Oil Edges Higher With Market Set to Focus on OPEC+ Policy Meet

1 / 2

Oil Edges Higher With Market Set to Focus on OPEC+ Policy Meet

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher in early Asian trading with the market focused on an OPEC+ supply policy meeting early this week and any commentary around the prospect for returning Iranian supply.

Futures in New York rose toward $67 a barrel after falling 0.8% on Friday. OPEC and its allies are expected to stick with a decision to boost output in July when the group gathers Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg survey last week. While rebounding demand is driving prices higher, the possibility of more barrels from Iran should a nuclear deal be revived is clouding the outlook.

Iran and world powers have resumed discussions, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said in a tweet, adding that there was an understanding among the countries involved that “the current round should be final.”

Oil is poised for a second straight monthly gain as the U.S., China and parts of Europe lead a robust demand recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a virus comeback across Asia. American gasoline stockpiles have declined and consumption gained in the lead up to the Memorial Day weekend, which heralds the start of the summer driving season and peak fuel demand.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 38 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 9 cents a week earlier.

See also: Last Week Was When the World Changed for Big Oil: Julian Lee

When OPEC+ meets on Tuesday, investors will also be looking for any clues on the next stage of the group’s supply policy amid growing expectations for demand to accelerate through the end of the year. As for July, all but four of 24 analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the alliance would ratify a planned increase of 840,000 barrels a day.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson: Lifting the veil on a relationship (and marriage) conducted in secrecy

    For a relationship that began under the shroud of rumour and has been conducted largely in private, it was only fitting that the marriage of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds included the element of secrecy. The world now knows that the Johnsons’ wedding anniversary will forever be May 29 2021. But precisely when their relationship started is a little harder to pin down. Miss Symonds, a Warwick University graduate who instantly progressed through the ranks of the Conservative Party, is thought to have got to know Mr Johnson when she worked on the 2012 Back Boris campaign for his re-election to become mayor of London. After that experience, she developed a habit of praising his speeches on social media.

  • Egypt Sounds Optimistic Tone About Ever Given Compensation Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Discussions between Egypt and the owners of the giant container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal are moving in a “positive direction,” a canal official said Sunday, as the two sides work to avoid a continued stand-off in court.Tokyo-based Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the owner of the 400-meter-long Ever Given, “showed good intentions and appreciation to the Egyptian role” in rescuing the ship, Khaled Abu Bakr, the Suez Canal Authority chairman’s adviser told reporters in the city of Ismailia.“I think that in the coming days or week, we might witness developments with regard to direct negotiations,” Abu Bakr said.The comments come a day after an Egyptian court postponed a scheduled hearing to give the two sides time to reach a settlement to a case in which the SCA had initially sought compensation of $916 million.Read also: Egypt Offers to Cut Compensation Claim for Blocking of CanalThe Panamanian-flagged vessel is currently being held in the Great Bitter Lake, and is barred from leaving by court order. The Ever Given was stuck in the vital waterway for nearly a week in March, forcing its closure and roiling shipping markets.The two sides have been haggling over the compensation since the Ever Given was re-floated. The SCA has lowered the amount it’s seeking to $550 million - a figure which the vessel’s insurers say is still too high.The authority will present a revised calculation for the cost of rescuing the ship during the next court session on June 20, Nabil Zidan, the attorney representing the SCA, told reporters Sunday.Other key points from the press conference:Recordings from the ship’s black box showed it was moving toward the canal’s right bank, and the captain sought to redirect it to the middle of the lane, Sayed Sheashaa, the SCA’s head of investigations said.The captain issued eight orders in the span of 12 minutes, but the ship was slow to respond because of its size.The captain then suddenly increased the speed in an effort to steer it to the middle of the lane; he lost control and the vessel got stuck, Sheashaa said.About 50 ships a day pass through the canal, which can cut a voyage between Europe and Asia by two weeks.(Recasts and updates with details)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Who Bought Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 81%

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick...

  • Better Buy: VTI vs. VOO

    Let's look at when each fund would be a better buy for your portfolio. If you want to buy a single fund and hold it forever, you really can't go wrong with Vanguard Total Stock. Vanguard Total Stock is best held in portfolios as the only holding or paired perhaps with an international stock fund.

  • Peru’s Latest Polls Show Tight Presidential Race Ahead of Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s presidential race is tightening a week before the runoff between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, according to two opinion polls published Sunday ahead of a key candidates’ debate.In a vote simulation conducted by Ipsos and published in El Comercio newspaper, leftist front-runner Castillo would get 51.1% in the June 6 election compared with 48.9% for Fujimori, within the poll’s 2.5-percentage5-percentage5-percentage-point margin of error. Some 20% of voters were still undecided. The poll of 1,517 people was conducted on May 28.A separate survey by Instituto de Estudios Peruanos (IEP) published in La Republica newspaper also showed a statistical tie between the candidates.Those who intend to vote for Castillo fell to 40.3% from 44.8% over the last week, while support for Fujimori grew to 38.3% from 34.4% compared to May 23. Only 6.3% of voters reported being undecided. IEP poll of 1,227 people was conducted by phone May 27-28 and had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.Read More: Peru Tight Runoff Election Holds Risk of Radical DownturnThe candidates are scheduled for a face-to-face debate Sunday evening in Arequipa at 7pm local time. They’ll discuss six topics including health and pandemic response, economy, education, and human rights.Castillo, a former school teacher running with a self-proclaimed Marxist party feared by many investors, is promising to seek more from multinational miners to spend on education and health.Peru’s stock market on Friday posted its largest gains in months and its bonds and currency also rallied as Castillo’s lead narrowed.Fujimori, a former lawmaker who’s narrowly lost two previous runoffs and has been charged with graft, is running on a law and order platform that often invokes her father Alberto Fujimori’s presidency that was marked by clashes with the left-wing rebel group Shining Path.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Life might feel more certain this summer, but betting on a calm stock market still could go wrong

    The next couple of months could easily see more volatility in markets, as more people take time off starting this Memorial Day weekend, potentially exacerbating swings in stocks and other financial assets.

  • Stunning new images of the center of the Milky Way released by NASA

    The image was created using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory orbiting above the earth, and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa.

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • A Survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre Says Her Family Is Still Trying to Break Its Curse, 100 Years Later

    100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Fletcher's family still grapples with the economic devastation and trauma

  • At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

    Miami-Dade police said three people got out of an SUV and began shooting at a group of people who were standing outside an event venue early Sunday.

  • Miami police chief calls for more gun control amid ‘scourge’ of shootings

    Miami police chief Art Acevedo calls the dual shootings in Miami-Dade ‘an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country’

  • OTR: Danielle Allen explains how she went from conservative Republican to progressive Democrat

    The Harvard political professor says she grew up in a conservative family and that her dad served in the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

  • 'College Gurls' helps high school students prepare for college

    Graduation season is here, and many high school seniors are looking ahead to college. But it's never too early for students to start thinking about their academic future. Joining us with more is CEO of “College Gurls" Jessica Brown.

  • January 6 Commission defeat previews dangerous failures to come on voting and elections

    The Senate will break your heart and imperil your democracy. A 1/6 Commission is only the first failure-by-filibuster we're likely to see.

  • Cost of Uber and Lyft rides up 40% amid driver shortage as lockdowns ease

    Customers of the companies have reported long wait times and high prices in recent weeks

  • Tony Robbins is prepared to become a part-owner of a NASCAR team

    The motivational speaker and life coach is reportedly worth $500 million dollars.

  • ‘Friends' reunion director responds to speculation about Matthew Perry's health

    Perry has been candid about his previous struggles with substance abuse during his time on the show.

  • A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

    Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."

  • Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

    GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.

  • I'm an incarcerated person. I know for a fact that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict isn't 'accountability,' it's just punishment

    In the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, the American public needs to understand the difference between accountability and punishment.