Oil Eases as Slowdown Concerns, Dollar Counter OPEC+ Speculation

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as slowdown concerns, gains in the dollar, and figures showing a rise in US stockpiles countered speculation OPEC+ will cut output.

West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $78 a barrel after rising 2.3% on Tuesday, when Reuters reported that Moscow wants the group to cut production by about 1 million barrels a day at its Oct. 5 meeting. A host of banks including UBS Group AG have also argued the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may pare output to stem price declines.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, reported that US crude inventories swelled by more than 4 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Official data will follow later Wednesday.

The US crude benchmark remains on track to post its first quarterly decline in more than two years, hitting the lowest level since January earlier this week. The drop has been driven by recessionary concerns, hawkish central banks including the Federal Reserve, and the dollar’s surge to a record.

A Bloomberg gauge of the US currency rose toward its all-time high on Wednesday, making commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for most buyers. Further Fed rate increases are on the cards, with policymakers including James Bullard restating their intention to tame inflation.

Traders were also tracking the progress of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast late Wednesday. Ahead of that, US energy companies have idled about 190,000 barrels of daily crude production, some 11% of US Gulf of Mexico output, according to government figures.

Widely watched time spreads have been narrowing. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between the two nearest contracts -- was $1.32 a barrel in backwardation, compared with more than $2 a month ago.

