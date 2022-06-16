Oil Edges Higher as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after falling almost 5% over the prior two sessions as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures climbed above $116 a barrel in early Asian trading on Thursday. The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points as the central bank seeks to combat surging inflation. US crude production rose to 12 million barrels a day last week, the first time at that level since early 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Crude is up more than 50% this year following a tightening of markets as an economic rebound coincided with upended trade flows after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Global oil supply will struggle to meed rising demand in 2023, the International Energy Agency said in a monthly report on Wednesday.

US crude inventories expanded for a second week, while supplies at the key storage hub at Cushing dropped, according to the EIA. Gasoline demand dipped last week but still remains above 9 million barrels a day.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls on US Fed Rate Hike and Signals of Softening Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after the Federal Reserve delivered the biggest rate increase in almost three decades and US government report showed signs of demand slipping.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Marke

  • Chinese Battery Maker CATL Prices Jumbo Stock Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric cars, has priced its jumbo stock offering at 410 yuan per share, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pande

  • Curve Flattening Trade in Southeast Asia Is Set to Get Hotter

    (Bloomberg) -- Long bonds in Southeast Asia are set to outperform shorter-dated notes as policy makers turn more hawkish, turning the curve flattening trade into a hot bet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear:

  • Oil and gas stocks: 2022 could be the 'profitability sweet spot,' says CIBC

    Analysts at CIBC see a higher-for-longer commodity price cycle outpacing cost inflation.

  • Pipeline Fire: These recreation areas in and near Flagstaff are closed to all visitors

    Lockett Meadow and the San Francisco Peaks are among the Flagstaff-area roads, trails and camping sites that are off limits due to the Pipeline Fire.

  • Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

    Online platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok will be required to register and open offices in Nigeria and appoint contact persons with the government, draft regulations from the information technology development agency show. The code of practice for "interactive computer service platforms/internet intermediaries" was meant to curb online abuse, including disinformation and misinformation, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in the regulations posted on its website. A statement from the agency's spokesperson dated June 13 said the regulations were developed with input from Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and TikTok, among others.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rises in volatile trade after Fed statement

    The S&P 500 rose more than 1% in choppy trading on Wednesday after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to meet market expectations as the central bank tries to fight rising inflation without tilting the economy into a recession. The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. Equities alternated between moving higher and paring gains following the announcement, getting their most recent lift after Chair Jerome Powell said in his press conference that either 50 basis points or 75 basis points were most likely at the next meeting in July but that he did not expect hikes of 75 basis points to be common.

  • U.S. ironing out energy sector disputes with Mexico worth $30 billion -ambassador

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States and Mexico are working through disputes involving American companies in the Mexican energy sector worth more than an estimated $30 billion in investment, the U.S. ambassador to the country said on Wednesday. In an interview with Reuters, Ambassador Ken Salazar said his government was making progress in resolving problems affecting U.S. businesses in Mexico, which range from operators of fuel terminals to generators of renewable energy. "These 17 companies were companies that had very significant disputes with the Mexican government," Salazar said.

  • Wall Street Sounds a Louder Recession Call After Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts increasingly see a recession looming in the US following the Federal Reserve’s biggest increase in interest rates since 1994 and signs of weaker consumer spending. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With

  • Europe’s Rubber Addiction Is Killing Africa’s Tropical Forests

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s demand for rubber to make tires and other products is destroying tropical forests across Africa and proposals from Brussels to limit environmental damage currently do little to address the problem.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomySto

  • Gold’s Floor Price Is Getting Higher, Top Producer Newmont Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest gold producer isn’t about to join bullion bugs in predicting a price rally. But Tom Palmer does see a higher floor forming under the market as years of stimulus devolve into a fight to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Former New York Yankee releases new book

    All-star New York Yankee Paul O’Neill reflects on his baseball career in his new book, “Swing and a Hit: Nine Innings of What Baseball Taught Me.”

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Gensler Warns About Crypto Lenders’ High-Yield Products as BTC Plunges

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler reiterated his warning to investors about cryptocurrency protocols offering high-yield returns as crypto lending application Celsius Network froze withdrawals and bitcoin's price plummeted. “The Hash” group discusses regulatory enforcement in the digital asset space and draws comparisons to BlockFi’s services.

  • Mexico union strikes at ArcelorMittal plant over profit-sharing

    Mexico's national union of mining and metallurgical workers launched a strike on Wednesday at an ArcelorMittal plant after labor representatives failed to reach agreement with the steelmaker over profit-sharing, the two sides said. The steel company said payments had been made on time and that the sums demanded by the workers are "higher than the legal maximum." The company made an offer to pay a one-off bonus worth six months' salary, but workers rejected it.

  • Tax Ruling Emboldens Indian States Against Modi’s Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Indian states are pressuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to extend a program to continue compensation for losses from a goods and services tax or risk a stalemate in attempts to further simplify the structure. It poses the biggest challenge yet to the country’s most significant tax reform in decades.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility G

  • Kremlin says separatists would listen to UK appeal on condemned fighters

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London had not contacted Moscow about the issue. A court in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine last week sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death, saying they were guilty of "mercenary activities".

  • Trump's influence tested in latest round of Republican primaries

    It was a mixed night for candidates endorsed by Donald Trump in Republican primary elections in several states, including South Carolina.. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett from Capitol Hill with details.

  • Wall Street banks raise prime rates to match Fed's hike

    The Fed raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the most by the U.S. central bank since 1994, as it seeks to tame red-hot inflation. The central bank faces the task of charting a course for the economy to weather rate increases without a repeat of the 1970s-style predicament when the central bank's interest hikes aimed at fighting inflation resulted in a steep recession.

  • Corey Knebel out as Phillies closer

    The closer position has been a consistent problem for the Phillies in recent seasons and the offseason addition of Corey Knebel has not solved it. By Jim Salisbury