this year.

  • KFC faces boycott in China over meal toy promotion

    KFC launched the promotion last week with Pop Mart, a Chinese toy maker known for its mystery boxes.

  • Thyssenkrupp hydrogen unit eyes up to $687 million in possible share sale proceeds

    Thyssenkrupp unit Uhde Chlorine Engineers aims to rake in up to 600 million euros ($687 million) by selling new shares in a possible initial public offering this year, betting on the booming hydrogen sector it supplies with equipment. This would correspond to a stake of roughly 10-20% based on a valuation range of 3 billion to 6 billion euros that analysts have put on the division, which is being rebranded Thyssenkrupp Nucera and could be listed on the stock exchange in spring. The 500 million-600 million euros in potential proceeds from new shares does not factor in the sale of existing stakes by current owners Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora, which own Thyssenkrupp Nucera in a 66/34 split.

  • Oil Declines After Tightening Market Spurs Robust New Year Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as traders weighed the impact of the omicron wave on Asian demand, which blunted a new year rally in prices powered by lower U.S. stockpiles, positive commentary from energy agencies, and supply glitches.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets A

  • Geberit sales rise at strongest pace in 22 years on home improvement trend

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Geberit on Thursday reported its strongest annual sales growth in 22 years as customers stranded by the pandemic chose to improve their homes with its piping and bathroom products. The maker of ceramics, shower toilets and other construction supplies reported annual sales rising 16% to 3.46 billion Swiss francs ($3.78 billion). The sales growth was the strongest since the company went public in 1999.

  • Race to Pick Norway’s Next Central Bank Chief Branded a ‘Farce’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectNorway’s race to appoint a new central bank governor is reaching a finale mi

  • Apple Resolves iPhone Production Bottlenecks, Analyst Says

    Apple appears to have resolved the production bottlenecks that limited its supply of iPhones during the holiday shopping season.

  • Report finds Utah police made mistakes in encounter with Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

    The Moab, Utah, police officers who encountered Gabby Petito and her fiancé a month before her body was found in Wyoming made several mistakes, an independent review released Wednesday has found.

  • Afghanistan's China envoy leaves after months without pay

    Afghanistan's ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, left his post earlier in January after months without pay from Kabul following the Taliban's seizure of power, he said on Twitter. In a handover letter dated Jan. 1, also posted on Twitter, Qaem said that many diplomats at the embassy had already left, and Kabul had not sent them salaries since August. China shares a short border with Afghanistan and Beijing has sent humanitarian supplies https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/west-ponders-aid-afghanistan-china-pakistan-quick-provide-relief-2021-09-12 to the country since the Taliban's abrupt return in August.

  • Advent Weighs Options Including $1.5 Billion BioDuro Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Advent International is considering options for its health-care company BioDuro-Sundia including a sale that could give the asset a value of at least $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccin

  • Bank of Japan Expected to Stand Pat, Adjusting View of Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectThe Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on policy, but adjust its view of

  • U.K. and India Start Negotiations on Post-Brexit Trade Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and India will kick off negotiations on a free-trade deal on Thursday, the latest post-Brexit prize for Britain as it seeks to deepen economic ties outside the European Union.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding

  • There’s Too Much Carbon Going Into the Air to Hit Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- The pace of rising carbon dioxide in the atmosphere needs to slow by about 20% over the next five years in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels, according to the latest analysis from the U.K.’s Met Office.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider T

  • Natural Gas Markets Go Parabolic

    Natural gas markets have gone parabolic during the trading session on Wednesday due to a cold snap in the United States coming, but quite frankly this is going to offer a nice selling opportunity.

  • Prepare for the 'mother of all supply chain stumbles' if Omicron sweeps across Asia and raises the risk of factory shutdowns, analyst warns

    "Asian production networks, hitherto impressively resilient, may be thrown into a funk as Omicron grips the region," an HSBC economist wrote.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.