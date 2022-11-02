Oil Edges Higher On Crude Stock Drop as Market Waits for Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Oil inched higher after US crude stockpiles declined, but the market avoided any large moves before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

West Texas Intermediate futures neared $90 after switching between gains and losses, with prices stuck in a $12 band over the last month. US crude stockpiles fell 3.12 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories tumbled to the lowest since November 2014, according to an Energy Information Administration report Wednesday.

The market will be watching the Fed’s interest-rate decision later Wednesday to gauge the outlook for demand. The central bank is expected to unleash the fourth rate hike in a row, this time by 75 basis points. As traders look for clues about the pace of economic growth, container shipping giant Maersk said Europe was close to a recession.

“The trading pattern has been really volatile after these Fed decisions,” said Matt Sallee, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “The market’s pretty set in on 75 basis points but I think the way they speak about December’s meeting will probably be more instructive for the market.”

While crude has rebounded this quarter after a decision by the OPEC+ alliance to slash production from November, the market has in recent weeks struggled to find direction amid lackluster trading volumes. The producer group’s cuts will be followed by European Union sanctions on Russian oil, further clouding the supply outlook.

“Crude trades near the top of its range, but the lack of visibility regarding the short-term direction continues to keep the market mostly rangebound,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. “The demand side is torn between the prospect of a pickup in Chinese demand once Covid restrictions are lifted and worries global economic activity will continue to weaken in the coming months.”

Oil options markets have turned steadily more bullish in recent weeks. Premiums of bullish call options over bearish puts have climbed to the highest level since June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

