Oil Drops as Investors Assess Pipeline Restart, Lower Stockpiles

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after a four-day gain as a key U.S. pipeline restarted, and traders assessed signs a global glut has been drained.

West Texas Intermediate fell 1%, after closing Wednesday at a two-month high, and Brent dropped. The Colonial Pipeline -- a key source of gasoline for the East Coast -- is returning to service after a cyberattack last Friday. That’ll bring relief to motorists after panic-buying emptied out some gas stations.

A U.S. government report showed domestic crude inventories fell to the lowest since late February last week, adding to signs of market rebalancing. On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency said the world has now largely worked off the surplus that accumulated when the pandemic routed demand.

Oil has surged this year, joining a broad rally in commodities, as investors wager that the economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak will spur energy consumption. The roll-out of vaccines in the U.S., Europe and China has allowed governments to pare back social-distancing measures, permitting a return to work and much greater mobility. Still, Covid-19 flare-ups in many parts of Asia, including India, have complicated the global picture.

“The moves today feel like a consolidation phase, there may also be some investors removing bullish trades following the resumption of the Colonial pipeline,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “But ultimately, strong demand globally should keep the uptrend intact.”

Oil’s drop on Thursday came together with weakness in other raw materials after Premier Li Keqiang urged China to deal with the commodity price surge, in comments reported by the state broadcaster. Iron ore and copper also fell.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 18 cents a barrel in backwardation. While that remains a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices above those further out -- it has dropped to the lowest level since late March.

