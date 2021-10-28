Oil Eases as Investors Weigh Resumption of Iran Nuclear Talks

Sharon Cho and Alex Longley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as investors weighed the possibility that Iran may revive exports after a build in U.S. crude inventories.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate pared some earlier declines, but was still down for a second session. Iran and the European Union agreed Wednesday to restart negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord, with a precise date for talks to be announced in the next week. At present, Iranian crude exports are subject to U.S. sanctions and a deal could eventually clear the way for their revival.

The news followed a growth in U.S. crude inventories of 4.27 million barrels last week, according to Energy Information Administration data, although they slumped again at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI futures.

Oil remains on track for a second monthly gain after hitting a seven-year high above $85 a barrel on Monday. Prices have been lifted by rising demand as pandemic curbs ease and amid a broader gas-centered energy crunch. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have been restoring supply at only a modest pace. The potential return of Iranian barrels is one wild card that could cool the market, though it may yet take some time.

“If the talks are resumed and turn out to be successful, it is still likely to be quite some time before any agreement is reached and Iranian oil exports return to the market,” said Carsten Fritsch an analyst at Commerzbank AG.

Crude’s drop came amid signs policy makers are addressing the energy crisis. In Asia, China has taken steps to try to tackle a shortage of key raw materials including coal, while in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom PJSC to start refilling its European gas-storage sites.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil drops more than 1% as U.S. stockpiles rise sharply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation's largest storage hub emptied further. The bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks gave some investors an impetus to unload long positions after strong gains in recent weeks brought both the Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks to multi-year highs. Brent oil futures ended down $1.82, or 2.1%, to $84.58 a barrel, after closing at a seven-year high on Tuesday.

  • Ex-Barrack Aide Says ‘Embarrassing’ Ankle Monitor Ruins Surfing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack’s ex-assistant complained that the ankle monitor that he’s required to wear while awaiting trial along with his former boss for acting as a foreign agent interferes with his surfing and fitness classes as well as efforts to land a new job.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMatthew Grimes, 28, on Thursday asked a Br

  • Software Maker Informatica Opens Below IPO Price in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-management software provider Informatica Inc. fell as much as 5.1% before making modest gains in its trading debut after pricing its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe company’s shares, which sold for $29 each in the IPO, opened trading in New York Wednesday at

  • U.S. new home sales hit six-month high; median price stays above $400,000

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to a six-month high in September, but higher house price are making homeownership less affordable for some first-time buyers. New home sales jumped 14.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month, the highest level since March, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. August's sales pace was revised down to 702,000 units from the previously reported 740,000 units.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Look Bullish Despite Pull Back

    Crude oil markets have pulled back a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, but still remain very bullish overall.

  • Third-quarter global gold investment falls by more than half year-on-year, new report finds

    Total global gold demand posted a year-on-year decline for the third quarter, with investment in the precious metal down by more than 50% --- led by a quarterly outflow in gold-backed exchange-traded funds, according to a report from the World Gold Council released Wednesday evening.

  • Iran agrees to resume Vienna nuclear talks in November

    Iran's new chief nuclear negotiator said following a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday that Iran would resume negotiations in Vienna before the end of November, with the exact date to be set next week.Why it matters: The Vienna talks have been frozen since Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected in June. This is the most direct commitment from Raisi's government to return to the negotiating table.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Iranian

  • Travis Perkins rides out supply chain challenges to lift annual profit view

    Britain's construction industry showed signs of a strong recovery during the first half of 2021 before a spike in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions stalled growth in recent months. The country's largest seller of building materials said it was navigating the "well-documented supply chain and cost inflation challenges very capably", adding that end-market demand remained robust. Travis Perkins, whose merchanting business involves the sale of wood, sand and all types of building materials, said like-for-like revenue growth was 13.1% in the third quarter.

  • COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids closer to approval, 'Rust' shooting: 5 Things podcast

    New details emerge in 'Rust' film set shooting, 150 people were arrested in an internet drug operation bust and more stories on today's 5 Things podcast.

  • Indian rupee, bonds gain, helped by dip in global oil prices

    The Indian rupee and bonds strengthened on Thursday as a drop in global crude oil prices provided a breather and helped calm investor worries over sustained imported inflationary pressures in the domestic economy. India imports more around 80% of its oil requirements and high global prices percolate through the economy and hurt consumers, while also widening the country's current account deficit. Oil prices dropped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery.

  • Oil plunges to 2-week low on U.S. inventory shock, rise in COVID-19 cases

    Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery. Brent crude dropped 94 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.64 a barrel by 0655 GMT, having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier and fallen by 2.1% in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 89 cents, also a 1.1% drop, at $81.77 a barrel - a one-week low after dropping 2.4% on Wednesday.

  • Interest Rates Aren’t the Only Weapon in Global Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaAs the cost of living surges all over the world, governments aren’t leaving the job of containing inflation to their central banks. They’re responding in other ways too. There’s a long history of other policies aimed at tamping down prices. Many of them -– along with some new ones –- are bein

  • Covid Hit at Least 59,000 Meat Workers in Early Pandemic, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 59,000 meatpacking workers contracted the coronavirus in the first year of the pandemic as the virus rapidly spread in plants’ cramped conditions, according to internal documents from five major meat conglomerates obtained by a U.S. House subcommittee investigating the coronavirus response.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Ove

  • Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo

    President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Headed first to Rome and then to Glasgow, Scotland, Biden will be pressed to deliver concrete ideas for stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change. Biden, who planned to deliver East Room remarks before leaving Washington on Thursday, has promised to align U.S. diplomacy with the interests of the middle class.

  • Sony’s Entertainment Revenues Climb, but Group Quarterly Profits Tumble

    Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate, Sony Group saw revenues rise in its music, games and pictures units in the second quarter of its current financial year. But group profits were halved from JPY459 billion to JPY283 billion ($2.50 billion at current exchange rates). The company reported its figures for the three months from July to […]

  • The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot

    With the exception of a major breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the EU, there is very little downside risk for oil prices this week

  • There are ‘very tangible benefits' that come from digital currencies: Citi CEO

    Citi CEO Jane Fraser joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share her thoughts on cryptocurrency.

  • Shell Sets Bigger CO2-Reduction Target as Profit Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc responded to external pressure by setting a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, while reporting an increase in third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaLike its peers, Shell has been lifted by the surge in oil and

  • Texas Instruments Gives In-Line Forecast, Stock Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gave a forecast in line with analysts’ estimates for the current period, disappointing investors who are concerned that a surge in demand for electronic components is beginning to slow.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaSales will be $4.22 billion to $4.58 billion in the fourth quarter, Texas Instruments

  • Iran will resume indirect talks with US to revive nuclear deal, top negotiator says

    Iran has agreed to restart negotiations over its nuclear program next month, its chief negotiator said Wednesday. It's unclear whether an agreement has been reached to resume talks, when they would begin and whether Iran still has preconditions like sanctions relief.