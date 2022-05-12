Oil eases after surging in previous session on Russia's sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are seen at a terminal of Sinopec Yaogang oil depot in Nantong
Stephanie Kelly
·1 min read

By Stephanie Kelly

(Reuters) - Oil prices eased in early Asian trade on Thursday, taking a pause after rising more than 5% in the previous session following new Russian sanctions on some European gas companies.

On Wednesday Russia sanctioned 31 companies based in countries that imposed sanctions on Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

That created unease in the market at the same time that Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter. It was the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the invasion.

Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $107.42 a barrel by 0013 GMT. WTI crude futures fell 13 cents to $105.58 a barrel.

Prices have risen over 35% so far this year, bolstered by supply concerns after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The European Union is still haggling over an embargo on Russian oil, which analysts say would further tighten the market and shift trade flows. The vote needs unanimous support, but it has been delayed as Hungary has dug in its heels in opposition.

Price gains have been limited by worries about demand destruction in China, as it attempts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Until we see some significant policy support coming through in China or policymakers adopt an alternative strategy to COVID (which seems very unlikely), oil prices could remain capped near term," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil up more than 5%, as Russia-EU energy quarrel intensifies

    Oil prices rose more than 5% on Wednesday after flows of Russian gas to Europe fell and Russia sanctioned some European gas companies, adding to uncertainty in world energy markets. Oil and gas prices have risen since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February and the United States and allies subsequently imposed heavy sanctions on Russia. Crude trade has been curtailed, and Russia has threatened to cut off gas supply to Europe, though it has stopped short of that move.

  • Microsoft will help employees cover travel costs to access abortion and gender-affirming services

    Microsoft joins a growing number of companies bringing in policies to help staff travel across state lines to access medical care.

  • My Top Tech Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Even Close)

    Tech stocks with high valuations have been getting crushed recently. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25% year to date, and many other tech stocks have fallen even further. One of the best examples of this type of company is Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG).

  • Russian cyber experts restore RuTube access after three-day outage

    Moscow has long sought to improve its domestic internet infrastructure, even disconnecting itself from the global internet during tests last summer, but the need to strengthen its technology solutions has become more pressing since the West started imposing unprecedented sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. RuTube's customary homepage, packed with video content, reappeared on Wednesday evening, having been inaccessible since early on Monday morning, the day Russia celebrated the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. RuTube said on Wednesday it had brought in several different experts to investigate the attack and repair the damage, including a team from Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies' Expert Security Centre, which it said had been working on the issues for two days.

  • IndyCar at Indianapolis road course: How to watch, start times, TV, schedules, streaming

    Start times, entry lists, streaming and TV info for the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

  • Biden administration strategizes plan to bring down rising gas prices

    Gasoline prices at local service stations around the nation are rising as the cost of a barrel of oil remains […] The post Biden administration strategizes plan to bring down rising gas prices appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Nordstrom is having a major Reformation sale right now, and it’s so freaking good

    The cool-girl brand is NEVER on sale.

  • TradeStation Exec on Bitcoin Dip Amid Hawkish Fed Policy

    TradeStation Group VP of Market Intelligence David Russell discusses the decline in risk appetite from investors as the Federal Reserve continues to deploy hawkish monetary policy, possibly stimulating bitcoin’s recent price drop. Russell shares insights into the crypto market's correlation with Nasdaq, the impact of macroeconomic factors like the Russia-Ukraine crisis and Ethereum’s increasing user adoption.

  • Rocket CEO: ‘We feel strongly there will be a recession here in the coming quarters’

    Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Fed rate hikes will impact the housing market and why he thinks there's an imminent recession.

  • Stocks Extend Slide on Worries Over High Inflation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Thursday after elevated US inflation bolstered the case for aggressive monetary tightening and sparked a slide on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueSh

  • The 13 Best-Smelling Shampoos That'll Make You Never Want to Leave the Shower

    We know we're not supposed to wash our hair every day, but it's hard not to when some shampoos smell, like, incredible. And since aromatherapy is...

  • Reports: Hong Kong arrests Roman Catholic cardinal, others

    Hong Kong authorities arrested a Roman Catholic cardinal, a singer and at least two others on Wednesday on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China's national security, reports said. Cardinal Joseph Zen, singer-actress Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung were detained by Hong Kong’s National Security Police, the U.K.-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch said.

  • Hong Kong police bail Catholic cardinal arrested on national security charge

    Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, and three others who helped run a now-disbanded Hong Kong fund for protesters were arrested on charges of "collusion with foreign forces," and later released on bail. Zen, a 90-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong, was questioned for several hours on Wednesday at the Chai Wan Police Station close to his church residence, before being released on police bail. All were released on bail with their passports confiscated under the national security law, police said.

  • Ford Scores an EV Win With a Commercial Order for the F-150 Lightning

    United Rentals is buying more than 500 electric vehicles from Ford Motor as the equipment rental giant aims to make its fleet more sustainable. The deal looks like a nice win for Ford (ticker: F) and is another example of EVs making inroads into the marketplace. United Rentals (URI) said Tuesday it was purchasing 500 Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks and 30 electric Transit vans, with 120 trucks and all 30 vans to be delivered in 2022.

  • You Need to Understand Why Many People Oppose Abortion

    Alex Wong/GettyAs America becomes more polarized, it is increasingly possible to silo ourselves off from opposing viewpoints.Today’s Fox News viewers may never come in contact with people who disagree with them. Likewise, today’s MSNBC enthusiasts may rarely encounter one of the millions of pro-life Americans. It’s one of the main reasons we collectively live in two Americas.This got me thinking: If a reader of this site asked me, a pro-life columnist, about the debate over abortion, what would

  • Moderna CFO exits a day after taking charge as former employer launches probe

    Moderna said he left on Tuesday after Dentsply Sirona Inc announced the investigation. The probe, which may cause a delay in the dental products maker's quarterly filing with U.S. securities regulators, was focused on the use of incentives to sell products to distributors and whether those were properly accounted.

  • Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors predictions: Here's who wins Game 5

    Can the Grizzlies fight off elimination Wednesday, Here's what we think happens in Game 5 against the Warriors

  • Trump Claims He Was 'Running Military' Alone. Twitter Critics Go DEFCON 1.

    "Trump RAN FROM the military," one person quipped.

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Watch These Golden Retrievers Find Utter Joy By Launching Themselves into a Swimming Pool Full of Tennis Balls

    This TikTok shows exactly how to throw a birthday party for a pack of golden retrievers.