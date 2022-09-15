Oil Fluctuates on Demand Concerns, US Reserve Restocking Plan

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders grappled with concerns about global demand and assessed comments from the US on refilling strategic reserves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate swung between gains and losses, before trading little changed above $88 a barrel. While China’s Chengdu plans to ease lockdown measures in parts of the city later Thursday, aiding consumption, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday that the country is on course for the biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades.

The US Department of Energy, meanwhile, said that a plan to restock the nation’s emergency oil supply doesn’t include a trigger price, and that such purchases aren’t likely to occur until after fiscal 2023. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that administration officials have discussed refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, should crude prices dip below $80.

Oil is on course for the first quarterly loss in more than two years as central banks including the Federal Reserve tighten monetary policy to tame inflation, hurting the outlook for energy consumption. The retreat has erased all the gains seen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with prices earlier this month hitting the lowest level since January.

“Intraday volatility aside, crude is flitting about in a relatively narrow band: Brent has settled for a $90-to-$95 range,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights. “In terms of sentiment, the souring demand outlook, opposed by worries over further Russian oil supply disruptions, is mostly baked in.”

Traders were also tracking a looming rail strike in the US, which has the potential to cause widespread disruption to commodity markets. A shutdown threatens to boost gasoline prices, according to American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade association. Gasoline futures were steady.

There are mounting concerns that growth is slowing worldwide, potentially retarding energy consumption. In Asia, banks have been pruning forecasts for the pace of expansion in China. Elsewhere, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a possible recession in Europe amid an energy crisis. In addition, bond market signals point to an increased likelihood of US economic distress.

Widely-watched oil market time spreads have been volatile. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was 97 cents a barrel in backwardation. This compared with 90 cents last week but was over $2 as recently as last month.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Department of Energy Says Its Oil Purchase Plan Doesn’t Include Trigger Price

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy says its plan to restock the nation’s emergency oil supply doesn’t include a trigger price, and that such deliveries aren’t likely to occur until after fiscal 2023.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie W

  • Oil Closes Near 1-Week High as US Eyes Refill of Strategic Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil settled close to a one-week high as news of a US plan to refill emergency crude reserves largely offset broader inflation concerns.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetPresident Joe Biden’s administ

  • Dollar Dive Fuels Debate About Whether Greenback Has Topped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s pullback in recent days is prompting speculation about whether the currency’s march higher is coming to an end. Still, there’s a reluctance to write it off just yet. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchStocks Crushed by I

  • Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction

    What is a bear market? What should investors do in a market correction? How can you spot a bear market bottom? Get answers here.

  • Dow Jones Reverses On Another Key Inflation Report After CPI Sparks Market Plunge

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower on a key inflation report after Tuesday's stock market plunge on a hot CPI reading.

  • Isolated U.S. Northeast could face energy shortages if rail shutdown proceeds

    Northeastern U.S. states could face disruptions to fuel supplies if rail transport shuts down in coming days due to a labor dispute, industry workers and analysts said on Wednesday. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July, inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades. Nationwide, stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are at their lowest levels seasonally since 2000, according to EIA data.

  • Summers: Fed Needs Big Rate Hike to Control Inflation

    Harvard's Larry Summers, like many others, believes the Fed should raise interest rates by 75 basis points this month.

  • Oil prices tick up amid forecasts of slowing demand

    The International Energy Agency is warning of oil demand weakening in Q4, which is sending energy markets higher.

  • DC bar report details charges being pursued in DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe

    The Department of Justice probe into the Jan. 6 riot is investigating potential charges of false statements, conspiracy and obstruction of justice, the D.C. Bar revealed in a recent filing. Former Trump official Jeffrey Clark told the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility — which is currently pursuing disciplinary proceedings against him — that the…

  • ‘Don’t fight the Fed’: Wall Street’s old mantra is making a comeback—but now it has a whole new meaning

    The Satori Fund’s Dan Niles says investors should be cautious and increase their allocation to cash, because the Fed is no longer supporting markets.

  • 'Prices have been essentially flat': Here's why President Biden is still optimistic about the US economy despite white-hot inflation of 8.3% in August

    Are we at an inflection point or is the president wearing rose-colored glasses?

  • Oil rises 1% on supply concerns, expectations for fuel switching

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil edged up 1% on Wednesday as an international energy watchdog expects an increase in gas-to-oil switching due to high prices this winter, even though the outlook for demand remains gloomy. Brent crude futures settled up 93 cents, or 1%, at $94.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended $1.17, or 1.3%, higher at $88.48. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the deepening economic slowdown and a faltering Chinese economy to cause global oil demand to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter of the year.

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • Russia looks to block Zelensky video address at UN assembly

    Russia is expected to oppose a proposal for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly via a pre-recorded video, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s mission to the U.N. told The Hill that 38 countries have co-sponsored a draft decision to permit Zelensky’s video, and the General Assembly will consider…

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Izyum, City Reclaimed in Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Kyiv’s most significant battlefield victory in months.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds

  • Philippines Ramps Up Protests Against China With Marcos in Power

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over 70 days under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines has lodged 52 protests against Beijing over the South China Sea, signaling pushback from the new government amid an ongoing territorial dispute. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingTerra C

  • Russia can ‘go through a severe downgrade’ of oil production, Rystad Energy SVP says

    Claudio Galimberti, senior vice president of oil markets analysis at Rystad Energy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bullish and bearish factors weighing on oil prices.

  • The stock market’s worst day since June 2020 shows ‘the Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

    Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance knows what Tuesday's inflation print means for the Fed: “Not only are they going to end up causing a recession, but it is going to be a bad one."

  • Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced

    A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced Tuesday to five years of closely supervised probation (September 14)

  • Planning to Retire Early? Here's Why a Roth IRA Might Not Be for You

    While Roth retirement accounts might be part of those plans, they shouldn't be a priority for the vast majority of people pursuing early retirement. If you have access to tax-deferred retirement accounts through work or through a traditional IRA, you absolutely should be making the most of them. The potential tax savings from those contributions are extremely high for people planning on retiring early.