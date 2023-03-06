Oil Drops on China’s Cautious Growth Goal as Fed Concerns Linger

1
Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined at the start of the week after China set a modest growth target for this year and avoided any large stimulus, while concerns lingered over further monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $79 a barrel after closing more than 4% higher last week. China’s Premier Li Keqiang announced a goal for gross domestic product of around 5% at the annual National People’s Congress on Sunday, lower than economists had expected. The nation, the world’s largest oil importer, ended its restrictive Covid Zero policy late last year.

Investors will be watching speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and jobs data this week for clues on the path for monetary tightening. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly reiterated in a speech on Saturday the central bank’s willingness to leave borrowing costs higher for longer.

“A modest weakness is coming back again,” said Charu Chanana, a market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets Pte. “China’s weaker-than-expected growth target set over the weekend may still keep oil prices choppy, with eyes also on any possibility of hawkish remarks from Chair Powell this week.”

Oil has held within a tight $10 range since the start of the year, whipsawed by optimism over China’s recovery and expectations of further interest rate hikes from the Fed. Saudi Arabia has signaled confidence in the near term outlook, raising most of its prices for crude shipments to Asia and Europe for April.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB facing high core inflation in the near term, Lagarde says

    Underlying inflation in the euro zone will stay high in the near term so a 50 basis point European Central Bank interest rate increase later this month is increasingly certain, ECB President Christine Lagarde told Spanish media group Vocento. The ECB has already raised rates by 3 percentage points since July and essentially promised another half a percentage point increase on March 16 but investors have recently speculated on an even bigger move given poor inflation data. Lagarde said the flagged increase is now "very very likely" but she also warned that underlying inflation, which filters out volatile food and fuel prices, could stay uncomfortably high even as the overall inflation rate drops in the coming months.

  • China Sets Conservative Growth Target as Challenges Loom

    Officials are aiming for around 5% GDP growth this year, the lowest target in a quarter-century, as global headwinds add to domestic fiscal concerns.

  • Harris Associates Sells Entire Credit Suisse Stake, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Harris Associates sold its entire stake in Credit Suisse Group AG, according to the Financial Times, ending ties with the firm after about two decades of ownership and piling further pressure on the Swiss bank’s leadership.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForge

  • Caterpillar Commits to Not Closing Union Plants Under New Contract

    A tentative six-year pact with the United Auto Workers also provides raises and bonuses for about 7,000 workers in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence (AI) powers some of the most fascinating technological breakthroughs today. A recent estimate by the International Data Corp. (IDC) says that spending on AI technology grew 20% in 2021, reaching $383 billion, and it was expected to reach $450 billion in 2022. Today we're going to look at three leading users of this technology -- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • Asia stocks rally, bonds tense for U.S. rate tests

    Asian shares edged up on Monday while bond markets held their breath ahead of an update on the U.S. rate outlook from the world's most powerful central banker, and a jobs report that could decide if the next hike needs to be super-sized. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%, after bouncing 1.5% last week. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.0% to a three-month top, while South Korean stocks added 0.6% helped by a softer reading on inflation.

  • NFL Scouting Combine: Biggest winners from Friday’s workouts

    See which defensive backs made the most of their chance to shine Friday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

  • Foxconn reports fall in Feb sales, sticks to Q1 outlook

    Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler for Apple, said on Sunday revenue in February fell 11.65% year-on-year due to weakness in smart consumer electronics, but stuck to its first quarter outlook. Revenue last month still managed to reach the second highest on record for February at T$402.0 billion ($13.18 billion), with operations returning to normal at the COVID-disrupted Zhengzhou campus in China, a centre for iPhone production, the company said in a statement. Production of iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holidays, after curbs to control COVID-19 prompted thousands of workers to leave Foxconn's factory lines in Zhengzhou.

  • The U.S. government is turning up the heat on TikTok — here's the latest

    Washington’s ongoing conversation around what to do about TikTok advanced on several fronts this week.

  • Kuroda’s Decade at the BOJ Changed How Japan’s Banks Make Money

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented monetary easing by the Bank of Japan over the past decade has reshaped the nation’s lenders, from their asset holdings to loan income. That may be about to change as the central bank prepares to take on a new chief next month. Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis Wi

  • 12 Most Promising Energy Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most promising energy stocks according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Energy Stocks According to Analysts. Energy stocks had an unimpressive start of 2023 as investors began to pile into growth and tech stocks amid hopes that […]

  • Binance execs' texts, documents show plan to avoid US scrutiny - WSJ

    Any lawsuit from U.S. regulators, who had signaled a coming crackdown on unregulated offshore crypto players, would be like "nuclear fall out" for Binance's business and its officers, the WSJ said, citing a Binance executive's warning to colleagues in a 2019 private chat. The report is based on messages and documents from 2018 to 2020 reviewed by The Wall Street Journal as well as interviews with former employees. Binance, founded in 2017, and Binance.US are more intertwined than the companies have disclosed, mixing staff and finances, and sharing an affiliated entity that bought and sold cryptocurrencies, the report said.

  • Stocks Poised for Slightly Lower Open

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Wednesday, and the February jobs report on Friday.

  • Analysis-Chinese companies hang onto dollars, hedge to prepare for volatile yuan

    Some Chinese companies are holding on to dollar revenues from exports, while others are turning to foreign exchange hedging in anticipation of a fall in the value of the yuan, according to executives, bankers and data analysed by Reuters. Several bankers in China told Reuters that clients are reluctant to convert export receipts, while exchange filings show more than 30 A-share listed companies have signed up to use currency derivatives for risk-hedging so far this year. Central bank data also shows a shift, with dollar deposits at China's commercial banks, which had declined over the past year, jumping by $34 billion in January to $887.8 billion.

  • Brazil Plans to Double Lending Capacity of Its Development Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s development bank plans to issue tax-free bonds to double credit operations to nearly $40 billion without the Treasury’s help, according to its planning and project structuring director. Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now to Prepare for a Bull Market

    While no knows if 2023 will see the start of a new bull market, a team of Motley Fool contributors recently selected three of their top stocks that could be winners in the next bull market. Here's why Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND), and Target (NYSE: TGT) are good buys right now. John Ballard (Alibaba): Alibaba is the leading e-commerce company in China.

  • Embattled Credit Suisse Loses a Top Shareholder

    Harris Associates, shareholder of the bank for more than twenty years, sold its entire stake according to the Financial Times.

  • 10 Biggest Hotel Companies and REITs

    With Marriott International leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest hotel companies and REITs by revenue.

  • SoftBank’s Arm looks to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO later this year: report

    Arm Ltd., the British chip designer owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., is seeking to raise at least $8 billion in an upcoming U.S. initial public offering, according to a new report Sunday.

  • 'All these tiny ticking time bombs' are threatening the market, and the coming week could deliver a big shock, trading legend Art Cashin says

    Wall Street legend Art Cashin told CNBC that "people aren't watching QT as closely as they should."