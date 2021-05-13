Oil Drops as Investors Assess Pipeline Restart, Lower Stockpiles

1 / 2

Oil Drops as Investors Assess Pipeline Restart, Lower Stockpiles

Sharon Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after a four-day gain as a key U.S. pipeline restarted, and traders assessed signs a global glut has been drained.

West Texas Intermediate fell 1%, after closing Wednesday at a two-month high, and Brent dropped. The Colonial Pipeline -- a key source of gasoline for the East Coast -- is returning to service after a cyberattack last Friday. That’ll bring relief to motorists after panic-buying emptied out some gas stations.

A U.S. government report showed domestic crude inventories fell to the lowest since late February last week, adding to signs of market rebalancing. On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency said the world has now largely worked off the surplus that accumulated when the pandemic routed demand.

Oil has surged this year, joining a broad rally in commodities, as investors wager that the economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak will spur energy consumption. The roll-out of vaccines in the U.S., Europe and China has allowed governments to pare back social-distancing measures, permitting a return to work and much greater mobility. Still, Covid-19 flare-ups in many parts of Asia, including India, have complicated the global picture.

“The moves today feel like a consolidation phase, there may also be some investors removing bullish trades following the resumption of the Colonial pipeline,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “But ultimately, strong demand globally should keep the uptrend intact.”

Oil’s drop on Thursday came together with weakness in other raw materials after Premier Li Keqiang urged China to deal with the commodity price surge, in comments reported by the state broadcaster. Iron ore and copper also fell.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 18 cents a barrel in backwardation. While that remains a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices above those further out -- it has dropped to the lowest level since late March.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises To 8-wk High On Demand Hopes, U.S. Export Decline

    Oil prices rose to an eightweek high on Wednesday as U.S. crude exports plunged and on signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat forecasts for energy demand.

  • Buy U.S. Steel Stock Because This Market Cycle Will Be ‘Stronger for Longer’

    Morgan Stanley recently upgraded stock in the steel producer to Buy from Hold. Prices for hot-rolled steel coil have taken off.

  • Apple Says Ads Engineer Leaves Company After Comments Draw Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said Antonio Garcia Martinez, a former Facebook Inc. product manager who recently joined the iPhone maker, is no longer at Apple after his hiring caused an internal backlash because of past comments that drew fire for being racist or sexist.Garcia Martinez, who was hired last month to work in product engineering on Apple’s advertising platform team, has left after just a couple of weeks on the job, the Cupertino, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement.“At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted,” an Apple spokesman told Bloomberg News. “Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.”Earlier Wednesday, several Apple employees complained about the Garcia Martinez hire both internally and on social media, citing comments he previously made and excerpts from his 2016 book, Chaos Monkeys. In the book, Garcia Martinez called women in Silicon Valley “soft and weak” and made a series of other assertions deemed misogynist and racist by Apple employees.In an internal memo to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president who oversees services such as advertising, and executives in the inclusion and diversity department, Apple employees questioned how a company that prides itself on diversity could make such a hire.“We demand an investigation into how his published views on women and people of color were missed or ignored, along with a clear plan of action to prevent this from happening again,” the workers wrote.The internal firestorm at Apple was a rarity for a company that has mostly sidestepped related controversies that have plagued Alphabet Inc.’s Google and other technology companies.“We are profoundly distraught by what this hire means for Apple’s commitment to its inclusion goals, as well as its real and immediate impact on those working near Mr. Garcia Martinez,” a group of Apple employees wrote in the memo. “It calls into question parts of our system of inclusion at Apple, including hiring panels, background checks, and our process to ensure our existing culture of inclusion is strong enough to withstand individuals who don’t share our inclusive values.”Earlier in his career, Garcia Martinez worked on ad targeting at Facebook. When he was hired at Apple, industry observers questioned the move as his advertising approach at Facebook strongly differed from the privacy-centric approach Apple says it takes with its advertising efforts.In an interview with Vox in 2018, Garcia Martinez said, “most people don’t care about privacy. Media elites care about it, underemployed Eurocrats care about it. And the entire privacy-industrial complex -- there’s an entire set of very loud voices who are constantly beating the drum and building media careers around this.”Apple has ad slots in the App Store, Apple News and Stocks apps, but has clamped down on the ability for third-party app developers like Facebook to target users with personalized ads.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Ready to Break Out

    The crude oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as it looks like we are trying to break out of the descending triangle formations that are forming in both markets.

  • How A Helium Shortage Could Put The Brakes On The Tech Boom

    Big Tech, NASA and even the global healthcare industry depend on a critical gas, and it could be heading for a major supply shortage

  • CarParts.com CEO on booming auto parts industry

    CarParts.com CEO Lev Peker breaks down the company's latest quarter and talks industry trends.

  • Oil logs highest settlement since March after upbeat demand outlook

    Oil futures mark the highest settlement since March on Wednesday, boosted by an upbeat outlook for demand in the second half of 2021 and data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories. Traders keep an eye on gasoline shortages across the U.S. Southeast as Colonial Pipeline moves to restore service on a key fuel artery.

  • ‘It’s wrong’: AOC hits out at Biden’s Israel statement as Democrats demand end to Palestinian displacement

    ‘Even our allies must be held accountable for human rights violations,’ congressman says

  • Mohamed Hadid ‘to sell off’ troubled mega-mansion he was ordered to tear down as a ‘clear and present’ danger to public

    Cost to demolish half-built Bel Air property estimated at $5m

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Indian workers lured to New Jersey and forced to work 12 hours a day at $1.20 an hour to help build Hindu temple, says lawsuit

    The workers were alleged threatened with pay cuts and arrests if they spoke to outsiders

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Chauvin may get longer jail term for 'particular cruelty' in George Floyd murder, says judge

    The judge agreed with four out of five allegations of aggravating factors

  • US inflation sees biggest jump since 2008

    The report from the US Labor Department comes amid fears that rising prices could push up interest rates.

  • Florida cheerleader, 13, was stabbed to death in ‘horrific’ murder, sheriff’s department says

    ‘This is a cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old young girl who did not deserve to die,’ local sheriff says

  • Liz Cheney’s lapel pin had a hidden message for Republicans

    The pin, a gift from Ms Cheney’s mother, was modeled after George Washington’s battle flag during the American Revolution

  • Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa demands pay rise for nurses as she wins

    UK singer Dua Lipa won two awards and gave a message to PM Boris Johnson, at the in-person event.

  • Netanyahu declares emergency in city after riots as Gaza-Israel conflict escalates

    Israel was facing two escalating conflicts on Wednesday after its military carried out hundreds of strikes in Gaza in response to a Hamas rocket barrage on Tel Aviv, while rioting by Arab-Israelis in the central city of Lod prompted the prime minister to announce a state of emergency. On Wednesday morning, the Israel Defence Forces launched a fresh round of airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza strip, destroying multiple police stations and residential blocks, including the Hamas police headquarters. The bombardment has traumatised thousands of Gazan civilians who posted footage online of huge explosions in urban areas, as plumes of smoke rose over the city. Many people had to be rescued from the remains of smouldering buildings.

  • ‘A bitter horrible human being’: Trump slams Liz Cheney in gloating statement as she loses leadership role

    Donald Trump gloated over the ousting of House Republican conference chair Liz Cheney in a statement released shortly after a voice vote by party members removed her from the position. Bringing in her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, Mr Trump continues: “She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our great military, the worst decision in our country’s history.” Ms Cheney was removed from her post by her fellow party members for refusing to buy into Mr Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • GOP lawmakers liken rioters to tourists and call Ashli Babbitt killing an ‘execution’ in hearing on 6 January insurrection

    Four months later, Republicans deny there was an insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January and condemn law enforcement investigations into ‘peaceful patriots’ who stormed the halls of Congress