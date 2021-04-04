Oil Drops After OPEC+ Decides on Gradual Easing of Supply Curbs

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil futures eased in early Asian trading after OPEC+ decided to boost production over the coming months and Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to customers in its main market of Asia.

West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.4%, paring the 3.9% gain seen on Thursday, when the alliance decided to loosen its supply curbs gradually. The grouping will raise production by more 1 million barrels a day in stages between May and July, and over the same period, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary 1-million-barrel-a-day reduction. Markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.

See also: Saudis Hike Oil Prices for Key Asia Market in Sign of Confidence

Crude has surged this year as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines paves the way for the reopening of economies, and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies was seen as a vote of confidence in the outlook. Reinforcing the signs that top economies are on the mend, the U.S. added more than 900,000 jobs in March. That bodes well for oil demand.

Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over current cuts. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that demand is on a firmer footing. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ was “testing” the market, and can reverse course if necessary at its next gathering on April 28.

Separately, Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to customers in Asia. Saudi Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region in May by between 20 and 50 cents a barrel, according to a statement.

Progress in combating the pandemic remains mixed, with an accelerating pace of vaccinations in the U.S. contrasting with renewed curbs elsewhere, especially in Europe. In France, cases have surged due to more contagious variants, forcing a third lockdown. In India, Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home this month after a new wave of infections.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 36 cents in backwardation. That’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices trading at a premium to those further out -- and it’s up from 6 cents last Monday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices slip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts

    Oil prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July. Brent crude futures for June fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.70 a barrel by 2351 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was at $61.32 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2%. Both contracts settled up more than $2 a barrel after the OPEC+ decision and on optimism about energy demand after U.S. President Joe Biden outlined a $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

  • Washington Teen Charged with Assault for Allegedly Attacking Asian Couple

    A 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree assault after a video surfaced, which showed a person attacking an Asian couple on the street.

  • The New York Stock Exchange's massive post-COVID question

    As the NYSE looks to go back to work, the jobs being brought back to the exchange have been shown to be redundant. When the NYSE fully acknowledges this, what its plan is, and what becomes of the trading floor are all unknown.

  • Bank of America Firing on All Cylinders Ahead of Earnings

    The banking giant is well-positioned for additional gains following next week’s Q1 2021 earnings release.

  • Meet 4 stock market influencers every investor should know about

    Millions of social media followers look to them for money-making advice.

  • How to make money from stocks — while you sleep

    It also gets the bulk of the stock market’s profits. The U.S. benchmark index on average barely gains while the New York Stock Exchange is open. The professors analyzed tick-by-tick trade data for S&P 500 E-mini futures between 2004 and 2018.

  • 2 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Insurance holding company Globe Life and media firm Tegna declared dividend increases this week, while a number of companies maintained their payouts at current levels.

  • The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Barrick Gold, BioNTech, Facebook, WW And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses a beleaguered social media giant that is still a buy. Other featured articles share infrastructure picks, capital spending picks and a veteran fund manager's income picks. Also, see the prospects for an up-and-coming biotech, a gold rebound play, a personal services provider and more. Cover story "Like It or Not, Facebook Stock Is a Buy" by Max A. Cherney points out that social network Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has been beat up by controversy, and yet users and advertisers keep showing up. See why Barron's believes investors now have a chance to buy a growth story on the cheap. Could the stock see a gain of 20% or more in the next year? Daren Fonda's "Stocks That Could Gain the Most From Biden's Infrastructure Plan" discusses how many infrastructure plays have already run up, yet there could be further gains if the market sees a bill inching toward passage. Featured picks run the gamut from Aecom (NYSE: ACM) to Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC). In "BioNTech Has Surged on Covid Vaccine. Its Next Big Hit Might Take a While," Josh Nathan-Kazis shows how BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin intends to make this Germany-based biotech the next Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) or Genentech. Due to Bitcoin's growing acceptance as an alternative asset class and to higher Treasury rates, gold has lost some of its luster, according to "Gold Is Due for a Comeback. Barrick Is a Good Way to Play It" by Andrew Bary. Find out why Barron's thinks shares of mining giant Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) offer a cheap and attractive hedge against financial turmoil. In Avi Salzman's "Americans Are Ready to Shed the Pandemic Pounds. This Stock Can Benefit," discover how WW International Inc (NYSE: WW), the former Weight Watchers, has weathered the lockdowns and shifted its focus to digital subscriptions. The article makes the case that this consumer stock is a healthy reopening play. "American Road Trip: How the Motel Industry Grew Up" by Kenneth G. Pringle chronicles the growth of the motel industry from the start, as "ramshackle cabins" led to the modern offerings from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) and its peers. Find out how Holiday Inn reshaped the industry and spurred its growth. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GM, JetBlue, Lululemon, Tesla And More Conditions are ideal for a pickup in capital expenditure — even before an infrastructure push. So says Jack Hough's "11 Stocks That Could Get a Shot in the Arm as Business Spending Gains." The featured picks include the likes of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB). In "Fund Vet's Top Picks: 'Dogs,' Reopen Plays, REITs, and Preferreds," Lawrence C. Strauss reveals the latest ideas from a veteran fund manager who has spent much of his long career seeking income across stocks, bonds and other asset classes. Check out what the expert sees in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) and others. Sarah Max's "It's a Great Time to Own Financial Stocks. Here's Why" suggests that the financial sector is poised to shine, notwithstanding the emergence of newly disruptive technologies. See whether Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) are among those stocks that are worth a look now. Also in this week's Barron's: Whether good news could turn into bad news for investors Big tech's role in the Biden infrastructure play Whether the torrid market still has room to run The case for liquid alternatives 2.0 A first-quarter roundup How to choose a winning value exchange-traded fund Whether unconstrained bond funds are the answer to rising interest rates The COVID-19 technologies that could revolutionize health care Whether new CDC sailing orders are good news for cruise lines The 2021 surge in luxury hotel openings Investing lessons from the Archegos crackup At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLast Week's Notable Insider Buys: PennyMac Financial, Republic Services And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GM, JetBlue, Lululemon, Tesla And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • 3 Bullish Tech Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

    The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed at an all-time high of $400.64 Friday following a seven-week-long tech rout. With the ramp-up to earnings season starting, the following three tech stocks could be headed for a bullish week. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed on strong daily support at $123. Apple stock is trading above the commonly followed 8- and 21-day exponential moving averages and looks to be completing the right shoulder in a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. If Apple can clear the white descending trendline, and break the neckline of the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern, it has room to rise to $127.28, which is the next level of resistance on the daily chart. Palantir Technology Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading in a bullish falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. Although it may need more time to complete the pattern, a break of the descending trendline and a push through daily resistance at $25.21 could see Palantir stock rise up to fill the gap between $30.44 and $31.34. Palantir stock is currently trading above the 8 EMA but below the 21 EMA. A break above the 21 EMA would also be bullish. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed above daily resistance of $655.90 and above the descending trendline that had been holding it down since Feb. 8. Like Apple stock, Tesla stock is completing the right shoulder of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. Traders would like to see Tesla stock break above the next daily resistance of $693.91, which could see the stock rise to its next daily resistance level of $718.16. With Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers out of the way now, traders can use the chart to predict price action with less risk. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThese ViacomCBS Option Traders Think A Bounce Is DueTesla Option Traders Are Betting Bullish But Recognize Downside Risk© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FOMC meeting minutes, Powell speaks: What to know this week

    Traders returning from the long holiday weekend will turn their attention to more commentary out of the Federal Reserve, with the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting minutes and a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on deck.

  • 'Minari' and Chadwick Boseman up for Screen Actors Guild honors

    The late Chadwick Boseman and Korean-language family drama "Minari" could be in for a big night on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, one of the last major ceremonies before the Oscars. In a scaled-down event because of the coronavirus pandemic, Boseman is considered the front-runner for another posthumous accolade for his final film role as an ambitious trumpet player in jazz period movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." A win on Sunday, after a Golden Globe in January, would position Boseman as a favorite for his first Oscar on April 25.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Woman shot to death at southwest Houston intersection

    Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.

  • College student creates Friendly Neighbor Services app

    A college student from Westminster spent the last year coming up with a free app to help people save time and help others earn money. The app connects more than 2,000 providers with customers all over Maryland, but mainly in the Baltimore area. The services are ones that don't require a license.

  • Dog that ‘became aggressive’ at dog park is shot by another pet owner, Oklahoma cops say

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.