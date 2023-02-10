Oil dips but heads for weekly gain despite U.S. downturn fears

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain with the market continuing to seesaw between fears of a recession hitting the United States and hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer.

Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.22 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.71.

The downturn was partly due to a report on Thursday showing the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, which reignited recession fears.

"Sentiment overnight seemed to be tilted towards the downside after the jobless data in the U.S. - however I expect the China demand recovery will be more material to the price outlook into (the second half of) 2023," said Baden Moore, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

The latest U.S. oil inventory data this week also raised fears about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy, with crude stocks having climbed to their highest since June 2021.

Nevertheless Brent and WTI have jumped more than 5% so far this week, reversing most of last week's losses as concerns about further sharp interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have eased.

The lower rate hike expectations drove the dollar down, which in turn supported oil prices. A weaker greenback makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and often sparks buying.

The market has also been buoyed by Saudi Arabia's move to increase its official crude sales prices to Asia, seen as signalling a demand recovery in China.

Analysts said U.S. inflation data on Feb. 14 will be key to risk sentiment and the dollar's direction.

"As inflation declines across Europe and the U.S., risks remain elevated that central banks will need to still deliver more tightening than what markets are pricing in," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Trims Weekly Gain as Slowdown Concerns Counter China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped for a second session, trimming a weekly gain, as investors weighed concerns over a global economic slowdown against a bullish outlook for Chinese demand following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteC

  • Billionaire Trio Behind Americanas to Lead $379 Million Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Distressed Brazilian retailer Americanas SA got court approval for a debtor-in-possession financing plan of up to 2 billion reais ($379 million) through the sale of local bonds, with its biggest shareholders willing to fund up to half of it.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody

  • China factory gate prices fall in January, CPI rises

    China's January factory gate prices fell more than economists expected, suggesting that flashes of domestic demand that had stoked consumer prices after the zero-COVID policy ended are not yet strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors. The producer price index (PPI) was down 0.8% on a year earlier, extending the 0.7% drop the prior month and faster than the 0.5% fall tipped in a Reuters poll, even though manufacturing activity returned to growth in January. The consumer price index (CPI) in January was 2.1% higher than a year earlier, up on the 1.8% annual gain seen in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, but just shy of the 2.2% increase economists had predicted in a Reuters poll.

  • Dollar defensive as investors remain cautious ahead of inflation data

    The dollar was on the back foot on Friday after an overnight slide as investors tread with caution ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries over an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes hitting sentiment. Fed Chair Powell in his speech this week reiterated his belief that disinflation was underway.

  • Tokyo Electron Raises Outlook on Stronger-Than-Feared Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Electron Ltd. raised its profit outlook for the year after global chipmakers continued to spend on new equipment in the face of rising economic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-L

  • MSCI Reduces Weightings for Four Adani Stocks, Nuvama Says

    (Bloomberg) -- MSCI Inc. has cut weightings for four Adani Group-related stocks as part of its quarterly review, according to Nuvama Wealth Management, which cited data from the index provider.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloon Was

  • How to Open a Roth IRA With a Major Online Broker

    One of the best is the Roth IRA. A Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) is a tax-advantaged investment tool. Opening a Roth IRA with an online brokerage firm is simple and relatively uniform across most major companies.

  • Carimin Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:CARIMIN) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

    Carimin Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:CARIMIN) stock is up by a considerable 24% over the past three months. We wonder if...

  • Mortgage Rates in the US Tick Up for First Time in Five Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US rose for the first time in more than a month.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysThe average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.12%, up from 6.09% la

  • These 10 Cars' Prices Have Dropped the Most in the Past Year

    Image source: Getty Images The average cost of a new car hit a record high last year at $49,507. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), Americans have paid above a car's manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) every month since July 2021.

  • Oil prices finish lower after a 3-session climb

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures finished lower on Thursday, easing back in the wake of three consecutive session gains. The price decline comes a day after official government data revealed a seventh straight weekly rise in U.

  • Australia Raises Inflation, Wages Outlook, Sees Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank boosted its forecast for core inflation this year and is trying to ensure the economy avoids a wage-price spiral, underscoring the need for even higher interest rates.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChine

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • Micron, facing ‘severe downturn,’ lays off employees. What we know, and who’s affected

    “We are acting quickly to reduce supply and control costs to address the rapidly changing business environment,” Micron said.

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • Warren Buffet Is Selling This Stock -- Should You?

    Which stocks is Warren Buffett buying and selling? Based on past submissions, Berkshire's next 13-F filing won't be until next week. The legendary investor sold shares of a major holding in Berkshire's portfolio.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks got hammered by economic headwinds, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.