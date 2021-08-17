Oil Edges Higher After Three-Day Decline Driven by Delta Threat

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after a three-day slide that was driven by the growing threat to demand from the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.

West Texas Intermediate gained 0.4% in Asian trading after losing almost 3% over the previous three sessions. U.S. gasoline consumption fell for a third week, according to a survey by Descartes Labs, while data from China revealed a slowdown in economic activity in the world’s biggest oil importer in July.

After a blistering rally in the first half, crude’s advance has been checked in July and August. The delta variant has spurred fresh curbs on mobility in many nations including China, harming energy consumption. Against that backdrop, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been among bank’s reducing oil price forecasts.

While demand has been challenged, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have stayed the course in relaxing the output curbs imposed in the early phase of the pandemic. Daily supplies will rise by 400,000 barrels a day this month. The group will meet Sept. 1 to review the market.

Crude’s decline on Monday reflected concerns over the impact of delta on demand, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Still, that challenge would be transient and the bank said it was standing by a forecast for Brent to hit $80 a barrel next quarter amid a sustained deficit, according to an Aug. 16 note.

Brent’s prompt time spread was steady at 37 cents a barrel in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-dated prices above those further out -- it is down from 62 cents about a month ago on July 16.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil settles lower, pares losses despite weak economic data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Monday, paring steep losses on weak Chinese economic data after sources told Reuters that OPEC and its allies believe the markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months. U.S. oil fell by $1.15, or 1.7%, to $67.29 after reaching lows of $65.73. The market had dropped more than 3% earlier in the session after data showed Chinese factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July, missing expectations, as flooding and fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 disrupted business activity.

  • Oil rises on bargain-hunting, expectations OPEC+ will not boost supply soon

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day's losses, as investors sought bargains and on expectations that major producers will not boost supply soon, though fears of weaker global demand amid surging pandemic capped gains. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration urged the producer group to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "WTI has a support at around $65 and investors tend to look for bargains whenever the benchmark gets closer to the level as we have seen on Monday and last week," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • Oil Slumps With Delta Variant Surge Threatening Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third consecutive day as Chinese economic data disappointed and the spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand.Futures declined 1.7% on Monday, the biggest loss in a week as fresh outbreaks in Asia weigh on China’s economy, with retail sales and industrial output slowing. U.S. gasoline demand fell in the week ending Aug. 13, according to a survey based on movements of cellular devices by Descartes Labs Inc. Fuel consumption has fallen f

  • China’s Slowdown Could Continue. That’s Bad News for Chinese Stocks.

    The slowdown may not yet reflect the effects of the Covid outbreak and Beijing’s efforts to contain it.

  • Buyer demand for apartments at highest level in 6 years: RPT

    Willy Walker, CEO of Walker & Dunlop, joins Yahoo Finance the discuss the outlook on the real estate market as rental prices are on the rise.

  • Insurer AIA posts jump in first-half new business value, raises dividend

    Insurer AIA Group Ltd raised its interim dividend on Tuesday and posted a jump in first-half new business value, as it recovered from pandemic-led business disruptions in most of its main markets apart from Hong Kong. The Asia-focused insurer's value of new business (VONB), which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a gauge for future growth, rose by 22% to $1.81 billion in the January-to-June period. VONB jumped 15% in AIA's largest market of mainland China, helping the company increase its interim dividend by 8.6% to 38.00 Hong Kong cents per share.

  • China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. Industrial production in the world's second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Retail sales increased 8.5% in July from a year ago, far lower than the forecast 11.5% rise and June's 12.1% uptick.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Biden to Resume Selling Drilling Rights as Appeal Unfolds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling against its oil leasing moratorium and deepening government scrutiny of the activity it blames for fanning climate change, even as it promises to resume auctions.The moves, announced by the Interior Department in an emailed statement Monday, mark the beginning of an open-ended analysis of the federal oil, gas and coal leasing programs that could span years -- and lead to higher fees as well as new limits on development

  • China Vows Employment Support as Labor Market Under Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- China pledged to prioritize employment with its fiscal and monetary policies as the labor market remains under pressure, the country’s cabinet said Monday.China still faces relatively large employment pressure during the 14th five-year-plan period which ends in 2025, according to a statement released from the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also urged China to push for close to full employment with higher quality jobs during the period.Read more: C

  • 5 Things You Need To Know About The World’s Hottest Oil Play

    Namibia’s emerging oil exploration industry has had an exciting year, and one small Canadian explorer is leading the charge with an exciting onshore play

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Weakness Expected to Continue Amid COVID-Related Demand Concerns

    Goldman Sachs has reduced its estimate for the global oil deficit to 1 million bpd from 2.3 million bpd in the short-term amid lower demand concerns.

  • Haiti Earthquake Recovery Picks Up Speed as Storm Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 1,419 people and injured more than 6,900, the country’s civil protection agency said late Monday, as the Caribbean nation rushed to help survivors and braced for heavy rain and wind from Tropical Depression Grace.Facing complaints about slow government response, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said his administration would “act with greater speed” to aid “the maximum number of victims possible.” On Monday afternoon, he called an emer

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • I'd Be Much Richer Now if It Weren't for This One Investing Mistake

    With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each to highlight a misstep that cost them some big dough. Investors aim to buy stocks at prices that are lower than they will be in the future, and so it naturally makes sense to look for stocks that trade below recent highs. If you also take to investing genius Peter Lynch's maxim that the best stock to buy is one you already own, then it probably makes sense to look for beaten-down stocks in your portfolio that could be due for a big rebound and sustained rally.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • Why SoFi's Earnings Plunge Is a Buying Opportunity

    The freshly public fintech company tanked after earnings, but long-term investors can take advantage of the weakness.

  • Taliban won't have access to central bank reserves held in the U.S.: administration official

    The Taliban's declaration that it had taken control of Afghanistan on Monday put central bank watchers around the world on alert. Driving the news: The nation's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, held $9.4 billion in international reserves as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: International observers are concerned about what the Taliban would do with the funds i