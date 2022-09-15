Oil Fluctuates on Demand Concerns, US Reserve Restocking Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders grappled with concerns about global demand and assessed comments from the US on refilling strategic reserves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate swung between gains and losses, before trading little changed above $88 a barrel. While China’s Chengdu plans to ease lockdown measures in parts of the city later Thursday, aiding consumption, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday that the country is on course for the biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades.

The US Department of Energy, meanwhile, said that a plan to restock the nation’s emergency oil supply doesn’t include a trigger price, and that such purchases aren’t likely to occur until after fiscal 2023. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that administration officials have discussed refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, should crude prices dip below $80.

Oil is on course for the first quarterly loss in more than two years as central banks including the Federal Reserve tighten monetary policy to tame inflation, hurting the outlook for energy consumption. The retreat has erased all the gains seen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with prices earlier this month hitting the lowest level since January.

“Intraday volatility aside, crude is flitting about in a relatively narrow band: Brent has settled for a $90-to-$95 range,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights. “In terms of sentiment, the souring demand outlook, opposed by worries over further Russian oil supply disruptions, is mostly baked in.”

Traders were also tracking a looming rail strike in the US, which has the potential to cause widespread disruption to commodity markets. A shutdown threatens to boost gasoline prices, according to American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade association. Gasoline futures were steady.

Story continues

There are mounting concerns that growth is slowing worldwide, potentially retarding energy consumption. In Asia, banks have been pruning forecasts for the pace of expansion in China. Elsewhere, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a possible recession in Europe amid an energy crisis. In addition, bond market signals point to an increased likelihood of US economic distress.

Widely-watched oil market time spreads have been volatile. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was 97 cents a barrel in backwardation. This compared with 90 cents last week but was over $2 as recently as last month.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.