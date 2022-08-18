Oil Dips With Economic Slowdown Weighed Against Better US Demand

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped as investors weighed lingering concerns about an economic slowdown against bullish signals from the US and OPEC.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate edged below $88 a barrel after closing 1.8% higher on Wednesday following a choppy session. Futures are on track for a weekly loss as fears over a downturn continue to hang over the market. The potential for a nuclear deal and more oil from Iran have added to the bearish sentiment.

A bullish Energy Information Administration report offset some of the gloom, however. US crude stockpiles sank by 7.06 million barrels last week, exports rose to a record and gasoline demand climbed to the highest this year.

Oil is trading near the lowest level in six months after giving up all of the gains made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with time spreads signaling market tightness is easing. Still, OPEC’s new Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said spare production capacity was “becoming scarce” and that he was confident demand will increase by almost 3 million barrels a day this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • K-State fans can now buy Deuce Vaughn T-shirts from Charlie Hustle thanks to NIL deal

    Check out the new Deuce Vaughn shirt you can buy through Charlie Hustle

  • Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast injures three civilians

    The Russian military attacked Odesa Oblast with missiles on the night of Aug. 17, leaving three people injured, spokesman for Odesa regional administration Serhiy Bratchuk said in a post on Telegram.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Americans are 'exhausted' from political conflict and might think it's 'time to turn the page' on Trump

    "The country I think is so exhausted — they're exhausted by the battle, the constant battle," Ingraham said.

  • Treasury Yields Heading to 2% in Outlier View on Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- More market prognosticators are alighting on the idea of benchmark Treasury yields sliding to 2% if the US succumbs to a recession.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsThat’s an out-of-consensus call, com

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Ex

  • Defense & National Security — Air Force Special Ops Osprey fleet grounded

    The Air Force Special Operations Command has grounded its entire fleet of CV-22 Ospreys due to two recent safety incidents involving the aircraft’s clutch. We’ll share what we know about the safety issue and the ensuing problems, plus more on new Taiwanese air drills, a planned Russian military exercise involving China’s forces and recent U.S. airstrikes in…

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow

    Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control an ongoing surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting. While not explicitly hinting at a particular pace of coming rate increases, beginning with the Sept. 20-21 meeting, the minutes released on Wednesday showed U.S. central bank policymakers committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation - even as they began to acknowledge more explicitly the risk they might go too far and curb economic activity too much. "Participants agreed that there was little evidence to date that inflation pressures were subsiding," the minutes said.

  • US Federal Reserve Minutes Show More Rate Hikes Coming, Concern About Stablecoin Risks

    U.S. Federal Reserve governors anticipate announcing more interest rate increases in the coming months, but the pace of the hikes will likely slow if the inflation rate starts to come down, according to meeting minutes released Wednesday. The minutes are from last month’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which is the Fed’s monetary-policy panel, led by Chair Jerome Powell. The financial stability of digital assets, particularly stablecoins, was also discussed, according to the minutes.

  • Russian occupation authorities temporarily close Crimean Bridge

    The Russian occupation administration of Ukraine’s Crimea decided to close the bridge from the Ukrainian peninsula to Russia until 6.00 a.m. on Aug. 17, Ukrainian news station Channel 24 reported.

  • Former Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson on Cheney, Trump and today's GOP

    Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost her primary against a Trump-backed challenger Tuesday. Former U.S. Senator from Wyoming Alan Simpson joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the fallout from Cheney's defeat and how things have changed in the Republican Party.

  • Enjoy Liz Cheney while you can, Democrats. One day you'll hate her

    The daughter of Dick and Lynne Cheney is not going to ride the progressive train, even if they are toasting Liz Cheney now.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Calculate how much Biden's Inflation Reduction Act may save you

    The Inflation Reduction Act, a $739 billion measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and marks the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the law will reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. More immediately, however, the legislation will impact everyday Americans' wallets.

  • X-22 missiles strike Odesa Oblast: number of casualties increases

    CONSEQUENCES OF BOMBARDMENT OF ODESA OBLAST ON 17 AUGUST, PHOTO: OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH) UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 10:28 Russia has attacked Odesa Oblast using X-22 air-launched missiles on the morning of 17 August, injuring at least four people.

  • Why Bollywood’s Biggest Films Are Failing at the Box Office

    Despite the star wattage of A-listers Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, the underwhelming box office performance of “Forrest Gump” adaptation “Laal Singh Chaddha” and “Raksha Bandhan,” respectively, have set the alarm bells ringing in Bollywood. Both films released on Aug. 11. The date was tailor-made for “Raksha Bandhan,” a film about brother-sister relationships, as it […]

  • Indian rupee posts biggest intraday gain in over a week on risk rally

    The Indian rupee closed higher on Wednesday marking its biggest single-day gain in more than one week spurred by dollar inflows, as improved risk appetite drove a rally in equities while the greenback posted losses. India's foreign exchange markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday. Dollar credits received by Indian exporters following the long weekend, healthy risk mood and weaker oil prices helped rupee make up for last week's underperformance, traders said.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye