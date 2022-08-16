Oil Edges Higher From Six-Month Low as Traders Weigh Iran Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after tumbling to the lowest level in more than six months, with investors weighing the prospect for rising Iranian supply as the outlook for global economic growth weakens.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose to near $87 a barrel after shedding more than 8% over the previous three sessions. Protracted talks over reviving a nuclear deal with Iran have progressed in recent days after the European Union circulated a final proposal to salvage the landmark agreement.

Additional oil supply would have be welcomed earlier this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended trade flows, but deepening concerns about an economic slowdown have clouded the demand outlook. Time spreads have narrowed significantly, signaling an easing of tight crude markets.

Oil is still up around 15% this year and the International Energy Agency is bullish on the outlook for demand growth as soaring natural gas prices spur greater use of crude. Sweden is the latest country to lean on oil-fired power in a bid to bring the cost of power production down.

The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories fell by 448,000 barrels last week, while gasoline stockpiles increased by more than 4 million barrels, according to a person familiar with the figures. Government data is due later Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.