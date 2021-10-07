Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in U.S. inventories

FILE PHOTO: Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing
·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs.

U.S. crude slid 0.43%, or 33 cents, to $77.10 a barrel after the market climbed on Wednesday to $79.78, the highest since November 2014. Brent crude 2 cents, to $81.06 a barrel.

"Commercial stockpiles of crude rose ... last week, according to EIA data," ANZ said in a note. "Stockpiles of gasoline also surged raising concerns of weaker demand."

U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administraion (EIA) said, against expectations for a modest dip of 418,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories also rose, while distillate inventories were down slightly.

Global oil prices have jumped more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressure that could slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and impact consumer demand. Natural gas and coal prices have also climbed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) said on Monday it would stick to its pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices to multi-year highs.

OPEC+'s decision raise to oil output modestly and gradually, despite this year's surge in prices, was partly driven by concern that demand and prices could weaken, sources close to the group told Reuters.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil retreats from multi-year highs after U.S. stock build

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday, pulling back from multi-year highs, as an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories prompted buyers to take a breather after recent torrid gains. U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, against expectations for a modest dip of 418,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy Department said. Gasoline inventories also rose, while distillate inventories were down only modestly.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Upside Momentum Wavering; Strengthens Over $79.09, Weakens Under $78.57

    The early direction of the December WTI crude oil futures contract on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $78.57.

  • EIA reports a weekly climb of more than 2 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 1. That was above the average 200,000 barrel increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

  • Investors should be ‘really careful’ in the energy markets: Prosper Trading Academy CEO

    Scott Bauer, Prosper Trading Academy CEO, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the energy markets and outlook on natural gas.

  • Higher rates set to protect emerging market currencies from Fed taper

    The shift in global inflation expectations from transitory to sticky will spare emerging market currencies a sell-off in the next few months as central banks consider or deliver near-term interest rate hikes, a Reuters poll of strategists found. While several remain under intense pressure, many emerging market currencies are likely to mark a stronger final quarter of 2021 - as they have in previous years - especially the South African rand, Russian rouble and Thai baht. "The persistency of EM inflation is forcing a reaction from central banks, and while nominal carry for EMFX is rising, real interest rates are struggling to enter positive territory," noted Jonny Goulden, emerging market strategist at JPMorgan.

  • Gold futures post first loss in 4 sessions as dollar and Treasury yields climb

    Gold futures end lower on Tuesday, with a climb in yields for government debt and a stronger dollar combining to knock the precious metal lower for the first time in four sessions.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon Says U.S. Should Get Rid of Debt Ceiling

    Oct.06 -- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the debt-ceiling crisis is already affecting the stock market. He speaks during a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden.

  • Merkel Dismisses Russian Role in Europe’s Energy Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed charges that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is partly to blame for the record spikes in European gas prices. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“To my knowledge, there ar

  • OPEC+ caution and money behind reluctance to pump more oil-sources

    OPEC+'s decision on Monday to stick with a plan to raise oil output modestly and gradually, despite prices surging to multi-year highs, was partly driven by concern that demand and prices could weaken, sources close to the group told Reuters. After seeing their income slide during the pandemic-induced demand and price collapse in 2020, the OPEC+ oil producers' alliance led by Russia and top exporter Saudi Arabia are enjoying the boost in revenues, three OPEC+ sources said. OPEC+ brought in record production cuts of about 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020, or about 10% of global output, after restrictions around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus paralysed oil demand and hit prices hard.

  • What's Going On With Grom Social Enterprises Stock Today?

    Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) is surging higher on abnormally high volume Wednesday. The company yesterday announced its Curiosity Ink Media is in development on "The Pirate Princess," a new, original intellectual property franchise slated for global theatrical distribution. Curiosity Ink Media, which was recently acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, said "The Pirate Princess" will debut in the second half of 2022 as an original graphic novel and serve as a springboard for a film an

  • Evergrande's major shareholder Chinese Estates plans to go private

    Following the completion of the proposed deal, the entire stake in the company will be held by British Virgin Islands-based Solar Bright and its Century Frontier and JLLH Investments subsidiaries. Chinese Estates shares will be delisted from the stock exchange and its shareholders will be paid HK$4.00 in cash for each cancelled share, the company said. Shares of Chinese Estates have been halted since Sept. 29, when they closed at HK$2.90.

  • Union at Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery faces removal vote

    Members of the union representing locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery have submitted a petition to force a vote on removing the union, the union and company said on Wednesday. Exxon and the local United Steelworkers union said they were notified by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, which will oversee the vote, that a petition calling for removal had been filed. "You've got people that have been locked out for six months, it's getting pretty tough," Bryan Gross, USW international representative, said.

  • Surge in energy prices to worsen supply chain issues: Analyst

    Troy Vincent, DTN Senior Market Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the energy market and potential impact to the market if debt limit fails to be raised.

  • U.S. Coal Mines Are Running Out of Miners Just as Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when the world is clamoring for more coal, U.S. suppliers are facing a shortage of miners. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe number of coal miners in the U.S. has been sliding for years, and is down about 8.6%

  • UPDATE 2-Biden: 'Real possibility' Democrats might change Senate rules for debt hike

    President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his Democrats might make an exception to a U.S. Senate rule to allow them to extend the government's borrowing authority without Republican help, which could head off an economically crippling debt default. As a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats showed no sign of abating, Biden said there was a "real possibility" that his party would bypass the long-standing supermajority voting requirement known as the filibuster https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-us-senate-filibuster-why-is-everyone-talking-about-it-2021-03-10 for dealing with the debt limit.

  • King dollar not yet ready to abdicate, say FX strategists: Reuters poll

    King dollar will dominate currency markets in the near term before ceding ground to its peers in a year, found a Reuters poll of FX strategists who said U.S. Treasury yields would give the greenback the most direction over the next 12 months. Bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering plans and a growing chorus of Federal Open Market Committee members now forecasting a rate hike by the end of next year, benchmark yields in the U.S. have risen sharply. Tracking the rise in U.S. Treasury yields, the dollar index was up around 5% against majors for the year.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Yields, Stronger Dollar Continue to Frustrate Gold Bulls

    One reason for the frustration is that gold investors look at the metal as a “safe-haven” asset when they should be looking at it as an investment.

  • FTSE falls below 7,000 points amid inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Tech Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks from Andrew Immerman and Jeremy Schiffman’s Palestra Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stock picks from Andrew Immerman and Jeremy Schiffman’s Palestra Capital Management based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Immerman and Schiffman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Tech Stock Picks from Andrew […]