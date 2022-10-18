Oil Edges Higher as Tight Supply Vies With Slowdown Concerns

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after Monday’s choppy session as investors weighed signs of a tight market against concerns over a global economic slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate inched toward $86 a barrel after closing 0.2% lower on Monday. While time spreads are signaling tightness ahead of OPEC+ output cuts from November, bearish factors such as aggressive monetary policy from central banks to tame inflation continue to drag on the market.

Crude has lost around a third of its value since early June, erasing all the gains made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European Union sanctions on the OPEC+ producer are set to take effect from December, prompting traders and refiners to book storage tanks in anticipation of a supply crunch.

The war has also led to a number of companies winding down their investments in Russia. Exxon Mobil Corp. said it had completed its exit from the country, calling the departure an “expropriation” of its main Russian operation and potentially setting up a future legal challenge.

Crude is facing other headwinds including slowing Chinese demand as the nation sticks with its Covid Zero policy, a strategy that has battered its economy and crimped energy consumption. A strong US dollar, buoyed by aggressive interest-rate rises from central banks including the Federal Reserve, is also making oil more expensive for buyers.

The US Energy Information and Administration trimmed its October shale-oil production forecast to 9 million barrels a day from 9.12 million previously, adding to the tight supply outlook. The EIA expects November output to rise by 104,000 barrels a day to about 9.11 million barrels a day.

