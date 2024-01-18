Oil depot in St Petersburg was struck by Ukrainian-made drone – Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister

A Ukrainian-made drone travelled 1,250 kilometres before striking an oil depot in St Petersburg on the night of 17-18 January.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, during a discussion at Ukraine House in Davos

Quote: "We can manufacture anything from small FPV drones that cost US$350 to the kind of munitions that travelled all the way to St Petersburg last night. This munition traversed 1,250 kilometres last night before striking its target. Now we can manufacture more of those munitions. An asymmetric war requires countless drones. I’m sure that this year we will see more incidents like this one."

Background:

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on the night of 17-18 January. Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the attack was a special operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defence admitted that a Ukrainian drone attack occurred in Leningrad Oblast on the night of 17-18 January, but claimed that all drones had been intercepted. Meanwhile, Astra, a Russian media outlet, reported that the drone crashed and exploded on the grounds of the St Petersburg Oil Terminal.

