Oil Edges Lower With China Unrest Rippling Through World Markets

3
Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as unrest in China hurt risk appetite and the demand outlook, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $76 a barrel following three weeks of declines. The dollar rose on demand for havens as protests over harsh anti-virus curbs spread across the world’s largest crude importer. Large crowds gathered in Shanghai and demonstrations were reported in Beijing and Wuhan.

Aside from China, traders were also assessing a US move to grant supermajor Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after sanctions had halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. The sanctions relief comes after Norwegian mediators announced the restart of political talks between President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition this weekend.

Oil’s recent leg lower is the latest twist in what’s been a tumultuous year, with volatility driven by the war in Ukraine, aggressive central bank tightening to combat inflation, and China’s relentless attempts to eradicate Covid-19. In recent days, European Union diplomats have been locked in talks over cap on Russian crude prices, with negotiations set to resume later on Monday.

The market’s key metrics are signaling weaker conditions, with Brent and WTI’s prompt spreads -- the difference between the nearest two contracts -- both in a bearish contango pattern. For the global benchmark, the spread was 3 cents a barrel in contango compared with $2 in backwardation a month ago.

Since the onset of the pandemic, China’s approach to dealing with Covid-19 has been founded on mass testing and widespread lockdowns to suppress outbreaks, along with vaccinations. That’s hurt energy demand and spurred a buildup of resentment about the restrictions as other nations opened back up. Despite the web of rules, virus cases rose to a record this month.

In Europe, EU members can’t yet forge a consensus on how strict the Group of Seven-led price cap on Russian oil should be. While Poland and the Baltic nations have objected to a proposal for $65 a barrel limit, making the case that it would be too generous to Moscow, shipping nations like Greece favor a higher level. Russia has said it will ban oil sales to anyone participating.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chevron can resume key role in Venezuela's oil output, exports

    WASHINGTON/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Saturday received a U.S. license allowing the second-largest U.S. oil company to expand its production in Venezuela and bring the South American country's crude oil to the United States. The decision grants broader rights for the last big U.S. oil company still operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela.

  • Stocks Fall Amid China Unrest, Dollar Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares were under downward pressure and the dollar climbed as markets opened Monday to news of growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USEquities fell in Australia and Japan. US futures also dropped, with modest customer traffic and heavy discounting by American retailers on Black

  • Yuan, Commodity Currencies Slide as China Covid Unrest Hits Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan fell, the Australian dollar led commodity currencies lower and the greenback strengthened against most major peers as protests in China against Covid curbs cast a shadow over risk sentiment in global markets.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USWhile it’s not yet clear how Beijing will respond to the latest surge i

  • UK Prime Minister Sunak vows to maintain military aid to Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to promise on Monday to maintain or increase military aid to Ukraine next year, and to confront international competitors "not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism". British government support for Ukraine has remained unchanged, despite turmoil in recent months as Boris Johnson was succeeded as prime minister by Liz Truss and then Sunak.

  • Stocks Poised for Slightly Lower Open

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will discuss the U.S. economy and the labor market at the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy on Wednesday.

  • Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume

    The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have dramatically curtailed oil and gas profits that have flowed to Maduro's government. Earlier this year the Treasury Department again allowed the California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA.

  • This Furniture Company Laid Off 2,700 Workers Via Text, Days Before Thanksgiving

    A Mississippi-based furniture company, United Furniture Industries, has become a bad Samaritan for its employees just before Thanksgiving. The company fired almost 2,700 employees in text messages and emails. The company’s employees, spread across North Carolina, Mississippi, and California, were unemployed before Thanksgiving. "At the instruction of the board of directors, we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult de

  • 2 Stocks Down 50% and 83% to Buy Right Now

    Portfolios have been hit hard, but market volatility is also creating worthwhile opportunities. Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors identified these companies as top tech stocks to invest in on the heels of big pullbacks. Keith Noonan (Amazon): Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has fallen 45% year to date and trades down 50% from the high it reached in July 2021.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who did

  • Investors in United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) have unfortunately lost 32% over the last three years

    As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock...

  • Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in a Pastel Yellow Jacket and Maxi Skirt

    The model wore a light, cozy look while walking her dog Colombo in NYC.

  • Moscow Patriarchate's Archimandrite Nikita comments on recent SBU searches

    During searches in the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), SBU security service officers “forced priests to undress and then took pictures,” a bishop of church who was photographed said on Facebook on Nov. 25.

  • First Mover Asia: Dogecoin Surges 16% to Continue Its Holiday Cheer

    The popular meme coin's upswing was an exception in crypto markets as bitcoin and most other major tokens traded sideways.

  • Cuba wins China debt relief, new funds

    China has agreed to restructure Cuban debt and provide new trade and investment credits to the beleaguered Caribbean Island nation after a meeting in Peking between the two Communist countries’ leaders. Cuba Economy Minister Alejandro Gil said the latter had also donated $100 million to help the country cope with basic goods shortages and an energy crisis worsened by Hurricane Ian, which decimated western Pinar del Rio province in late September. Gil was speaking in an interview with official media traveling with President Miguel Diaz-Canel as he returned home over the weekend from a tour of Algeria, Russia, Turkey and China.

  • A Great Rotation Is Brewing in Asia as Investors Head North

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent revival in North Asian equities is being touted as the start of a potential bull run as bets for China’s gradual reopening as well as the bottoming out of the chip industry intensify.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USStrategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect Asia’s equity leadership to shift from Southea

  • Can Ron DeSantis ride the culture war to the White House?

    The Florida governor has several things going for him, including the adulation of Fox News, which treats him as a front-runner and has begun casting Trump as yesterday's man.

  • Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration granted Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe reprieve followed the resumption of talks by Venezuela’s political factions on Saturday with a deal to work togethe

  • Mark Cuban says he’d ‘be afraid of going to jail for a long time’ if he were Sam Bankman-Fried

    The billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner still believes in crypto’s potential, but FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s future could be bleak.

  • Reggie Jackson with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers

    Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 11/27/2022