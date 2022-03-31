Oil Drillers Say Scarce Steel a Reason for Flat U.S. Output

David Wethe and Joe Deaux
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Add steel shortages to the growing list of reasons U.S. shale producers aren’t raising output as fast as needed amid a global energy crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

To drill more wells, they need steel tubes to line the inside of the holes and get the crude out. Those pipes have become more expensive and scarce. Oil and gas producers also have to boost wages to find and retain workers. They say those higher expenses, along with Biden administration’s tough environmental policy and investors’ pressure to keep costs under control, make them reluctant to ramp up production.

U.S. price for the pipes, known as oil-country tubular goods, or OCTG, hit $2,400 per ton this month, up 100% from a year ago, according to data from KeyBanc Capital Markets. The increase is driven by demand and concern that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will sink pipe and tube imports from the region. Russia and Ukraine combined provide about 15% of all of the imported metal to the U.S., according to the U.S. International Trade Administration. Russia also supplies a key ingredient for welded goods, known as coupling stock.

“I cannot think of a time prior to this that I’ve seen the market this tight,” said Susan Murphy, publisher of the OCTG Situation Report, which has followed the sector for 36 years. “Everybody is really trying, at least in the tubular goods industry, to manage practically an unmanageable situation.”

Oil businesses make drilling plans based on economic forecasts for at least a year out, when OPEC+ may have boosted output and prices may have long since peaked. Shareholders don’t want companies investing capital in robust drilling programs delivering new production in 18 months, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said.

“The largest cost increase over the past 12 months for the oil and gas industry is from tubular steel,” one energy executive told the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in the survey released in March. “Steel availability and pricing are also delaying quick activity ramp-up among several operators. This is impairing the ability to bring production online faster.”

A Standard and Poor’s index of steel companies is up more than 30% since Russia invaded Ukraine. U.S. Steel Corp. and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. are among the top performers in the index, up 60% and 50% this year, respectively.

Oil consuming nations globally, on the other hand, would like the U.S. to produce more oil, to make up for the sanctioned Russian crude. President Joe Biden has urged U.S. oil companies to pump more as the war in Ukraine led to skyrocketing oil and gasoline prices.

Oil explorers including Diamondback Energy Inc. and Concho Resources Inc. hunkered down when Covid-19 hit and the economy slumped. To survive the crude price crash, they slashed their workforce and held off on resupplying key ingredients including steel tubes. Demand for the tubes dropped more than 20% in 2021 from the prior 5-year average, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. Now, if the drillers want to ramp up and cash in on the highest oil prices in 14 years, they have less than 4 months of steel supply left for their wells. Such low levels were last seen in 2008, in the early days of shale drilling, Murphy said.

“It’s hard to see how this gets materially better,” Luke Lemoine, an analyst at Capital One Securities, said in a phone interview. “It could be an inhibitor to growth in the back part of the year.”

(Updates with steelmaker share prices in seventh paragraph, detail around tubular market in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls With Biden Ordering Record Release From U.S. Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with President Joe Biden’s order to release roughly a million barrels a day from crude reserves in an effort to tame rising energy costs. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Some Russian Forces Seen Leaving Chernobyl PlantBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiFutures in N

  • Biden: Government standing up to 'hateful' transgender bills

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration is “standing up” for transgender Americans against “hateful bills” being passed at the state level and that he is committed to advancing equality across society. Biden commented in a brief video message commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility. “The onslaught of anti-transgender state laws attacking you and your families is simply wrong,” Biden said in the video.

  • Biden Wants Oil Companies to Pay Penalties on Unused Drilling Leases

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden wants oil drillers to pay penalties when federal leases go unused in an effort to prod the industry into pumping more.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Some Russian Forces Seen Leaving Chernobyl PlantBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiThe White House

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 31st

    COP, LINC, and CPRI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on March 31, 2022.

  • Inbox full of spam? Here’s how to cut down on unwanted emails

    Spam accounts for more than 45% of email traffic worldwide, according to data from Statista. Experts weigh in on how to get your inbox under control.

  • Crypto exchange Binance wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over digital token sales

    A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, of violating U.S. securities laws by selling unregistered tokens and failing to register as an exchange or broker-dealer. The lawsuit had been brought in Manhattan by digital token investors who had bought nine tokens - EOS, QSP, KNC, TRX, FUN, ICX, OMG, LEND and ELF - through Binance's online exchange starting in 2017, and which soon lost much of their value. In a 327-page complaint, the investors claimed that Binance "wrongfully engaged in millions of transactions" and failed to warn them about the "significant risks" of buying the tokens, and sought to recoup what they paid.

  • Prince Andrew’s Appearance With Queen an ‘Insult to Humanity,’ Epstein Victims Say

    ReutersOn Tuesday, Britain’s Prince Andrew made his first public appearance since settling a rape lawsuit with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring who has also accused the 62-year-old royal of sexual abuse.The Duke of York escorted his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to a memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey—a high-profile outing that royal family observers viewed as a defiant display of support for her disgraced second son,

  • Your grass will be greener with this one-day sale — yard tools are up to 40 percent off!

    Sun Joe sprinklers, pressure washers, tillers and more are on mega sale over at Amazon — so get that garden ready for summer.

  • Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday poured cold water on the idea of suspending the federal gas taxes as a way to reduce the costs of higher gas prices for consumers. Pelosi acknowledged that the proposal, which has been floated by some Democrats in recent weeks, sounds appealing in theory. But she argued it doesn’t…

  • Reactions to Russia saying gas buyers must pay in roubles

    "It is important for us not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin." Danish energy firm, Orsted, which has a long-term take-or-pay contract with Gazprom, said it was still waiting to hear from the Russian firm and declined to comment further.

  • Biden ‘a little skeptical’ of reports that Putin is pulling Russian forces from Kyiv

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday, President Biden said he is “a little skeptical” of reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is withdrawing forces from the Ukrainian capital, saying, “There is no clear evidence that he’s pulling all of his forces out of Kyiv.”

  • Putin says Russia will enforce rouble payments for gas from Friday

    Russia supplies about a third of Europe's gas, so energy is the most powerful lever at Putin's disposal as he tries to hit back against sweeping Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine. His decision to enforce rouble payments has boosted the Russian currency, which fell to historic lows after the Feb. 24 invasion but has since recovered. France's economy minister said France and Germany were preparing for a possible scenario that Russian gas flows could be halted - something that would plunge Europe into a full-blown energy crisis.

  • UiPath stock wipes away more than $4 billion in market cap after forecast hit by Ukraine conflict, sales-leadership change

    UiPath Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the “software robots” provider’s weaker-than-expected outlook overshadowed a beat of Wall Street's quarterly results estimates.

  • AMD Stock Slides After Barclays Downgrade, Price Target Cut

    "We would rather move to the sidelines until we have better clarity" on the pressures facing AMD, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis said Thursday.

  • Can Your Spouse Empty a 401(k) Without Your Consent? Senators Call on Government to Investigate

    Saving for retirement is one of the most pressing concerns for many Americans, and how to safeguard those funds is an equally important consideration. Private employer-sponsored defined contribution plans have become the primary retirement account vehicle, with more than 90% … Continue reading → The post Can Your Spouse Empty a 401(k) Without Your Consent? Senators Call on Government to Investigate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Post-Afghanistan, US Air Force changes Jolly Green II helicopter purchase plans

    “The acts of aggression like we’re seeing in Europe, or we might see in the Pacific by [China], put us in a very different scenario from a combat rescue point of view,” says Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.

  • Here's How to Ride the Wave With Lithium Manufacturer Livent

    LTHM is ahead of other lithium names to the point where it could hit a serious, sustained stride of growth.

  • Explainer-Russia wants gas payments in roubles. Will buyers make the switch?

    President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday requiring foreign buyers to pay roubles for Russian gas from April 1 or see their contracts halted, a move described as "blackmail" by European states. The move is in retaliaton against Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine, describes the Western measures as an economic war.

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • Baidu Stock Drops. It’s One of 5 Stocks Added to the SEC’s Delisting Watchlist.

    U.S. regulators add the Chinese search giant to its growing list of companies that could be removed from U.S. stock exchanges.