Oil Edges Higher After Russia Bans Exports to Price-Cap Users
(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as investors weighed the fallout from a Russian ban on exports to buyers that adhere to a Group of Seven price cap.
Most Read from Bloomberg
South Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented Move
Russia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army Retreats
China Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero Curbs
Southwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or Late
Stocks Fall to Start Final Week of 2022 Trading: Markets Wrap
West Texas Intermediate rose toward $80 a barrel after closing little changed on Tuesday. Moscow’s restrictions will begin Feb. 1 and last until at least July 2023, according to the decree. The guidelines avoid extreme measures — such as imposing a minimum price or prohibiting certain countries from purchases — that the market had feared would seriously disrupt trade.
Oil is heading for a modest gain in 2022 after a volatile year that saw prices surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and then gradually pull back as fears of a global slowdown grew. More recently, China’s rapid unwinding of its strict Covid Zero policy and a resulting severe virus wave have hit a market that’s prone to sharp swings due to a lack of liquidity.
In the US, refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast, including the country’s two biggest, started ramping up production after a freezing temperatures forced them to halt last week.
Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Two-Word Mantra That Changed Bank of America’s Risk Culture
Drugmakers Are Testing Ways to Stop Alzheimer’s Before It Starts
Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.